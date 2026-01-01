Company Profiles AdvanceMe AdvanceMe is the nation’s leading Merchant Cash Advance provider serving businesses in all 50 states. Your business can sell future credit card receipts for access to working capital - it is... AEX Commercial Financing Group AEX Commercial Financing Group is based in Ohio and specializes in business consulting, business writing, business planning, career training, business communications and commercial lender negotiating. J.G. Wentworth J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement payments which over several advantages over settlement loans. Phoenix Financial Partners Phoenix Financial Partners is a national provider of finance solutions. Below is information surrounding our products: • Credit Card Receivable Loans ($5,000-$100,000 per location,... Your FundingTree LLC Your FundingTree helps businesses grow by offering Business Funding Solutions and our Business Services Division helps business owners manage and protect their business and employees. Businesses can...