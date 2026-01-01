Company Profiles Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service takes the worry out of dinner planning and cooking with a standard service of twenty dinner entrees which serves two people for two weeks. Chef Shelley plans... Hungry Helpers Food Taxi Hungry Helpers is an innovative company serving Austin, Texas. Through our site (http://www.hungryhelpers.com) customers can order food from their favorite local restaurants and have it delivered... Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural Hawaiian products, fresh-fruit smoothies, blended... The Nationwide Caterers Association ( NCASS) The largest catering association in the UK incorporating mobile and static site caterers, with free member searches, online hygiene training, work opportunities, free for sale and wanted section,...