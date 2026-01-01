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Food & Beverage

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Platinum Company Profiles

ArKay Beverages

ArKay Beverages

ArKay is the best option to get away from liquors, it offers a grand finale of improved alcoholic drinks. With zero gluten, zero calories, zero carbs, zero fat, zero sugar and zero percent alcohol.

Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation

Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation

Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation: Crafting Excellence, Innovation and Sustainability The Gateway to an Exceptional Coffee Experience Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation, with over 1300...

Blue Mountain Estates Java Corporation

Blue Mountain Estates Java Corporation

The world's most sought after coffee

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Alliance. Full service Laboratories located in 11 states with the goal of having a laboratory in all 50 states wishing the next three years. Over 1500 employees performing over 4100 different...

Social House Vodka

Social House Vodka

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka: Crafted from Passion, Perfected by Science Nestled in the heart of a community that thrives on connection and creativity, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka embarked on a journey to...

Subway

Subway

The story of the Subway brand started more than 50 years ago when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, changed the life of a college student with a few simple words, “Let’s open a...

Tangent Materials

Tangent Materials

Since 2003, Tangent® has been the pioneer and category leader in High Performance Synthetic Materials — engineering durable, weather-resistant solutions that serve residential, commercial,...

Gold Company Profiles

AgozTech LLC

AgozTech LLC

Innovation for a better performance We design high-quality products to empower front-edge workers’ productivity in industries such as retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation,...

Culinary Schools

Culinary Schools

We offer a directory of US and international cooking schools to help students make smart career choices.

Dishing with Patricia

Dishing with Patricia

Dishing with Patricia is a video podcast and a Daily Audio Podcast,"DAP".

DLG Spirts, Inc

DLG Spirts, Inc

Double00 Vodka ( is a premium vodka designed to be smooth, clean, and best enjoyed cold. Best when served ice cold, which led to the signature serving concept: #chilledDouble00

Foyt Winery & Museum

Foyt Winery & Museum

The Foyt family has a long history of hard work and determination that just won’t quit. Unmatched in our discipline, we have achieved the highest level of success in professional motorsports...

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms is a grower, packer and global provider of farm fresh, sustainably harvested Goldenberries and Physalis, as well as other premium tropical fruit including Kent and Keitt Mangos,...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

HammerSky Vineyards

HammerSky Vineyards

HammerSky Vineyards is in the heart of the westside Paso Robles wine region offering estate grown Cabernet, Merlot, Zinfandel and blends as well as Reina del Toro Sparkling wines from Napa Valley.

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Teams Up with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Host Celebrity Chef Vincent Tropepe for a Sizzling Cooking Demo Featuring Lamb Rhinebeck, NY,...

Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC

Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC

Joe’s Famous® Coffee Announces Retail Expansion Led by Kroger Veteran Arlene O’Bannion Joe’s Famous®, a specialty coffee company founded in Houston, Texas in 2020, is...

North Mountain Brewing Company

North Mountain Brewing Company

Here at North Mountain Brewery, northmountainbrewing.com we are inspired by the beer hall of Europe and early American Public Houses. We have created a space that celebrates the art of brewing,...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

PERCS

PERCS

Percs is a 360 degree marketing platform for brands to engage with their onchain audience – the “onchain flywheel”. It includes targeting with onchain social, communications with...

PermaCity Foundation

PermaCity Foundation

INTRODUCING THE PERMACITY FOUNDATION Energizing carbon mitigation on a global scale Permacity Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, starting projects in 2022 to...

Snubbies, LLC

Snubbies, LLC

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting Becomes the First Firm in the Foodservice Design Industry to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Starting in 2025 Innovative, award-winning firm leads the way in...

Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) is an emerging leader in healthy, air-dried meat snacks and high-protein foods, committed to helping America snack better. Through its flagship brands, Stryve®,...

Superior Grocers

Superior Grocers

HAPPILY SERVING COMMUNITIES WITH EXCELLENT GROCERY SHOPPING SINCE 1981! Happily Serving communities with excellent grocery shopping since 1981! Superior Grocers opened its first store in Covina,...

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs (RCPA) is a national platform that connects restaurant owners with specialized restaurant accounting firms to improve financial performance, tax savings, and operational control.

thepeppermillstore

thepeppermillstore

Welcome to thepeppermillstore.com Committed to finding impeccable quality, unmatched craftsmanship, and the most exceptional styles of peppermills and bringing them to you. Peppermills have been hand...

Tierra Negra Salsa

Tierra Negra Salsa

Tierra Negra is a Mexican-American Chicago-based food company. Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez, a third-generation restaurateur from the Pilsen neighborhood, is coming out with his first product.

Transworld Business Advisors of North Texas

Transworld Business Advisors of North Texas

Transworld Business Advisors of North Dallas/FortWorth is a full service business brokerage firm specializing in the valuation, confidential listing, and sale of small to mid-size businesses...

Vgarden

Vgarden

Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.,...

VIMAAN

VIMAAN

Vimaan is a leading provider of AI-enabled computer vision for identifying and tracking inventory in the warehouse. Invested in by Amazon and recognized by Gartner, Vimaan provides vision-based...

WHO Digital Strategy

WHO Digital Strategy

Committed to providing the most advanced digital marketing solutions in a sustainable and ethical manner with a focus on search engine optimization, paid advertising, and conversion tracking. WHO...

Company Profiles

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne is a sophisticated restaurant tucked away in North Hills at 4421 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Chef Scott Cole’s menu is an elegant presentation of contemporary metropolitan food,...

A.P.C

A.P.C

We are manufacturers of Semi automatic candle making machinery School chalk making machinery Nails making machinery Paper pin, Gem clip, Staple pin making machinery Paper Napkin, Toilet roll making...

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed is a company with two business lines. AyurHerb is focused on cultivation and processing of medicinal and other natural herbs. AyurMed is focused on herbal teas, extracts and stevia products.

Acai Plus

Acai Plus

Exciting Acai Juice Prelaunch! TriUnity Launches in May Hot 3X8 Matrix! The Amazing Acai Palm Fruit The Acai berry has been used for thousands of years by the natives of Brazil. The Brazilian...

Acai Plus Team

Acai Plus Team

Exciting Acai Juice Just Officially Launched! TriUnity Launches the Best tasting Acai juice on the market. Powerful 3X8 Comapany Forced Filled Matrix with Dynamic Compression! Acai was...

ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Center is West Virginia’s largest adventure resort featuring whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers, rock climbing and kayak instruction, on-premise stables, mountain...

Aguirre Tequila Imports

Aguirre Tequila Imports

Ultra-Premium Tequila Importer

aireus

aireus

A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant experience, businessmen with respect for the bottom line and...

Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd

Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd

Albany owns its reputation by supplying freshly ingredients made and hi tech CO2 freezing or chilling packed Ready to eat Packed Food, mainly Pasta and Sauces. Contact Sales@albanyfood.com. Our...

Amazing Kabob House

Amazing Kabob House

The Amazing Kabob House invites you to try all we have to offer. We offer traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a fusion of flavors, inspired by the owners' ethnic roots. Family owned and operated,...

American Express Publishing

American Express Publishing

The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices, enriches perspective and empowers affluent and accomplished...

Americas Harvest Inc.

Americas Harvest Inc.

We are a conscious food preparation service. Our products are all made with the greatest vision of health for all. We provide healthy and tasty food. We specialize in totally sugar free and gluten...

Amiad Filtration Systems

Amiad Filtration Systems

For nearly 25 years, Amiad N.A. has been an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of water filtration systems, including manual and automatic, self-cleaning filters, valves and accessories to...

AquaBar, Inc.

AquaBar, Inc.

Thank you for your interest in our company. Aquabar is a pure hydration source for savvy consumers seeking the world's finest waters, natural fruit drinks, and premium liquids in still, sparkling,...

AquaPolar

AquaPolar

Aqua Polar manufacture and designs water and ice vending machines, purification systems and chilled water systems for universities. Our group owns interest with technology companies that complement...

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Asian Power Cyclopes

Asian Power Cyclopes

We are mfrs of Semi automatic candle making machinery School chalk making machinery Nails making machinery Paper pin, Gem clip, Staple pin making machinery Paper Napkin, Toilet roll making...

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