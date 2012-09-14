PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Future Tire Ltd. Old Bethpage, NY Plainview Tire Wholesalers Inc. was founded in 1973 by Richard Kugel and Marty Katz. The business handled both retail and the wholesale business until 1988 when Randy Lico joined their team... COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Jafrum International Charlotte, NC Buy Motorcycle Helmets, Motorcycle Jackets, Motorcycle Boots, Motorcycle Luggage, Parts and Accessories and other Motorcycle Gear at great... Parasol Inc. Toronto, Canada Distrbutor of specialty chemicals (dyes and paints to recolor vinyl, leather and plastics). Also distributor of specialty bodyfillers, paint... PhotoBlocker.com Wakefield, NH PhotoBlocker.com is the maker of PhotoBlocker (tm), a spray that makes a license plate or number plate unreadable in a photo taken by speed... Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

