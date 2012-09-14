PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

TechFlow Awarded BPA Under GSA’s IT Modernization Contract Company stands ready to bring innovation, agile methodology and cloud expertise to GSA’s modernization efforts. - October 24, 2019 - TechFlow

Media Moon Receives Nomination for Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics for Second Year in a Row Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

Logidots to Make Software Development Less Complicated Using AI and Smart Talent Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots

TalkAware™ Now Available in the Apple App Store The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

TechFlow’s Robert Baum and Mark Carter Honored as Patriotic Employers by the National Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Company leaders were nominated by Anthony Aquino, Colonel and the Deputy Brigade Commander for the 599th Transportation Brigade in the U.S. Army Reserve. - September 03, 2019 - TechFlow

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Bloomberg Acquires RegTek Solutions, a Risk Focus Spin-Off Risk Focus announces that Bloomberg has acquired RegTek.Solutions that was spun out of Risk Focus in 2017. - August 17, 2019 - Risk Focus

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Motorola Solutions U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award. This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

TechFlow Adds Two Key New Hires to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives Major contract wins and successful execution of strategic plan lead to addition of several key positions filled by Meitz and Miller. - July 18, 2019 - TechFlow

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of Homeland Security Tactical Communications Equipment and Services Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

DataRoad Reflect Available on Cloud Marketplaces DataRoad Reflect, the platform for accelerating data movement to cloud databases, data warehouse and data lakes is available on both the Amazon Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Available as a one-click cloud virtual machine setup, Reflect automates movement of large data sets from on-premise to cloud systems in rapid time, with zero coding, no steep learning curve, and minimal effort. - June 22, 2019 - DataRoad Technologies LLC

TechFlow Continues to Lead U.S. Government Modernization Efforts with cloud.gov Contract Win Work will include maintaining and improving award-winning Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering that has streamlined the ability for multiple agencies to host applications that meet federal security compliance requirements and achieve continuous deployment - June 20, 2019 - TechFlow

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Salesforce Connections 2019 as a Gold Sponsor GSPANN is participating at Salesforce Connections 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during June 17 – 19 in Chicago, Illinois. This year’s Connection will host transformative breakout and interactive theater sessions, demos, interactive group discussions, and networking with peers, experts, and leaders... - June 16, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

TechFlow Adds Industry Veteran Stephen Bivona to Business Development Team In role of Vice President Business Development, Bivona will help TechFlow meet growth objectives. - June 05, 2019 - TechFlow

TechFlow Awarded Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence Contract Through Health and Human Services Program Support Center The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract Will Enable Multiple Agencies to Transform Business Processes with Artificial Intelligence - June 01, 2019 - TechFlow

Octava Cloud Solutions Announce Attendance at This Year’s Defcon Conference Japanese cloud security firm Octava today announced that they will be sending two of their top Cloud Engineers to the conference. - May 29, 2019 - Octava Cloud Solutions

Edda Margeson Earns Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Cynergy Professional Systems (Cynergy) is proud to announce that Edda Margeson, Director of Business Development, recently added Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to her credentials. The PMP certification is well known as the leading industry-recognized certification for project managers. When... - May 22, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Connect Your Line of Business Teams to Your Industrial IoT Solutions Kintone, Lanner and Wireless Glue are joining forces to help businesses unlock the potential of Industrial IoT solutions by bridging the gap between Industrial IoT solutions and Line of Business teams. “We are entering a new era in business in which enterprise applications will rapidly move to... - May 15, 2019 - Lanner America

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Magento Imagine 2019 as a Gold Sponsor GSPANN is participating at Magento Imagine 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during May 13 – 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s Imagine is special, since it is the first year that Magento is part of the Adobe product family. Visit GSPANN at booth #418 to meet their Magento team, who are involved... - May 06, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

TechFlow Announces Promotion of Mark Carter to President Company’s COO has been instrumental in taking company to next level; new role will elevate his responsibilities and visibility. - May 06, 2019 - TechFlow

PVBS Announces New App for Government Contracting Has Been Approved for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central PVBS, an XTIVIA company and certified Microsoft Gold Partner, has released a Government Contracting App that has been approved by Microsoft for Dynamics 365 Business Central. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is designed for businesses looking for an all-in-one business management solution to streamline... - May 01, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

XTIVIA Achieves Microsoft® Gold Partnership for Data Platform with Administration Focus XTIVIA has achieved certified Gold Partner status with Microsoft for Data Platform with Administration focus. This means Microsoft recognizes XTIVIA’s demonstrated ability and experience helping customers to manage data on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, as well as architecting, and administering data platforms, using Microsoft’s industry-recognized relational database SQL Server. - April 26, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Gets Re-Accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company re-accredited by BBB. - April 16, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

Lanner Showcases Intel OpenVINO™ Powered Edge Vision Analytics Solution at ISC West Lanner is demonstrating its compact, fanless embedded PC’s LEC-2580P, with integrated pluggable Intel Movidius accelerator engine, to create a reliable hardware platform for developers to deploy a robust deep learning vision solution for intelligent surveillance, traffic management, access control, retail and beyond. - April 09, 2019 - Lanner America

Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Renews Business License in Hoffman Estates Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed business license in Hoffman Estates. - April 09, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

TechFlow Teams Up to Form Continuous Delivery Alliance to Bring Cutting Edge Continuous Deployment to Government Four companies announce an alliance to address DevSecOps challenges in the public sector at the Cloud Foundry 2019 North American Summit in Philadelphia. - April 08, 2019 - TechFlow

Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Renews Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry Membership Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Hoffman Estates business organization. - April 04, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

Change of the Guard at Emerio Vishal Dass Bambha Assumes Office as New CEO. - April 01, 2019 - Emerio

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Adobe Summit 2019 as a Bronze-level Sponsor GSPANN, a bronze-level sponsor, announces its participation at Adobe Summit being held from 24th to 28th March in Las Vegas. Visit GSPANN at booth #871 to meet their Adobe solutions experts at this premier event for digital marketing professionals. As expert Adobe Experience Cloud solution providers,... - March 27, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

Confluent and Risk Focus Partner to Bring the Power of Event Streaming to Financial Services Confluent and Risk Focus have joined forces to help Financial Services clients realize the efficiency and cost-effective benefits of event streaming architectures for Regulatory Compliance. - March 19, 2019 - Risk Focus

Liferay Platinum Service Partner Now Available to Government Sector XTIVIA, a Platinum Service Partner with Liferay, is now available to the government sector through the GSA Schedule. Liferay makes digital experience platform (DXP) software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. The GSA Schedule streamlines the government... - March 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

OneVuex Unified Systems – the Only Software to Integrate Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Solutions is Now Available in Microsoft Appsource and the Azure Marketplace OneVuex Unified Systems is a SaaS that intelligently integrates multiple software applications and industry platforms (Microsoft and non-Microsoft) and on-premise and Azure Cloud services, in a single system. Bass International Software announced today that OneVuex is now available in Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace. OneVuex provides unprecedented integration capabilities, transparency and security businesses demand in today’s Digital Workplace. - March 11, 2019 - Bass International Software

Emerio Announces Vishal Dass Bambha as New CEO Vishal Dass Bambha set to become Emerio's next Chief Executive. - March 06, 2019 - Emerio

David Doherty Named Vice President Business Development for TechFlow Mission Support Doherty brings extensive price-to-win and government industry expertise to support company’s growth objectives. - February 27, 2019 - TechFlow

HSJ is Preparing for Further Growth in 2019 H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.