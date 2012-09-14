PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld

mFood Vendor App Available on iOS Feral Innovations, Inc. has today released mFood Vendor, a food truck management app for use with mFood, their consumer facing food truck discovery app. mFood Vendor allows food truck vendors to control their digital listings from their iPhone or iPad. Once a vendor registers with mFood Vendor, they... - July 26, 2019 - Feral Innovations

Launch Event for LA Social Dining Start Up Invittle Raises Over $3,000 for the Soufra Fund The private Playa del Rey dinner and fundraiser’s proceeds, paired with funds raised by Loyola Marymount student contributions, set to benefit entrepreneurial empowerment for refugees. - April 24, 2019 - Tamara Alexandre Cholakian

mFood Food Truck Discovery App Now Available on Apple App Store Feral Innovations, Inc. announced the immediate availability of mFood for iOS, a food truck discovery and services app with national coverage. - July 11, 2018 - Feral Innovations

Joe Coffee & Rewards Launches Free Service for Independent Coffee to Compete with Corporate Coffee on Convenience Joe is a free mobile order & payment platform with a built in rewards program for independent coffee shops. Complete with a consumer app and merchant app on both iOS and Android, Joe is on track to connect coffee lovers that want to support small business over 20 locations in Seattle alone by the end of December and is onboarding new locations each week. - December 13, 2017 - Joe Coffee & Rewards

Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Ends His Award Winning Year with a Top Ten Finish at the World Food Championship Competition Los Angeles based chef finishes in 8th place after competing against 40 chefs from around the country. - November 20, 2017 - Rondeno Culinary Designs

This Boston Chef Has Cooked Thanksgiving Dinner Every Day for 20+ Years Jay Hajj, the chef-owner of beloved Boston casual dining landmark Mike's City Diner, has served Thanksgiving dinner every day for more than 20 years, learning plenty of secrets along the way. His turkey dishes are widely proclaimed among the best in America. This native of Lebanon shares the secrets to perfect all-American Thanksgiving dinner in his new "Beirut to Boston" cookbook. - November 09, 2017 - Chef Jay Hajj

Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market

Local Startup Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Reinvent TV Dinners Served LLC, a Houston-based startup, announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign. Meant to solve the perennial problem of "what's for dinner?" Served offers customers a convenient way to enjoy a gourmet meal without having to do the meal planning, grocery shopping, ingredient prep, and most of all, cooking. - June 21, 2017 - Served LLC

Pantry Boy, a Weekly Meal Delivery Service Focused on Time Savings & Waste Reduction is Conducting Their Kickstarter Campaign Pantry Boy is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to expand from their current location. Their goal is to save their customers time by providing meals that are fully prepped, consisting of pre-portioned farm-fresh ingredients with easy to follow recipes designed for a slow cooker, oven or a single pan. Pantry... - June 08, 2017 - Pantry Boy

Yogurt Mountain Deploys Gusto® Point-of-Sale Yogurt Mountain deploys Gusto® to all corporate, franchisee, and Books-A-Million locations. - February 02, 2017 - Gusto

Houston Start-Up Launches Thanksgiving "Serve One—Share One" Giveaway This season, Served LLC, Houston's newest meal delivery service, is launching the “Serve One—Share One” Thanksgiving dinner giveaway. The winner of the giveaway will receive a chef-prepared, fully-cooked meal delivered and will have the opportunity to give an additional complete Thanksgiving dinner away to a deserving family. Texas residents can enter for their chance to win by visiting www.myservedmeals.com. - October 27, 2016 - Served LLC

Gusto® Appoints Former Oracle Hospitality Exec. as New Chief Revenue Officer Gusto®, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology, announces the addition of Don DeMarinis as Gusto’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Previously the Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at Oracle Hospitality, Don will leverage his diverse 20+ year background in hospitality technology... - September 16, 2016 - Gusto

Heine Brothers’ Coffee Deploys Gusto® Point-of-Sale Gusto®, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology, announces its successful point–of-sale rollout to Heine Brothers’ Coffee. Known for its organic coffee and commitment to fair trade, Heine Brothers’ Coffee operates thirteen locations throughout the Louisville, KY... - September 08, 2016 - Gusto

Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

Balls® Brings a Fresh Take on Italian Street Food to Dubai The Dubai food scene can expect to heat up with the launch of Balls®, an exciting new Italian street food experience. - July 23, 2016 - Balls

Midwayville Pop­up Interactive Game World Materializes in San Francisco for Summer 2016 Midwayville, a mixed reality pop­up theme park, will materialize in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood every Friday night 7:00pm to 11:30pm starting June 17 through August 26. The SoMa StrEat Food Park will be transformed into a multi­land pixelated theme park full of exciting attractions including repainted buildings, a customized floor game board mural for real-time interactive play, food trucks, a stage show and vivid lighting systems. - May 26, 2016 - Midwayville

Gusto Adds Industry Veteran, Peter J. Rogers, Jr. to Board of Directors Peter J. Rogers, Jr. Joins Company to Support Innovation and Growth. - May 19, 2016 - Gusto

Gusto Appoints Industry Veteran, Tony Glowacki as Chief Executive Officer Experienced Executive Joins Team to Drive Market Expansion and Sales Growth Momentum - May 19, 2016 - Gusto

Chicago Issues First Mobile Food Vendor/Pushcart License @PalCrepes has made Chicago History by obtaining the first Prepared Mobile Food Vendor License. - April 18, 2016 - @PalCrepes

Crown Food Carts Inc Revolutionizes the Mobile Food Cart, Truck and Trailer Industry Crown food carts inc announced today that it has all intentions of turning up the mobile food industry in 2016, bringing affordability and innovation to mobile vendors worldwide. Crown food carts is a leading manufacturer of pushcarts, food trucks, trailers, kiosks, concession stands, vending carts,... - January 19, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

GUSTO Announces Industry Leading Integration with LevelUp GUSTO, a nationwide leader in enterprise point of sale technology for the fast-casual marketplace, announces a industry leading integration with LevelUp; allowing LevelUp merchants to take advantage of every facet of LevelUp’s application. This marks the beginning of a partnership between GUSTO and LevelUp and is part of GUSTO’s ongoing strategy to provide our customers with thoughtful solutions to help them run their businesses. - December 10, 2015 - Gusto

New Wine Picker App Wants to be Your Pocket Sommelier Intuitive wine app scans and recommends the best sips from restaurants wine lists; recently launched Kickstarter campaign. - November 28, 2015 - Wine Picker

Feed Tomorrow Foundation Aims to Bring Mobility to Hunger Crisis Across America Feed Tomorrow Foundation has officially been launched, and is collecting donations of time, food, and money towards their cause. The goal of Feed Tomorrow is to be able to travel across the United States and bring fresh meals to the homeless, vets, or people displaced because of natural disasters. When... - November 16, 2015 - Feed Tomorrow Foundation

GUSTO Supports End-to-End Encryption with Mercury GUSTO, a nationwide leader in enterprise point of sale technology for the fast-casual marketplace, announces a direct integration with Mercury Payment Systems, a Vantiv company (NYSE: VNTV), supporting their end-to-end encrypted solution with tokenization. This marks the beginning of a partnership with... - October 29, 2015 - Gusto

Gusto Teams with Heckler Design for All-in-One Surface 3 Point-of-Sale for Restaurants The new system pairs Gusto hospitality software with the Microsoft Surface 3 and Heckler Design WindFall Console for Surface 3 for an all-in-one restaurant solution. - September 01, 2015 - Gusto

Gusto Announces Partnership with OpenEdge Gusto integrates with payment innovator OpenEdge. - June 27, 2015 - Gusto

Allset Helps Restaurants Increase Revenue and Improve Guest Experience by Taking Pre-Orders for Dine-in As the relationship between restaurants and tech is rapidly growing, owners and managers need to be aware of best ideas and trends. Here’s a look on one of the new services for restaurants — Allset. - June 25, 2015 - Allset

Gusto Announces Support for Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet Gusto, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology for the fast casual marketplace, announces support for the new Microsoft Surface 3 tablet. Gusto is the only serious restaurant POS product taking full advantage of Windows 8.1 and the Surface tablet. “There are many low-end POS products... - June 16, 2015 - Gusto

Gusto Announces Certification to Heartland Payment Systems Gusto certifies with Heartland Payment Systems to offer additional payment options for its customers. - June 10, 2015 - Gusto

Frozen Functions: Ice Cream Catered Events New Business Opportunity for Entrepreneurs - May 31, 2015 - Frozen Functions

Detroit Fruit Drop Creates Healthy Culture at Work The west coast techy work culture and the ever expanding health/fitness space has made its way to Michigan and is easy to become a part of thanks to a new local company. - April 15, 2015 - Detroit Fruit Drop

Chez Moi Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion from SCORE and Sam’s Club Chez Moi earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting an online application answering the question “What sacrifice have you made to help your business succeed?” Nominations which garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 businesses including Chez Moi to be the winners. - March 05, 2015 - Chez Moi

Sweet Treat Fan Favorite Chamoy City Limits is Skipping the Sophomore Slump After a bold and successful freshman year under their belt, Ana Fernandez and Chamoy City Limits look to skip the usual sophomore slump and dominate the crowded San Antonio frozen treat landscape. - February 25, 2015 - The Institute of Chili

Frozen Functions Now Offering Frozen Pints & The Ice Cream Bar Products for Catered Events Frozen Functions, an Atlanta ice cream catering and equipment leasing company is pleased to announce a partnership with "The Ice Cream Bar." - December 10, 2014 - Frozen Functions

Frozen Functions: Atlanta Ice Cream, Smoothie, & Milkshake Catering Company Now Offering Smoothie & Milkshake Catering in the Atlanta Area. - October 23, 2014 - Frozen Functions

Gusto's Next-Generation HybridCloud Solution Receives PA-DSS Validation Gusto receives PA-DSS validation for its next-generation HybridCloud point-of-sale solution. - September 23, 2014 - Gusto

Gusto Announces POS Integration with DTT Gusto adds support for surveillance systems to their comprehensive point-of-sale offering for fast casual restaurants. - September 08, 2014 - Gusto

Gusto Announces Gift Card Integration with Valutec Gusto, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology for the fast-casual marketplace, announces a formal integration with Valutec, a full-service gift and loyalty solutions provider. This partnership allows Gusto to offer consumers and merchants a seamless connection to the products and benefits... - September 02, 2014 - Gusto

Seven Sexy Dinners – a Unique Culinary Revolution Brews in Toronto With increasing consumer demands for healthier alternatives, the time for the gourmet dinner box has arrived. - July 20, 2014 - Seven Sexy Dinners Inc

Jimboy's Tacos Celebrates 60 Years Local Restaurant Chain Marks 60 Years in Northern California and Nevada on Wednesday, May 21 - May 22, 2014 - Jimboy's North America

A'Dish'On Silverware Plate Clip is Now Available on Amazon A’Dish’On is pleased to announce that its revolutionary plate clips are now available for purchase on Amazon.com. These plate clips have a unique design that allow you to attach the clip to almost any plate and subsequently attach your fork to the plate to ensure it does not fall off. The... - May 21, 2014 - A'Dish'On

Jimboy's Tacos Launches 60th Anniversary Celebrations at Sacramento Kings Game Margaret Knudson, wife of Jimboy's Tacos Founder Jim Knudson, will be in Attendance. - April 10, 2014 - Jimboy's North America

Jimboy's Tacos Enters Long Term Partnership Deal with Krrish Group to Open Franchises in India Restaurant chain using Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to accelerate growth. - April 05, 2014 - Jimboy's North America

So-Cal Tacos Chooses Gusto POS to Power Its Popular Food Truck So-Cal Tacos selected Gusto Point of Sale (“POS”) running on Microsoft’s Surface tablet to power their successful food truck “Woody.” Gusto POS is a next generation, highly innovative solution built for the hospitality industry. Gusto runs on Windows 8.1-based, industry-standard hardware as well as mobile tablet computers from Dell, Hewlett Packard, and others. - April 02, 2014 - Gusto

Big Rosé Raises Big Bucks for Meals On Wheels Delaware FranksWine fundraises for Delaware Seniors during the “Month of Love”. - March 14, 2014 - Meals On Wheels Delaware

Atlanta Based "Frozen Functions" Focused on Event Services Frozen Functions is partnering with local event facilities, venues, and food service companies to provide soft serve ice cream machines. - January 05, 2014 - Frozen Functions