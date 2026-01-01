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Restaurants & Food Services

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Platinum Company Profiles

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Alliance. Full service Laboratories located in 11 states with the goal of having a laboratory in all 50 states wishing the next three years. Over 1500 employees performing over 4100 different...

Social House Vodka

Social House Vodka

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka: Crafted from Passion, Perfected by Science Nestled in the heart of a community that thrives on connection and creativity, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka embarked on a journey to...

Subway

Subway

The story of the Subway brand started more than 50 years ago when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, changed the life of a college student with a few simple words, “Let’s open a...

Gold Company Profiles

Foyt Winery & Museum

Foyt Winery & Museum

The Foyt family has a long history of hard work and determination that just won’t quit. Unmatched in our discipline, we have achieved the highest level of success in professional motorsports...

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Teams Up with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Host Celebrity Chef Vincent Tropepe for a Sizzling Cooking Demo Featuring Lamb Rhinebeck, NY,...

PermaCity Foundation

PermaCity Foundation

INTRODUCING THE PERMACITY FOUNDATION Energizing carbon mitigation on a global scale Permacity Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, starting projects in 2022 to...

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting

SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting Becomes the First Firm in the Foodservice Design Industry to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Starting in 2025 Innovative, award-winning firm leads the way in...

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs (RCPA) is a national platform that connects restaurant owners with specialized restaurant accounting firms to improve financial performance, tax savings, and operational control.

Vgarden

Vgarden

Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.,...

Company Profiles

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne is a sophisticated restaurant tucked away in North Hills at 4421 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Chef Scott Cole’s menu is an elegant presentation of contemporary metropolitan food,...

ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Center is West Virginia’s largest adventure resort featuring whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers, rock climbing and kayak instruction, on-premise stables, mountain...

aireus

aireus

A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant experience, businessmen with respect for the bottom line and...

Amazing Kabob House

Amazing Kabob House

The Amazing Kabob House invites you to try all we have to offer. We offer traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a fusion of flavors, inspired by the owners' ethnic roots. Family owned and operated,...

Americas Harvest Inc.

Americas Harvest Inc.

We are a conscious food preparation service. Our products are all made with the greatest vision of health for all. We provide healthy and tasty food. We specialize in totally sugar free and gluten...

Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.

Baby Moon Cafe

Baby Moon Cafe

Authentic Italian cuisine in a fun, friendly and relaxing atmosphere.  Serving the greater Raleigh/Wake Forest area.  Catering and private parties, extensive wine list, scrumptuous desserts.

Beautiful Brands International

Beautiful Brands International

Beautiful Brands International was founded through the leadership of David and Camille Rutkauskas and is responsible for the successful launch of over 10 worldwide, franchised brands including...

Big City BBQ

Big City BBQ

BBQ with Soul by Chef Rasshad - Barbecue restaurants in Tempe and Mesa Arizona started by an acclaimed executive chef from the resort industry.

C&M Pizza, Inc.

C&M Pizza, Inc.

C&M Pizza located in Leominster ma. serving lunch and dinner 7 days a wk from 10am. -midnight.  Pizza, pasta, subs, ribs & appatizers.  Catering available with 24 hour notice. Free...

Candid Wines

Candid Wines

Candid Wines specializes in hosting unique wine and food experiences.  We pair hand selected wines from all over the world with the food of some of Chicagoland's best chefs.  Candid Wines...

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies is a global leader in the marketing, travel, and hospitality industries. Among the names in the Carlson family of brands and services are: Regent International Hotels ®;...

Catering Works

Catering Works

Catering Works, Inc., established in 1989 in Raleigh, is a full service event planning and catering firm dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service, ensuring that clients are...

central bistro

central bistro

The central bistro is a casual upscale restaurant. Located in the heart of the westend, blocks from the beach and Vancouver's famous Stanley Park.

Chef Frank Ferlo

Chef Frank Ferlo

Chef Frank Ferlo offers the highest standard in special event and corporate catering services. We pride ourselves in producing high quality and delicious cuisine from the freshest...

Daniels Restaurant & Catering

Daniels Restaurant & Catering

Daniel’s Restaurant & Catering, established in 1993 in Cary, is a family operated, casual dining restaurant, featuring all sauté dishes prepared to order in the 'a la minute' style and three...

Divina Desserts USA

Divina Desserts USA

Specializing in the production of gourmet Italian desserts and other frozen specialty items. Established in 1996 Italian based company: Allegra Desserts S.a.s. Via Rufigliano,...

Draelion Restaurant & Drae Lounge

Draelion Restaurant & Drae Lounge

Restaurant Concept: Pan Asian dining to suit any palette. Featuring authentic cuisine of Indochine (Vietnam), China and Japan with the freshest fish flown in daily. The innovative wine selection has...

E W Network Solutions

E W Network Solutions

Central Florida company providing networks, security, POS and total retail solutions for restaurants, doctors & small business. Point of Sale, Servers, Repair, Data Recovery, Backup, more.

Eats.com- New York Restaurant

Eats.com- New York Restaurant

Eats is the New York City Restaurants guide. It provides the information of New York City Restaurants, Fine Dining New York Place, New York City Night Life, Restaurant reviews, Restaurant ratings,...

Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service takes the worry out of dinner planning and cooking with a standard service of twenty dinner entrees which serves two people for two weeks. Chef Shelley plans...

Evviva Restaurant

Evviva Restaurant

EVVIVA Fact Sheet · Address: 186 Avenue A (between 11th and 12th St.) New York, NY 10009 · Owner: Blythe Mark, LLC Mark Roth, President and co-owner Dino Castri,...

FIGS Market

FIGS Market

FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant with fresh entrees and unique side dishes from around...

Glenmary Inn B & B

Glenmary Inn B & B

The Glenmary Inn is a quaint country inn with a peaceful pastoral setting, with 9 Luxurious guest rooms all with their own baths, televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, and coffee pots as well as...

Golden Corral - Franchisee

Golden Corral - Franchisee

GC Partners, Inc. based in Winston-Salem owns and manages 13 Golden Corral franchises in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. With restaurants that consistently rank high in customer...

Heritage Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn

Heritage Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn

Your stay at the Heritage Manor is YOUR stay: you set your dining times, and all activities are on your own schedule. There is no regimentation at Heritage Manor. This historic home is the...

Horizon Cafe

Horizon Cafe

About Horizon Cafe Horizon Café, is located in the trendy Chicago neighborhood of Lakeview, is an American casual restaurant. Open daily, Horizon Café offers breakfast, lunch, and...

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

A fun interactive cajun style seafood that serves lobsters, crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, king crab and clams in a plastic bag plopped on the table to be devoured with bare hands.

Hudson Beach Ice Cream Parlor

Hudson Beach Ice Cream Parlor

Water front Ice Cream parlor on the west coast of florida. Inside and Outside Seating.

Hungry Helpers Food Taxi

Hungry Helpers Food Taxi

Hungry Helpers is an innovative company serving Austin, Texas. Through our site (http://www.hungryhelpers.com) customers can order food from their favorite local restaurants and have it delivered...

Inman Perk Coffee

Inman Perk Coffee

Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Its flagship location is located in its namesake Atlanta neighborhood of Inman Park, and its...

Kala's Wine Bar

Kala's Wine Bar

Kala’s Winebar is the ultimate destination for Internet Aficionados who happen to be lovers of fine wine, offering a selection of wines and beers from around the world, personally chosen...

KP Event Catering Services

KP Event Catering Services

Event caterers for all types of show, concert .all over uk 1 to 100 catering units all types of food

La Guarida Del Pirata

La Guarida Del Pirata

In San Francisco they have their "Pier". In New York they have their Fulton Street Market. In San Juan (Palo Seco) we have "La Guarida Del Pirata" with a reputation of being the...

livingLuxe.com

livingLuxe.com

LivingLuxe. Here you’ll find articles, trends and products for fashion & beauty, food & wine, health & fitness and home décor with entertaining videos.

Lonestar Grill and Sports Cafe

Lonestar Grill and Sports Cafe

Sports bar featuring live music, billards, darts, shuffleboard

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural Hawaiian products, fresh-fruit smoothies, blended...

Mount Cook Cafe

Mount Cook Cafe

Mount Cook Cafe The Mount Cook Cafe is one of Wellington's most iconic cafes, serving some of the best coffee in town. With an open fire to keep you warm on those crisp winter mornings and a...

Napa Valley Burger Company

Napa Valley Burger Company

A Gourmet Burger and Fine Wine Restaurant that Brings a Taste of the Napa Valley to Sausalito.

Peacock Moon

Peacock Moon

Since its inception in 2004, Tom Best, Owner of Peacock Moon Cheesecakes, has committed himself to providing the utmost quality in gourmet cheesecake selection. With flavors ranging from classic New...

Play Faire Productions

Play Faire Productions

The Faire is a combination of craft fair, food & drink, historical reenactment performances and a costume party. The Northern California Renaissance Faire has roots stretching back more than 38 years...

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