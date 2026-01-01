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Computer Systems Design Services

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Platinum Company Profiles

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

Company Profiles

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

AmalfiCORE, LLC specializes in helping organizations understand and identify risks and be prepared for business impact due to emergencies and disasters. AmalfiCORE provides guidance and tools to...

ARCH Computing Services, Inc.

ARCH Computing Services, Inc.

ARCH Computing Services provides high quality, low cost computer equipment and components for the discerning purchaser. We are also able to provide leasing for our business customers, so companies...

Bika Lab Systems

Bika Lab Systems

Intelligent laboratory information management: Bika Lab Systems was established in 2002 by Lemoene Smit and Inus Scheepers, identifying a need for affordable and easy to use information...

Claricode

Claricode

Claricode works exclusively on medical software development. Claricode provides medical software development to healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and medical software...

Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Founded in 1981, Comprehensive Computer Solutions is based in Christiansburg, VA. CCS-Inc. provides industrial computer systems as well as NEMA-rated computer and printer enclosures. Qualtrax, a...

Cornerstone Communications

Cornerstone Communications

Offering customized document management and business process management services, Cornerstone Communications enables companies to radically reduce their cost of doing business without suffering...

Couto Solutions

Couto Solutions

Couto Solutions launches a completely new product and services lineup that is built around the brilliant Telligent Community Server Social Media Platform. Couto Solutions CEO, Justin Couto says,...

DMSoft Technologies

DMSoft Technologies

DMSoft Technologies is an independent software vendor. Our slogan is Creativity Powered By Innovation. DMSoft Technologies Company has been working successfully in the market as the software vendor...

Enventure Technologies

Enventure Technologies

Enventure Technologies is an offshore technology services firm incorporated in the United States with development facilities in Bangalore, India. Founded in 1997, we have deep experience and...

Gencosys Inc

Gencosys Inc

Gencosys's mission is to make comprehensive, reliable and secure computing solution available to Small and Mid-size Enterprises (SME). The on-demand, utility like service will pave way for the SME to...

Grandite

Grandite

Grandite is known as the supplier of tools for data and process modeling as well as the provider of related services. Having been on the market for more than 15 years, Grandite’s software is...

ITecs Corporation

ITecs Corporation

ITecs On-site Technical Support provides cutting edge IT solutions such as Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Citrix Software and hardware firewall security. More common services are provided such as PC...

Kring - Offshore Outsourcing Comapny

Kring - Offshore Outsourcing Comapny

Kring Technologies is an Offshore Software Development company based in Gurgoan, which is into customized software development services & solutions and undertakes outsourced software application...

NetAlter Software Limited

NetAlter Software Limited

NetAlter is a System and Method for which patent application has been filed via PCT in 126 countries including USA and India. After 8 years of R&D and over 60 man years of vigorous research, a...

PCMACNERDS

PCMACNERDS

Here at pcmacnerds we believe that every user is unique, which is why we have custom tailored every service and product, that is not limited to (Data Recovery – Web Design – Computer-...

SQLI Corporate

SQLI Corporate

SQLI CORPORATE is an offshore SSII based in Casablanca and Rabat, Morocco. We develop dynamic database driven websites. We also design nice, beautiful websites. Our skills are: ASP, PHP, JSP,.NET,...

Stark Technologies, LLC

Stark Technologies, LLC

Stark Technologies, LLC is an IT Solutions & Career Development Firm built by Engineers with expertise in Network Engineering, Cloud, Visualization, Data Center & Application Development.

Success Computer Consulting, Inc.

Success Computer Consulting, Inc.

Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Success Computer Consulting provides network infrastructure planning, design, installation and managed support services that focus on virtualization, server...

Tancher Corp.

Tancher Corp.

Tancher Corp. is a team of professional industrial designers, developers and programmers. Main field of activity is contract radio-electronics development. The core expertise is wireless terminals...

TechnoPark Corp.

TechnoPark Corp.

TechnoPark Corp. is a custom software development company. Our outsourcing software development services are customer-oriented and empowered by the most modern technologies and methods. Our strongest...

Trifolium, Inc.

Trifolium, Inc.

Trifolium, Inc. is a privately held company located in historic Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina near Research Triangle Park. Founded in 1996 to address the market need for sophisticated application...

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