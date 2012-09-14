PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC

MoolahSense Launches M.A.I., a Blockchain-Based AI That Monitors Loans to Anticipate Delinquency, Fraud, & Default How do you monitor your borrowers to prevent and anticipate delinquency, fraud and default while achieving consistent loan book performance? - November 07, 2018 - MoolahSense Pte Ltd

18,920 Central Coast Small Businesses Threatened by Aging Project Equity Data Shows Potential Losses and Opportunities with Employee Ownership - August 27, 2018 - Project Equity

American Receivable Corporation Ranked #1 For 39 years Mr. Stieber and Mr. Gurney have grown a company that is receiving more and more recognition for being the best in class. Hiring the right people has been the key to their success. With an average tenure of over 20 years, the staff at American Receivable consistently delivers superior service. American... - July 11, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Acquires $50 Million to Meet Demand American Receivable Corporation announces the acquisition of an additional $50M to meet continuing demand. Jack Stieber, President says, “We attribute much of our recent growth to being named the #1 Factoring Company in the Country by Top 10 Reviews for the last three years consecutively and being... - April 17, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Launches New Website American Receivable Corporation proudly announces the launch of their newly designed website, www.americanreceivable.com. The new website serves as a navigation portal for small businesses across America seeking cash flow assistance. The site is optimized for the end user’s technology, i.e. laptops,... - January 10, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

HealthGrowth Capital Appoints Douglas Hoey to Its Board of Advisors Doug Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, joins Board of Advisors of HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, an alternative specialty lender to independent pharmacies. - November 30, 2017 - HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

American Receivable Corporation Continues Relief Efforts American Receivable Corporation is continuing relief efforts by offering special rates to businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey and extending those rates to those affected by Hurricane Irma. American Receivable has already aided eight Houston area small businesses in their recovery efforts in the last... - October 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Corporation - Special Rates for Houston American Receivable Corporation is now offering special rates for Houston. American Receivable is Texas Proud and is currently offering special rates to businesses in Houston needing capital to recover from Hurricane Harvey. While there is so much that still needs to be done, some of these businesses... - September 05, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Corporation Reaches One Hundred National Bank Relationships American Receivable Corporation is proud to announce over one hundred bank relationships nationwide. Over the last 38 years, American Receivable has paved the way for bankers and factoring companies to work together to strengthening the cash flow and success of small to medium businesses. In the last... - June 27, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Corporation Remains #1 for Third Consecutive Year For the third consecutive year, Top Ten Reviews has ranked American Receivable as the #1 factoring company in the U.S. American Receivable was one of the first factoring companies in the DFW metroplex, and for the last 39 years, American Receivable has provided cash flow solutions to businesses across... - May 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

American Receivable Corporation Announces Record Month for New Factoring Clients American Receivable is excited to announce its biggest month of 2017. ARC welcomed twelve new clients for the month of April. April’s new clients include: - A Mesquite, TX environmental contracting company - A Williston, ND based oilfield maintenance company - A Richardson, TX telecom company -... - May 05, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

CogniFrame Launches Credit Rating Solution for Businesses Who Offer Credit Terms The machine learning based alternative to traditional credit decisioning. Adaptive Learning, Dynamic Rating, Easy to Use, Analytics, Free 30 day trial. - April 12, 2017 - CogniFrame Inc

TransMark Funding Announces New EZ Approval Periodic Merchant Cash Advance Program TransMark Funding announces new EZ Approval program to the MCA industry, for those hard to fund deals. - August 22, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC

Jon Handen Joins Atradius as Senior Manager for SPU Atradius Credit Insurance Names Industry Leader Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Atradius Credit Insurance is pleased to welcome Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Jon will be based in the Hunt Valley, Maryland office, outside Baltimore, and will initially... - July 16, 2016 - Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc

TransMark Funding Hires Jennifer Polito as Business Director TransMark Funding, LLC, a merchant cash advance (MCA) business leader, announced today that it has hired industry specialist, Jennifer Polito, as the company’s Director of Business Development. Polito is nationally known for her work in the credit card processing and merchant cash advance industry. TransMark... - January 28, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC

Ben Franklin Finance Helps Pack Away Thousands of Meals to Feed the Hungry Ben Franklin Finance, a national leader in accounts receivable and billing management, partners with Pack Away Hunger to host a two-hour event to pack meals for hungry families in need. - November 26, 2015 - Ben Franklin Finance

Ben Franklin Finance Enhances Borrowers Experience and Portfolio Management Services Ben Franklin Finance integrates customer service technologies and guaranteed financing practices that redefine the experience for borrowers and advances the company’s services of loan management and account receivables. - April 01, 2015 - Ben Franklin Finance

Interface Announces Ongoing Growth David Banfield, President of The Interface Financial Group, reports on IFG's growth. - October 21, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group

The Concept of Other People's Money Takes Off The concept of "other people's money" has now been introduced as a provision of a capital source, and this facility is now being offered to franchisees in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. - August 13, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group

IFG Opens South Africa Master Licensee Office in Pretoria The Interface Financial Group is pleased to announce the opening of their South Africa Master Licensee office in Pretoria. This new office represents another significant stage in the expansion plans for Interface. - July 17, 2014 - The Interface Financial Group

Platinum Financial, OC Receives 2013 Best of Irvine Award Each year, in and around the Irvine area, the Irvine Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. They focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement - January 24, 2014 - Platinum Financial, OC

Humanitarian Efforts in Oaxaca, Mexico Inspire New Taycor Financial: Project Community Program Having specialized in medical and dental equipment leasing, Taycor Financial has created many lifelong business relationships. Recently, the company was given the opportunity to partner with those same professionals in a rather heartwarming way. - November 20, 2013 - Taycor Financial

Taycor Financial Remains Confident as Equipment Finance Trends Steadily Increase The August 2013 MCI-EFI (Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry) revealed that the confidence in the equipment finance market increased from July’s index of 59.4 to 61 this past month. Even in the face of economic distress, optimism for the industry’s improvement continues... - August 23, 2013 - Taycor Financial

Taycor Financial is Expanding Its Sales Department Taycor Financial recently hired a new Account Executive. - July 25, 2013 - Taycor Financial

East Bridge Funding Announces the Formation of Sunstone Acceptance Company Sunstone Acceptance provides affordable at-need financing to the funeral industry. - May 10, 2013 - East Bridge Funding

Bigfly Aviation Finance Reviews Commercial and Corporate Aircraft Finance - The Basics Commercial and corporate aircraft finance is a different ball game from the financing of more traditional transport and assets, such as real estate and vehicles. Whether you're starting or running an aircraft business or need a corporate jet, you have some options for financing your purchase. Bigfly... - January 28, 2013 - Bigfly Aviation Finance

Hennessey Capital Adds Equipment Financing to Its Suite of Products Hennessey Capital adds equipment financing to existing product line. - January 26, 2013 - Hennessey Capital

Hennessey Capital to Support The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Program at Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game Hennessey Capital once again supports The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Program at Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game on Saturday, January 26. - January 20, 2013 - Hennessey Capital

NewOak Capital CEO Ron D’Vari to Discuss Fiscal Cliff on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT Co-Founder and CEO of NewOak Capital (www.newoakcapital.com), Ron D’Vari will appear live on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Ron will discuss the fiscal cliff, and the “heads we lose, tails we lose” impact on the US Economy. Winning Strategies... - December 07, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

TrimTabs CEO Charles Biderman to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, 11/16 at 12:00pm CT Charles Biderman, Portfolio Manager and CEO of TrimTabs Investment Research (www.trimtabs.com), will discuss the fiscal cliff and what it holds for the markets on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Biderman is also the portfolio manager of the TrimTabs... - November 15, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Peritus Asset Management CIO Tim Gramatovich to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT Tim Gramatovich, CIO of Peritus Asset Management, Inc. (www.peritusasset.com) will appear at 12:00 p.m. CT on Tim Connolly's Winning Strategies www.winningstrategies.net this Friday, October 26. Listen live as Tim Connolly, Marilyn Cohen and Tim Gramatovich discuss the Necessity of Active Management... - October 26, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Bigfly Aviation Finance - New Financing Options Bigfly Aviation Finance www.bigflyfinance.com is a unique company based in Cleveland, Ohio, which provides brokers and buyers with access to private funds to buy a business aircraft. Prospective borrowers must complete a three page form to request the specific type of funding which they require. BigFly... - October 12, 2012 - Bigfly Aviation Finance

Famed Litigator Wes Christian to Appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, Oct 12 at 12:00pm CT Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies will feature filmmaker Kristina Leigh Copeland of Brown Saddle Films, director of the “The Wall Street Conspiracy” (http://thewallstreetconspiracy.com), and famed naked short selling litigator Wes Christian. “The Wall Street Conspiracy,”... - October 11, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Cash Machine Author Bryan Perry to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, October 5 at 12:00 p.m. CT Money Manager Bryan Perry, author of Cash Machine (www.cashmachineincome.com), will appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, October 5 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Perry is frequently quoted by Forbes, Bloomberg, Business Week and CBS MarketWatch, among many others. His book,... - October 05, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

NY Times Bestselling Author Ronald Kessler Appears on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” Friday, 9/28 at 1 p.m. ET New York Times Bestselling Author Ronald Kessler (www.RonaldKessler.com) to appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss his new book, “The Secrets of the FBI,” which reveals the FBI’s most closely guarded privileged information... - September 26, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Tea Party Leader Tony Katz to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, September 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT Tony Katz, Los Angeles Tea Party Leader and host of the Tony Katz Radio Show (www.allpatriotsmedia.com), will appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, September 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT to discuss the upcoming Obama/Romney election fight. Tony provides political and election coverage and... - September 14, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Vital Cash Flow Launches No Credit Consumer Financing Program Businesses of any size use new financing program to help grow their markets and increase sales. - September 10, 2012 - Vital Cash Flow

Tom McClellan of the McClellan Market Report to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, 8/24 at 12 pm CT Tom McClellan, Editor of the McClellan Market Report (www.mcoscillator.com) will appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” (www.winningstrategies.net) on Friday, August 24 at 12:00 pm CT. Listen live on www.winningstrategies.net. The show is also broadcast coast to coast by the... - August 24, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

JMR Partners with Taycor to Provide Easy Financing Solutions to Fuel Customer Development Into the Cloud “We are proud to announce our partnership and future collaboration with JMR,” said Dave Mos, Equipment Financing Specialist at Taycor Financial. - August 03, 2012 - Taycor Financial

Active Bear ETF Portfolio Manager Brad Lamensdorf to Appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m. CT The actively managed, short-only AdvisorShares Active Bear ETF (NYSE:HDGE) is shorting 18 stocks that will be reporting numbers this week. Brad Lamensdorf, Portfolio Manager for Ranger Alternative Management, LP’s Active Bear ETF (www.rangeralternatives.com), will appear on Tim Connolly’s... - July 27, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Hennessey Capital Welcomes New Marketing Director Hennessey Capital, a Michigan-based finance company providing working capital to entrepreneurial companies, announced today the hiring of Katie Mullin as its new marketing director. In this position, Mullin is responsible for the development and execution of all marketing and communication campaigns,... - July 20, 2012 - Hennessey Capital

TrimTabs Portfolio Manager Leon Mirochnik to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, June 15 at 12 pm CT Leon Mirochnik, Associate Portfolio Manager at TrimTabs Investment Research (www.trimtabs.com), will discuss a recent market report by BarclayHedge and TrimTabs citing astronomical redemptions at hedge funds over the last 12 months and the bearish indication it holds for markets on Tim Connolly’s... - June 14, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

John Buckingham, Editor of The Prudent Speculator, to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, June 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT John Buckingham, Chief Investment Officer of AFAM (www.alfrank.com) and Editor of The Prudent Speculator (www.theprudentspeculator.com), will appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, June 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Listen at noon central on Friday, June 8 on www.winningstrategies.net, CRN... - June 07, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Taycor Financial Partner, Spray Foam Systems, Rolls Out a Full Line of New Spray Foam Rigs for Summer 2012 Designed with the contractor in mind to make spraying foam simple and easy. - June 06, 2012 - Taycor Financial

Texas Chemical Council CEO Hector Rivero to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT Hector Rivero, President and CEO of the Texas Chemical Council (www.txchemcouncil.org), will appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Listen at noon central on Friday, June 1 on www.winningstrategies.net, CRN Digital Talk Radio Network on CRN 4, broadcast... - June 01, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Political Pundit and Tea Party Organizer Tony Katz to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT Tony Katz, Los Angeles Tea Party Organizer and host of the Tony Katz Radio Show, will appear on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Listen at noon central on Friday, May 25 on www.winningstrategies.net, CRN Digital Talk Radio Network on CRN 4, broadcast by over... - May 24, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Money Manager John Merrill to Appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, May 18 at 12 pm CT John Merrill, President and Chief Investment Officer of Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. will appear live on Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies on Friday, May 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Listen live at noon central on Friday, May 18 on www.winningstrategies.net, CRN Digital Talk Radio Network on CRN... - May 18, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC

Money Manager and Author of Cash Machine Bryan Perry to Appear on "Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies" on Friday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT Money Manager Bryan Perry, author of Cash Machine (www.cashmachineincome.com), will appear on “Tim Connolly’s Winning Strategies” on Friday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Perry's Cash Machine is all about combing the hundreds of income-generating ideas that can be crafted into a portfolio... - May 10, 2012 - Corporate Strategies, LLC