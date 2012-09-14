|
|
|
|Atomic Wings New York, NY
Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.
|
|Subway Milford, CT
The largest international sandwich franchise offers you a great opportunity to grow your business globally: Subway Franchise. With low costs and 40 years of experience, over 70% of our existing...
|
|EatDrinkDeals Morrisville, NC
EatDrinkDeals is the nation’s leading news source for discount dining information. EatDrinkDeals covers the major national restaurant...
|
|Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House Avenue Between, Australia
Over 16-year-old, Manhattan Glatt Kosher Restaurant, Upper West Side, NYC. Live music. Prepaid Shabbat and Passover Seder Dinner. Romantic...
|
|115 Midtowne
115 Midtowne is a sophisticated restaurant tucked away in North Hills at 4421 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Chef Scott Cole’s menu is...
|
|ACE Adventure Resort Oak Hill, WV
ACE Adventure Center is West Virginia’s largest adventure resort featuring whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers, rock climbing...
|
|aireus Toronto, Canada
A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant...
|
|Amazing Kabob House Brea, CA
The Amazing Kabob House invites you to try all we have to offer. We offer traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a fusion of flavors, inspired...
|
|Americas Harvest Inc. Columbus, OH
We are a conscious food preparation service. Our products are all made with the greatest vision of health for all. We provide healthy and...
|
|Baby Moon Cafe Wake Forest, NC
Authentic Italian cuisine in a fun, friendly and relaxing atmosphere. Serving the greater Raleigh/Wake Forest area. Catering...
|
|Beautiful Brands International Tulsa, OK
Beautiful Brands International was founded through the leadership of David and Camille Rutkauskas and is responsible for the successful...
|
|Big City BBQ Mesa, AZ
BBQ with Soul by Chef Rasshad - Barbecue restaurants in Tempe and Mesa Arizona started by an acclaimed executive chef from the resort industry.
|
|C&M Pizza, Inc. leominster, ma
C&M Pizza located in Leominster ma. serving lunch and dinner 7 days a wk from 10am. -midnight. Pizza, pasta, subs, ribs &...
|
|Candid Wines
Candid Wines specializes in hosting unique wine and food experiences. We pair hand selected wines from all over the world with the...
|
|Carlson Companies, Inc. Minnetonka, MN
Carlson Companies is a global leader in the marketing, travel, and hospitality industries. Among the names in the Carlson family of brands...
|
|Catering Works Raleigh, NC
Catering Works, Inc., established in 1989 in Raleigh, is a full service event planning and catering firm dedicated to providing the highest...
|
|central bistro Vancouver, Canada
The central bistro is a casual upscale restaurant. Located in the heart of the westend, blocks from the beach and Vancouver's famous Stanley...
|
|Chef Frank Ferlo Raleigh, NC
Chef Frank Ferlo offers the highest standard in special event and corporate catering services. We pride ourselves in producing...
|
|Daniels Restaurant & Catering Raleigh, NC
Daniel’s Restaurant & Catering, established in 1993 in Cary, is a family operated, casual dining restaurant, featuring all sauté dishes...
|
|Divina Desserts USA Wilmington, DE
Specializing in the production of gourmet Italian desserts and other frozen specialty items.
Established in 1996
Italian based company:
Allegra...
|
|Draelion Restaurant & Drae Lounge dallas, tx
Restaurant Concept: Pan Asian dining to suit any palette. Featuring authentic cuisine of Indochine (Vietnam), China and Japan with the freshest...
|
|E W Network Solutions Orlando, FL
Central Florida company providing networks, security, POS and total retail solutions for restaurants, doctors & small business. Point of...
|
|Eats.com- New York Restaurant
Eats is the New York City Restaurants guide. It provides the information of New York City Restaurants, Fine Dining New York Place, New York...
|
|Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service TX
Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service takes the worry out of dinner planning and cooking with a standard service of twenty dinner entrees which...
|
|Evviva Restaurant New York, NY
EVVIVA
Fact Sheet
· Address: 186 Avenue A (between 11th and 12th St.)
New York, NY 10009
· Owner: Blythe Mark, LLC
Mark...
|
|FIGS Market Raleigh, NC
FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant...
|
|Glenmary Inn B & B Owego, NY
The Glenmary Inn is a quaint country inn with a peaceful pastoral setting, with 9 Luxurious guest rooms all with their own baths, televisions,...
|
|Golden Corral - Franchisee
GC Partners, Inc. based in Winston-Salem owns and manages 13 Golden Corral franchises in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. With...
|
|Heritage Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn Aline, OK
Your stay at the Heritage Manor is YOUR stay: you set your dining times, and all activities are on your own schedule. There is no regimentation...
|
|Horizon Cafe Chicago, IL
About Horizon Cafe
Horizon Café, is located in the trendy Chicago neighborhood of Lakeview, is an American casual restaurant. Open...
|
|Hot N Juicy Crawfish
A fun interactive cajun style seafood that serves lobsters, crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, king crab and clams in a plastic bag plopped on...
|
|Hungry Helpers Food Taxi Austin, TX
Hungry Helpers is an innovative company serving Austin, Texas. Through our site (http://www.hungryhelpers.com) customers can order food...
|
|Inman Perk Coffee Atlanta, GA
Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Its flagship location is located in...
|
|Kala's Wine Bar Fort Lauderdale, FL
Kala’s Winebar is the ultimate destination for Internet Aficionados who happen to be lovers of fine wine, offering a selection...
|
|KP Event Catering Services london, United Kingdom
Event caterers for all types of show, concert .all over uk 1 to 100 catering units all types of food
|
|La Guarida Del Pirata Toa Baja, PR
In San Francisco they have their "Pier". In New York they have their Fulton Street Market. In San Juan (Palo Seco) we have "La...
|
|livingLuxe.com San Diego, CA
LivingLuxe.
Here you’ll find articles, trends and products for fashion & beauty, food & wine, health & fitness and home décor with entertaining...
|
|Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Greenwood Village, CO
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds!
Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural...
|
|Mount Cook Cafe Wellington, New Zealand
Mount Cook Cafe
The Mount Cook Cafe is one of Wellington's most iconic cafes, serving some of the best coffee in town.
With an open...
|
|Napa Valley Burger Company Sausalito, CA
A Gourmet Burger and Fine Wine Restaurant that Brings a Taste of the Napa Valley to Sausalito.
|
|Peacock Moon
Since its inception in 2004, Tom Best, Owner of Peacock Moon Cheesecakes, has committed himself to providing the utmost quality in gourmet...
|
|Play Faire Productions
The Faire is a combination of craft fair, food & drink, historical reenactment performances and a costume party. The Northern California...
|
|Seaview Marriott Atlantic City, NJ
The Seaview Marriott Resort & Spa is the landmark choice of New Jersey Shore hotels, offering a sanctuary of gentility for all of your...
|
|Shark Club Costa Mesa, CA
The Shark Club is a plush 12,000 square foot restaurant and nightclub with an industrieal renaissance ambiance.
The Club features a 2000...
|Companies 1 - 50 of 63
|Page: 1 | 2 | Next