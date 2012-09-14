'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...

360 DEGREE TRANSACTIONAL DOCUMENT ASSESSMENTS , from Cornerstone Communications

Service

Describing the consulting process, this is the first step in implementing an enterprise document management system.

Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

Bika Interlab , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent

Bika Wine , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System.

Board Re-engineering , from Enventure Technologies

Service

- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data...

BoM Cleansing , from Enventure Technologies

Service

BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers , from PCMACNERDS

$169.00 - Product

We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all computers...

Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection and...

Database design and creation , from Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

Graphic Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's graphic designers make sure that each client's medical software application looks and feels professional.

IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES , from Cornerstone Communications

Service

Following the consultation and choice of software and/or hardware to be implemented, the induction, integration and training for new and existing processes and systems are followed through.

IT Consulting , from Stark Technologies, LLC

Service

Let Stark Technologies, LLC provide advising businesses on how best to use information technology to meet their business objectives. In addition to providing advice, IT consultancies often estimate, manage,...

IT Proffesional Staffing , from Stark Technologies, LLC

Service

With our years of experience in the IT industry we can locate the right candidate for your company, giving you the assurance that our candidate is the perfect fit.

Library Development , from Enventure Technologies

Service

- Quick turn creation of schematic symbols and PCB footprints - Creation of libraries based on customer requirements/input part-list - Standardization of existing libraries to IPC standards/customer...

Mac Service, Support, Repairs, Sales , from PCMACNERDS

$90.00 - Service

We offer a full spectrum of services for all macs from support, service, repairs, even sales of new and certified refurbished mac pro, imac, mac books and more for residential and business customers. See...

pc computer support repair maintenance , from PCMACNERDS

$90.00 - Service

Hire the trusted, reputable, professional, and experts to provide Complete Diagnosis, Maintenance and Optimization to your computer, You don't even have to leave your home! Our specialist comes to you.For...

PCB Design , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Our Competencies: - Schematic drawing - Board Layout Enventure has capability to design PCB’s in different CAD platforms as per specific client requirements. The company has capability in different...

Printer Supplies – Ink – Toners – Refill Kits and More! , from PCMACNERDS

$0.00 - Product

The leading supplier of discount ink cartridges and toners, and a complete line of printer inkjet cartridges, inkjet refill kits, laser toner, fax toner and countless other printer supplies for virtually...

Project Management , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's project managers make sure that each project is on time, on budget and on target. They communicate with clients to keep them informed as to exactly what is going on with their project.

Re-engineering and Migration , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Re-engineering and Migration services include assessment of the product to be migrated, research of the platform to be supported, review of functionality transfer, risk assessment, cost analysis, migration...

Requirements Analysis , from Claricode

Service

Claricode works with its customers to make sure they build the medical software that they want. This includes figuring out what the goals of the healthcare software are and generating a list of requirements.

SILVERRUN BPM Business Process Modeler , from Grandite

Product

- Available as local and as network license - Provides modeling your enterprise's organization and business - Supports process cost, resource, duration and frequency modeling and management - Assigns...

SILVERRUN RDM Relational Data Modeler , from Grandite

Product

- Available as local and as network license - Supports logical and physical data modeling - Provides strong support for management of enterprise, application and database models - Expresses business...

Software Development , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's software developers have experience working with medical software. They use this knowledge to build software that meets and exceeds their customers' needs.

Software Maintenance and Support , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Maintenance and Support services include off and on-site maintenance, bug fixing and trouble shooting, bug tracking and reporting, fine-tuning and product functionality improvement, new feature research...

Software Product Development , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Product Development services include Market Research, Collaborative Design, Prototyping, Incremental Development, Product Testing and Software Localization.

Software Quality Assurance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Quality assurance services include application reliability, load/stress testing, software testing and test management, test process assessment/improvement, test automation, full software integration testing,...

Spice Simulation , from Enventure Technologies

Service

- Spice Modelling - Enabling Symbol Libraries for PSpice simulation. - Conversion of PSpice models to Xspice - Hierarchical Design Validation

uDISTRIBUT , from Cornerstone Communications

Product

Establish a virtual network between companies worldwide by delivering documents via facsimile or email using this software which can stand alone, or be used as part of the Unifier Software Solution for...

uFORMZ , from Cornerstone Communications

Product

Customize any business form, marry it with raw data for printing, faxing, or emailing with this software, which can stand alone or be used as a component of the Unifier Software Solution for full ECM integration.

Usability Analysis and Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's Information Architects make sure that medical applications are organized to make it simple and easy to use them.