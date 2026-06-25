Recent Headlines
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations. - November 16, 2025 - Kapittx
Kapittx Introduces Automated Payment Reminder Software to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges in B2B Finance
The new feature from Kapittx aims to improve invoice collections by automating the reminder process, while maintaining personalized and professional customer communication. - August 17, 2025 - Kapittx
Five Trends Reshaping Accounts Receivable Automation
As digital transformation accelerates across finance functions, accounts receivable automation is undergoing a significant shift. - July 09, 2025 - Kapittx
AI-Driven Feature to Streamline Cash Application and Improve Receivables Management
As finance leaders continue to look for smarter, faster, and more accurate ways to manage cash flow, Kapittx’s AI-driven platform delivers a breakthrough in eliminating the manual, error-prone processes that have traditionally plagued cash application functions. - May 28, 2025 - Kapittx
Alfa Pride Financial Launches The Fundability System® - Transforming Access to Cash and Credit for Business Owners
Alfa Pride Financial's Fundability System® offers business owners unprecedented access to financing, including SBA loans, credit lines, and vendor credit with no personal guarantee. With one-click approvals and expert coaching, this system simplifies funding to help businesses grow. - October 31, 2024 - Alfa Pride Financial
FCI Launch 2022 Annual Review
Every June FCI publishes its Annual Review giving an overview of progress made by the world's most important international factoring network and by the factoring industry. The Annual Review also presents FCI's annual figures as well as global factoring statistics. In this year’s edition, FCI shares insightful articles by FCI senior executives including an in-depth roundtable discussion, regional updates, the Global Industry Activity Report and much more. - July 01, 2022 - FCI
Iron Capital Equities: Most Small Business Owners Don’t Know of the Additional CARES Act COVID-19 Grant Money, Last of the US Government Relief Package for Main St.
During the PPP application process, small business owners had to choose between either the PPP or the ERC. As of March 2021, any business that had payroll in 2020 and 2021 can access this credit, even if they received the PPP.. - June 02, 2022 - Iron Capital Equities
FCI World Factoring Statistics Reports the Largest Double Digit Increase in Volume in Over Two Decades
Following the extensive response from the FCI members globally, FCI is pleased to release the final world factoring statistic. This 2021 report indicates that the Factoring and Receivables Finance Industry volume witnessed a significant growth of +12.6% in 2021 after the devastating impact from... - May 23, 2022 - FCI
Sararte Made Employee Retention Tax Credit Simple: Eligibility Assessment and How to Apply Guide
Organizations may Obtain Tax Credits up to $26k per Employee. Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses with No Reduction in Revenue Needed, No Financial Risk/Audit-ready package. Businesses can have PPP and PPP2. Tax Credit does not impose Restriction on Use of Proceeds. - November 21, 2021 - Sararte
Trade Finance Market Introduces Invoice NFTs to Boost Global SME Finance
Blockchain technology will be used to close funding gap of $5.2 trillion enabling millions of small businesses globally to access finance and rebound from the effects of COVID-19. - September 29, 2021 - Trade Finance Market
American Receivable Ranked #1 Factoring Company for Eighth Consecutive Year
American Receivable Corporation has been rated the #1 Factoring Company for small to medium businesses by Business.com for the eighth consecutive year. Business.com writer Sean Peek said, “American Receivable is an excellent factoring service with fast turnarounds, no monthly minimums and a... - January 14, 2021 - American Receivable Corporation
CogniFrame Announces "Financial Services Operating Layer" Built on Top of Quantum Cloud
Using Hybrid Quantum to power complex Optimization and Simulation solutions for Financial Services. - May 11, 2020 - CogniFrame Inc
1 Year After Historic Shutdown, Balanced Bridge Continues to Offer Government Contract Advances
In light of the 1-year anniversary of the 2018 federal government shutdown, Balanced Bridge Funding wants to remind companies and independent contractors with federal government contracts that they offer financing on their pending payments. - December 22, 2019 - Balanced Bridge Funding
CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President
On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC
MoolahSense Launches M.A.I., a Blockchain-Based AI That Monitors Loans to Anticipate Delinquency, Fraud, & Default
How do you monitor your borrowers to prevent and anticipate delinquency, fraud and default while achieving consistent loan book performance? - November 07, 2018 - MoolahSense Pte Ltd
18,920 Central Coast Small Businesses Threatened by Aging
Project Equity Data Shows Potential Losses and Opportunities with Employee Ownership - August 27, 2018 - Project Equity
American Receivable Corporation Ranked #1
For 39 years Mr. Stieber and Mr. Gurney have grown a company that is receiving more and more recognition for being the best in class. Hiring the right people has been the key to their success. With an average tenure of over 20 years, the staff at American Receivable consistently delivers superior... - July 11, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Acquires $50 Million to Meet Demand
American Receivable Corporation announces the acquisition of an additional $50M to meet continuing demand. Jack Stieber, President says, “We attribute much of our recent growth to being named the #1 Factoring Company in the Country by Top 10 Reviews for the last three years consecutively and... - April 17, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Launches New Website
American Receivable Corporation proudly announces the launch of their newly designed website, www.americanreceivable.com. The new website serves as a navigation portal for small businesses across America seeking cash flow assistance. The site is optimized for the end user’s technology, i.e. - January 10, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation
HealthGrowth Capital Appoints Douglas Hoey to Its Board of Advisors
Doug Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, joins Board of Advisors of HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, an alternative specialty lender to independent pharmacies. - November 30, 2017 - HealthGrowth Capital, LLC
American Receivable Corporation Continues Relief Efforts
American Receivable Corporation is continuing relief efforts by offering special rates to businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey and extending those rates to those affected by Hurricane Irma. American Receivable has already aided eight Houston area small businesses in their recovery efforts in the... - October 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Corporation - Special Rates for Houston
American Receivable Corporation is now offering special rates for Houston. American Receivable is Texas Proud and is currently offering special rates to businesses in Houston needing capital to recover from Hurricane Harvey. While there is so much that still needs to be done, some of these... - September 05, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Corporation Reaches One Hundred National Bank Relationships
American Receivable Corporation is proud to announce over one hundred bank relationships nationwide. Over the last 38 years, American Receivable has paved the way for bankers and factoring companies to work together to strengthening the cash flow and success of small to medium businesses. In the... - June 27, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Corporation Remains #1 for Third Consecutive Year
For the third consecutive year, Top Ten Reviews has ranked American Receivable as the #1 factoring company in the U.S. American Receivable was one of the first factoring companies in the DFW metroplex, and for the last 39 years, American Receivable has provided cash flow solutions to businesses... - May 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
American Receivable Corporation Announces Record Month for New Factoring Clients
American Receivable is excited to announce its biggest month of 2017. ARC welcomed twelve new clients for the month of April. April’s new clients include: - A Mesquite, TX environmental contracting company - A Williston, ND based oilfield maintenance company - A Richardson, TX telecom... - May 05, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
CogniFrame Launches Credit Rating Solution for Businesses Who Offer Credit Terms
The machine learning based alternative to traditional credit decisioning. Adaptive Learning, Dynamic Rating, Easy to Use, Analytics, Free 30 day trial. - April 12, 2017 - CogniFrame Inc
TransMark Funding Announces New EZ Approval Periodic Merchant Cash Advance Program
TransMark Funding announces new EZ Approval program to the MCA industry, for those hard to fund deals. - August 22, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC
Jon Handen Joins Atradius as Senior Manager for SPU
Atradius Credit Insurance Names Industry Leader Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Atradius Credit Insurance is pleased to welcome Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Jon will be based in the Hunt Valley, Maryland office, outside Baltimore, and will... - July 16, 2016 - Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc
TransMark Funding Hires Jennifer Polito as Business Director
TransMark Funding, LLC, a merchant cash advance (MCA) business leader, announced today that it has hired industry specialist, Jennifer Polito, as the company’s Director of Business Development. Polito is nationally known for her work in the credit card processing and merchant cash advance... - January 28, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC
Ben Franklin Finance Helps Pack Away Thousands of Meals to Feed the Hungry
Ben Franklin Finance, a national leader in accounts receivable and billing management, partners with Pack Away Hunger to host a two-hour event to pack meals for hungry families in need. - November 26, 2015 - Ben Franklin Finance
Ben Franklin Finance Enhances Borrowers Experience and Portfolio Management Services
Ben Franklin Finance integrates customer service technologies and guaranteed financing practices that redefine the experience for borrowers and advances the company’s services of loan management and account receivables. - April 01, 2015 - Ben Franklin Finance
Interface Announces Ongoing Growth
David Banfield, President of The Interface Financial Group, reports on IFG's growth. - October 21, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group
The Concept of Other People's Money Takes Off
The concept of "other people's money" has now been introduced as a provision of a capital source, and this facility is now being offered to franchisees in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. - August 13, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group
IFG Opens South Africa Master Licensee Office in Pretoria
The Interface Financial Group is pleased to announce the opening of their South Africa Master Licensee office in Pretoria. This new office represents another significant stage in the expansion plans for Interface. - July 17, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group
Platinum Financial, OC Receives 2013 Best of Irvine Award
Each year, in and around the Irvine area, the Irvine Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. They focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement - January 24, 2014 - Platinum Financial, OC
Humanitarian Efforts in Oaxaca, Mexico Inspire New Taycor Financial: Project Community Program
Having specialized in medical and dental equipment leasing, Taycor Financial has created many lifelong business relationships. Recently, the company was given the opportunity to partner with those same professionals in a rather heartwarming way. - November 20, 2013 - Taycor Financial
Taycor Financial Remains Confident as Equipment Finance Trends Steadily Increase
The August 2013 MCI-EFI (Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry) revealed that the confidence in the equipment finance market increased from July’s index of 59.4 to 61 this past month. Even in the face of economic distress, optimism for the industry’s improvement... - August 23, 2013 - Taycor Financial
Taycor Financial is Expanding Its Sales Department
Taycor Financial recently hired a new Account Executive. - July 25, 2013 - Taycor Financial
East Bridge Funding Announces the Formation of Sunstone Acceptance Company
Sunstone Acceptance provides affordable at-need financing to the funeral industry. - May 10, 2013 - East Bridge Funding
Bigfly Aviation Finance Reviews Commercial and Corporate Aircraft Finance - The Basics
Commercial and corporate aircraft finance is a different ball game from the financing of more traditional transport and assets, such as real estate and vehicles. Whether you're starting or running an aircraft business or need a corporate jet, you have some options for financing your purchase. - January 28, 2013 - Bigfly Aviation Finance
Hennessey Capital Adds Equipment Financing to Its Suite of Products
Hennessey Capital adds equipment financing to existing product line. - January 26, 2013 - Hennessey Capital
Hennessey Capital to Support The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Program at Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game
Hennessey Capital once again supports The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Program at Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game on Saturday, January 26. - January 20, 2013 - Hennessey Capital
NewOak Capital CEO Ron D’Vari to Discuss Fiscal Cliff on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT
Co-Founder and CEO of NewOak Capital (www.newoakcapital.com), Ron D’Vari will appear live on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Ron will discuss the fiscal cliff, and the “heads we lose, tails we lose” impact on the US Economy. Winning... - December 07, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC
TrimTabs CEO Charles Biderman to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, 11/16 at 12:00pm CT
Charles Biderman, Portfolio Manager and CEO of TrimTabs Investment Research (www.trimtabs.com), will discuss the fiscal cliff and what it holds for the markets on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Biderman is also the portfolio manager of the... - November 15, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC
Peritus Asset Management CIO Tim Gramatovich to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT
Tim Gramatovich, CIO of Peritus Asset Management, Inc. (www.peritusasset.com) will appear at 12:00 p.m. CT on Tim Connolly's Winning Strategies www.winningstrategies.net this Friday, October 26. Listen live as Tim Connolly, Marilyn Cohen and Tim Gramatovich discuss the Necessity of Active... - October 26, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC
Bigfly Aviation Finance - New Financing Options
Bigfly Aviation Finance www.bigflyfinance.com is a unique company based in Cleveland, Ohio, which provides brokers and buyers with access to private funds to buy a business aircraft. Prospective borrowers must complete a three page form to request the specific type of funding which they require. - October 12, 2012 - Bigfly Aviation Finance