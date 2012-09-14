Post Profile for Your Business
Computer Systems Design Services
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Computer Systems Design Services
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AmalfiCORE Business Solutions
Longmont, CO
AmalfiCORE, LLC specializes in helping organizations understand and identify risks and be prepared for business impact due to emergencies...
ARCH Computing Services, Inc.
Colorado Springs, CO
ARCH Computing Services provides high quality, low cost computer equipment and components for the discerning purchaser. We are also able...
Bika Lab Systems
Somerset West, South Africa
Intelligent laboratory information management: Bika Lab Systems was established in 2002 by Lemoene Smit and Inus Scheepers, identifying...
Claricode
Needham Heights, MA
Claricode works exclusively on medical software development. Claricode provides medical software development to healthcare providers, medical...
Comprehensive Computer Solutions
Christiansburg, VA
Founded in 1981, Comprehensive Computer Solutions is based in Christiansburg, VA. CCS-Inc. provides industrial computer systems as well...
Cornerstone Communications
Indianapolis, IN
Offering customized document management and business process management services, Cornerstone Communications enables companies to radically...
Couto Solutions
San Luis Obispo, CA
Couto Solutions launches a completely new product and services lineup that is built around the brilliant Telligent Community Server Social...
DMSoft Technologies
Uvaly, Czech Republic
DMSoft Technologies is an independent software vendor. Our slogan is Creativity Powered By Innovation. DMSoft Technologies Company has...
Enventure Technologies
Bangalore, India
Enventure Technologies is an offshore technology services firm incorporated in the United States with development facilities in Bangalore,...
Gencosys Inc
San Jose, CA
Gencosys's mission is to make comprehensive, reliable and secure computing solution available to Small and Mid-size Enterprises (SME). The...
Grandite
Quebec, Canada
Grandite is known as the supplier of tools for data and process modeling as well as the provider of related services. Having been on the...
ITecs Corporation
Addison, tx
ITecs On-site Technical Support provides cutting edge IT solutions such as Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Citrix Software and hardware...
Kring - Offshore Outsourcing Comapny
Gurgoan, India
Kring Technologies is an Offshore Software Development company based in Gurgoan, which is into customized software development services...
NetAlter Software Limited
Mumbai, India
NetAlter is a System and Method for which patent application has been filed via PCT in 126 countries including USA and India. After 8...
PCMACNERDS
Elmwood Park, NJ
Here at pcmacnerds we believe that every user is unique, which is why we have custom tailored every service and product, that is not limited...
SQLI Corporate
Morocco
SQLI CORPORATE is an offshore SSII based in Casablanca and Rabat, Morocco. We develop dynamic database driven websites. We also design nice,...
Stark Technologies, LLC
Marietta, GA
Stark Technologies, LLC is an IT Solutions & Career Development Firm built by Engineers with expertise in Network Engineering, Cloud,...
Success Computer Consulting, Inc.
Minneapolis, MN
Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Success Computer Consulting provides network infrastructure planning, design, installation and...
Tancher Corp.
Moscow, Russia
Tancher Corp. is a team of professional industrial designers, developers and programmers. Main field of activity is contract radio-electronics...
TechnoPark Corp.
Naples, FL
TechnoPark Corp. is a custom software development company. Our outsourcing software development services are customer-oriented and empowered...
Trifolium, Inc.
Raleigh, NC
Trifolium, Inc. is a privately held company located in historic Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina near Research Triangle Park. Founded in...
