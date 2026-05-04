A seasoned digital marketing specialist with over 15 years in the industry, Chris Pooley recently launched FindMobileBars.com to connect bars and event organizers in the same way that his successful slate of state food truck sites connects food trucks and event organizers. Mobile bars can claim a listing at no cost, while a suite of membership options offers prime placement in the directory, among a host of other features to make it easier for mobile bars to receive event bookings. - June 23, 2021 - Find Mobile Bars