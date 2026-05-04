Recent Headlines
Within Mobile Food Services
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service. - November 27, 2025 - Hugh's Catering
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options. - September 13, 2024 - Hawt Tastes
NCFoodTrucks.com Builds on Its Momentum as the Definitive Resource for Event Organizers and Food Truck Owners in North Carolina for 2024
As it continues to amass food truck listings since its launch in 2020, NCFoodTrucks.com has become the most effective platform connecting food trucks with party planners and event organizers in the State of North Carolina. - April 08, 2024 - NC Food Trucks
Local Bloomington Company Farmogic Takes on Challenge of Progressing Agriculture Industry Through Support of Local Farms
Farmogic is a southern Indiana company that has created a store-front brand for local farm produce that is grass-fed/grass-finished, and has no additives, hormones, or antibiotics. Farmogic is serving the farmer by delivering their produce to homes, and serving the consumer by brining it to them. - November 01, 2023 - Farmogic
First Gen Founders Collaborate to Elevate Diverse Business Owners
Penelope, the retirement solution for micro and small businesses, and Goodfynd, the all-in-one operating system for mobile entrepreneurs, are joining forces to bring more value to their diverse clientele. Jean Smart, CEO and Founder of Penelope, and Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO and Co-founder of... - August 01, 2023 - Goodfynd
FindMobileBars.com Celebrates Amassing More Than 1,000 Bars in Its Expansive National Database
Launched in June 2021, FindMobileBars.com has quickly become the definitive directory of mobile bars and has now crossed the threshold of 1,000 mobile bars in its nationwide database. Founder Chris Pooley attributes the site’s exponential growth to its simple fee structure and proven results for event organizers and mobile bar owners alike. - July 12, 2023 - Find Mobile Bars
FULFLLD Acquires Nillam Logistics to Expand White Glove Delivery Services for Brands
www.fulflld.com/disorder FULFLLD, the tech-enabled white-labeled delivery service, announced today the acquisition of Nillam Logistics, a concierge courier service specializing in the logistics and delivery of everything from medical samples to meal delivery programs, corporate catering, liquor... - April 13, 2023 - FULFLLD
CHEF360 Catering: #4theUpstatewithLove Free Wedding Giveaway
CHEF360 Catering and partnering vendors are joining again to give away their Fourth free wedding valued at over $25,000. - October 09, 2022 - CHEF360 Catering
10 Feast Turns One. A Milestone Birthday with Big Consumer Benefits.
10 Feast just celebrated a major milestone as a company – their first full year in business. This monumental moment for the meal delivery company is only possible because of the support and loyalty of their customers, and 10 Feast is very thankful for that. To celebrate one year in business,... - January 16, 2022 - 10 Feast
FindMobileBars.com Brings Together Mobile Bar Services and Event Organizers for a Summer of Weddings, Graduations and Parties Galore
A seasoned digital marketing specialist with over 15 years in the industry, Chris Pooley recently launched FindMobileBars.com to connect bars and event organizers in the same way that his successful slate of state food truck sites connects food trucks and event organizers. Mobile bars can claim a listing at no cost, while a suite of membership options offers prime placement in the directory, among a host of other features to make it easier for mobile bars to receive event bookings. - June 23, 2021 - Find Mobile Bars
Kitchen Robotics Launches the World’s First Robotic "Dark Kitchen" Solution - BeastroTM
Kitchen Robotics today announced its launch of BeastroTM, the world’s first fully-programmable robotic kitchen, which can serve up to 45 dishes per hour and can prepare dishes in multiple cuisines such as Italian, Asian, salad, soups and more. BeastroTM, powered by a cloud-based operating... - August 20, 2020 - Kitchen Robotics
Mobile Ordering Startup, FanFood, Releases Meal & Services Ordering for Premium Suites
FanFood, a concessions mobile ordering technology company, releases an ordering solution tailored for premium suites at sports and entertainment venues. The new premium suite solution will make pre-ordering and in-suite ordering of meals and services frictionless for suite holders and guests, both... - March 11, 2020 - FanFood
Baseball Team Duluth Huskies Partners with Concessions Mobile Ordering Provider Fanfood This Season
FanFood, a concessions mobile ordering technology company, partners with Northwoods League team, Duluth Huskies, as the mobile ordering platform provider for the upcoming 2020 baseball season. As part of the seasonal contract, the collegiate summer baseball team will be rolling out FanFood’s... - March 10, 2020 - FanFood
FanFood Named Preferred Concessions Mobile Ordering Provider of High School Athletic Director Network
Concessions Mobile Ordering Tech Company Partners with High School Athletic Director Network as Mobile Ordering Provider - March 10, 2020 - FanFood
Unity Pay is Eager to Revolutionize Payments in America Through Their Easy to Use Smartphone App
Post, chat and pay for groceries. - February 20, 2020 - Unity Pay
PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform
PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld
mFood Vendor App Available on iOS
Feral Innovations, Inc. has today released mFood Vendor, a food truck management app for use with mFood, their consumer facing food truck discovery app. mFood Vendor allows food truck vendors to control their digital listings from their iPhone or iPad. Once a vendor registers with mFood Vendor,... - July 26, 2019 - Feral Innovations
Launch Event for LA Social Dining Start Up Invittle Raises Over $3,000 for the Soufra Fund
The private Playa del Rey dinner and fundraiser’s proceeds, paired with funds raised by Loyola Marymount student contributions, set to benefit entrepreneurial empowerment for refugees. - April 24, 2019 - Tamara Alexandre Cholakian
Jarritos Joins the TACOTOPIA Tour, a Larger Than Life Playground, Hybrid Amusement Park and Taco Festival Rolled Up in a Funky, Tacotastic, Immersive Experience
The TACOTOPIA Tour Presented by Cholula Hot Sauce and supported by Jarritos opens in Santa Monica, California on May 24, 2019 for a 14-week exhibit. - April 19, 2019 - TACOTOPIA
mFood Food Truck Discovery App Now Available on Apple App Store
Feral Innovations, Inc. announced the immediate availability of mFood for iOS, a food truck discovery and services app with national coverage. - July 11, 2018 - Feral Innovations
Joe Coffee & Rewards Launches Free Service for Independent Coffee to Compete with Corporate Coffee on Convenience
Joe is a free mobile order & payment platform with a built in rewards program for independent coffee shops. Complete with a consumer app and merchant app on both iOS and Android, Joe is on track to connect coffee lovers that want to support small business over 20 locations in Seattle alone by the end of December and is onboarding new locations each week. - December 13, 2017 - Joe Coffee & Rewards
Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Ends His Award Winning Year with a Top Ten Finish at the World Food Championship Competition
Los Angeles based chef finishes in 8th place after competing against 40 chefs from around the country. - November 20, 2017 - Rondeno Culinary Designs
This Boston Chef Has Cooked Thanksgiving Dinner Every Day for 20+ Years
Jay Hajj, the chef-owner of beloved Boston casual dining landmark Mike's City Diner, has served Thanksgiving dinner every day for more than 20 years, learning plenty of secrets along the way. His turkey dishes are widely proclaimed among the best in America. This native of Lebanon shares the secrets to perfect all-American Thanksgiving dinner in his new "Beirut to Boston" cookbook. - November 09, 2017 - Chef Jay Hajj
Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option
Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market
Local Startup Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Reinvent TV Dinners
Served LLC, a Houston-based startup, announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign. Meant to solve the perennial problem of "what's for dinner?" Served offers customers a convenient way to enjoy a gourmet meal without having to do the meal planning, grocery shopping, ingredient prep, and most of all, cooking. - June 21, 2017 - Served LLC
Pantry Boy, a Weekly Meal Delivery Service Focused on Time Savings & Waste Reduction is Conducting Their Kickstarter Campaign
Pantry Boy is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to expand from their current location. Their goal is to save their customers time by providing meals that are fully prepped, consisting of pre-portioned farm-fresh ingredients with easy to follow recipes designed for a slow cooker, oven or a single... - June 08, 2017 - Pantry Boy
Yogurt Mountain Deploys Gusto® Point-of-Sale
Yogurt Mountain deploys Gusto® to all corporate, franchisee, and Books-A-Million locations. - February 02, 2017 - Gusto
Houston Start-Up Launches Thanksgiving "Serve One—Share One" Giveaway
This season, Served LLC, Houston's newest meal delivery service, is launching the “Serve One—Share One” Thanksgiving dinner giveaway. The winner of the giveaway will receive a chef-prepared, fully-cooked meal delivered and will have the opportunity to give an additional complete Thanksgiving dinner away to a deserving family. Texas residents can enter for their chance to win by visiting www.myservedmeals.com. - October 27, 2016 - Served LLC
Gusto® Appoints Former Oracle Hospitality Exec. as New Chief Revenue Officer
Gusto®, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology, announces the addition of Don DeMarinis as Gusto’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Previously the Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at Oracle Hospitality, Don will leverage his diverse 20+ year background in hospitality... - September 16, 2016 - Gusto
Heine Brothers’ Coffee Deploys Gusto® Point-of-Sale
Gusto®, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology, announces its successful point–of-sale rollout to Heine Brothers’ Coffee. Known for its organic coffee and commitment to fair trade, Heine Brothers’ Coffee operates thirteen locations throughout the Louisville,... - September 08, 2016 - Gusto
Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart
Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts
Balls® Brings a Fresh Take on Italian Street Food to Dubai
The Dubai food scene can expect to heat up with the launch of Balls®, an exciting new Italian street food experience. - July 23, 2016 - Balls
Midwayville Popup Interactive Game World Materializes in San Francisco for Summer 2016
Midwayville, a mixed reality popup theme park, will materialize in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood every Friday night 7:00pm to 11:30pm starting June 17 through August 26. The SoMa StrEat Food Park will be transformed into a multiland pixelated theme park full of exciting attractions including repainted buildings, a customized floor game board mural for real-time interactive play, food trucks, a stage show and vivid lighting systems. - May 26, 2016 - Midwayville
Gusto Adds Industry Veteran, Peter J. Rogers, Jr. to Board of Directors
Peter J. Rogers, Jr. Joins Company to Support Innovation and Growth. - May 19, 2016 - Gusto
Gusto Appoints Industry Veteran, Tony Glowacki as Chief Executive Officer
Experienced Executive Joins Team to Drive Market Expansion and Sales Growth Momentum - May 19, 2016 - Gusto
Chicago Issues First Mobile Food Vendor/Pushcart License
@PalCrepes has made Chicago History by obtaining the first Prepared Mobile Food Vendor License. - April 18, 2016 - @PalCrepes
Crown Food Carts Inc Revolutionizes the Mobile Food Cart, Truck and Trailer Industry
Crown food carts inc announced today that it has all intentions of turning up the mobile food industry in 2016, bringing affordability and innovation to mobile vendors worldwide. Crown food carts is a leading manufacturer of pushcarts, food trucks, trailers, kiosks, concession stands, vending... - January 19, 2016 - Crown Food Carts
GUSTO Announces Industry Leading Integration with LevelUp
GUSTO, a nationwide leader in enterprise point of sale technology for the fast-casual marketplace, announces a industry leading integration with LevelUp; allowing LevelUp merchants to take advantage of every facet of LevelUp’s application. This marks the beginning of a partnership between GUSTO and LevelUp and is part of GUSTO’s ongoing strategy to provide our customers with thoughtful solutions to help them run their businesses. - December 10, 2015 - Gusto
New Wine Picker App Wants to be Your Pocket Sommelier
Intuitive wine app scans and recommends the best sips from restaurants wine lists; recently launched Kickstarter campaign. - November 28, 2015 - Wine Picker
Feed Tomorrow Foundation Aims to Bring Mobility to Hunger Crisis Across America
Feed Tomorrow Foundation has officially been launched, and is collecting donations of time, food, and money towards their cause. The goal of Feed Tomorrow is to be able to travel across the United States and bring fresh meals to the homeless, vets, or people displaced because of natural disasters. - November 16, 2015 - Feed Tomorrow Foundation
GUSTO Supports End-to-End Encryption with Mercury
GUSTO, a nationwide leader in enterprise point of sale technology for the fast-casual marketplace, announces a direct integration with Mercury Payment Systems, a Vantiv company (NYSE: VNTV), supporting their end-to-end encrypted solution with tokenization. This marks the beginning of a partnership... - October 29, 2015 - Gusto
Introducing RJ Pop-CO the Innovative Patent Pending Aluminum Foil Pan Cover That Keeps Food Safe and Secure
RJ Innovations, a local company that creates products that just make sense is now on kickstarter.com - October 09, 2015 - RJ Innovations
Gusto Teams with Heckler Design for All-in-One Surface 3 Point-of-Sale for Restaurants
The new system pairs Gusto hospitality software with the Microsoft Surface 3 and Heckler Design WindFall Console for Surface 3 for an all-in-one restaurant solution. - September 01, 2015 - Gusto
Gusto Announces Partnership with OpenEdge
Gusto integrates with payment innovator OpenEdge. - June 27, 2015 - Gusto
Allset Helps Restaurants Increase Revenue and Improve Guest Experience by Taking Pre-Orders for Dine-in
As the relationship between restaurants and tech is rapidly growing, owners and managers need to be aware of best ideas and trends. Here’s a look on one of the new services for restaurants — Allset. - June 25, 2015 - Allset
Gusto Announces Support for Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet
Gusto, a nationwide leader in restaurant management technology for the fast casual marketplace, announces support for the new Microsoft Surface 3 tablet. Gusto is the only serious restaurant POS product taking full advantage of Windows 8.1 and the Surface tablet. “There are many low-end POS... - June 16, 2015 - Gusto
Gusto Announces Certification to Heartland Payment Systems
Gusto certifies with Heartland Payment Systems to offer additional payment options for its customers. - June 10, 2015 - Gusto
Frozen Functions: Ice Cream Catered Events
New Business Opportunity for Entrepreneurs - May 31, 2015 - Frozen Functions