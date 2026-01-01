Backwards Thinking is a privately held company, with its headquarters in Blue Springs Missouri. Founded in 2002, our group is comprised of experienced developers and managers from multiple facets of...
CDM Fantasy Sports, (http://www.cdmsports.com) headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since...
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including sharewares and freewares for home and business users. Our goal...
Games 2 Download is one of the Internet's top gaming destinations, where everyone can safely purchase and download games without having to wait in line at a store.
Established in September 2004, our...
In the Chair is a revolutionary music practice tool that is going to change the landscape of music practice. In the Chair introduces to the world an environment in which musicians, of all levels, are...
At InteracTrivia, our goal is simple: to make great software. We will never water down our product lineup just to bring more products to market, choosing to focus on our core product and continually...
The mission for Leeeping Frog Productions is to establish a platform that is on one end entertaining for its audience and on the other end a career builder for its artists. The first show It's Funny,...
The Dutch holding company Spill Group was founded in 2001 and has subsidiaries in Europe and Asia. Its aim is to become the biggest source of the best games for PC and mobile devices. Currently, the...
Vivo Interactive (www.vivointeractive.com) is the world's leading developer of live social casino games available for free play on Facebook. The company's games currently include Live Blackjack Early...