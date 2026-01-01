Products & Services

Within Seasoning & Dressing Manufacturing

Products & Services

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus...

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Astragalus Plant Extract

Astragalus Plant Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC)

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Avanafil

Avanafil

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00Product

We can supply the avanafil with the following specification: Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from...

Baicalin

Baicalin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$20.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC)

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce

Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$20.00Product

This Cajun hot sauce has class. The rare flavour of morel mushrooms and dry Chardonnay accentuate the sassafras creating a Cajun sauce that is beyond belief. Rich, powerful, and full of...

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

Dessert Hot sauce. First you taste dark chocolate and rich Jamaican Vanilla delectably blended with French Roast espresso coffee. Then the rising heat of the habanero peppers expresses itself in...

Chondroitin

Chondroitin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Co-Packing

Co-Packing

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests.

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce fusion of 8 different fresh hot peppers. Builds slowly as the peppers express themselves one after another in different parts of the mouth. Many background flavours create an amazing and...

Gardenoside

Gardenoside

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00Product

We can supply the Gardenoside with the following specification: Gardenoside 20-98% Min (HPLC) It can be used for hyperpyrexia, nasal hemorrhage, haematemesis, conjunctivitis, infectious hepatitis...

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E.

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Huperzia Serrata Extract

Huperzia Serrata Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy

Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00Product

Originally jerk was developed by the Jamaican Maroons as a way of spicing, preserving and slow-cooking meat and poultry. Our award-winning Jamaican Jerk Marinades and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping...

Jerked Curry Hot Sauce

Jerked Curry Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce fusion of Caribbean Jerk and Madras Curry. Made with our unique blend of fresh ground spices and fresh hot peppers. So realistic, you can almost feel the sun on your face, smell the...

Luo Han Guo Extract

Luo Han Guo Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Lycoris Radiata Extract

Lycoris Radiata Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We,Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Magnolia Bark Extract

Magnolia Bark Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Paeoniflorin 10-95% Min (HPLC)

Paeoniflorin 10-95% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$2,000.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Paeonolum

Paeonolum

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Phloridzin

Phloridzin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Private Label

Private Label

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

Using products already developed for Brooks Pepperfire Foods these labels make the products as unique as our customers. Used by gift basket companies, bridal boutiques, varied retailers and...

Red Clover Extract

Red Clover Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Resveratrols 25-98% Min (HPLC)

Resveratrols 25-98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$840.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply...

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Rosemary Extract

Rosemary Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Soleil's Glazing Sauce

Soleil's Glazing Sauce

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00Product

A smooth and spicy Caribbean glazing sauce perfect for wings, ribs, chicken and fish or for dipping. USDA Certified organic, all-natural, zero fat, No MSG or corn syrup, vegetarian. Available in...

Sophora Flavescens Extract

Sophora Flavescens Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Soybean Extract

Soybean Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Soybean Extract

Soybean Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

Soybean Extract We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now...

Specialty Food Consultation

Specialty Food Consultation

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

With over 30 years experience in the Specialty Food Industry, Greg Brooks has the experience and expertise to offer consultation services to our customers in helping them choose the right peppers and...

Stevia Extract

Stevia Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Thai Satay Hot Sauce

Thai Satay Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce that lets you feel the island richness as the coconut and peanut blend with soft sugars, tart limes, and beckoning spices. It is quite hot straight up, but softens gently as it...

Tripterygium Wilfordii P.E.

Tripterygium Wilfordii P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Ursolic Acid 15-98% Min (HPLC)

Ursolic Acid 15-98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Vardenafil

Vardenafil

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$2,000.00Product

We can supply the Vardenafil with the following specification: Vardenafil 99% Min (HPLC) We can provide the vardenafil and improved vardenafil. It can has less side effect than the common...

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