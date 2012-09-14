Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Co-Packing , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests. Private Label , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

Using products already developed for Brooks Pepperfire Foods these labels make the products as unique as our customers. Used by gift basket companies, bridal boutiques, varied retailers and restaurants... Specialty Food Consultation , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

With over 30 years experience in the Specialty Food Industry, Greg Brooks has the experience and expertise to offer consultation services to our customers in helping them choose the right peppers and pepper...


