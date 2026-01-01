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Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Future Tire Ltd.

Future Tire Ltd.

Plainview Tire Wholesalers Inc. was founded in 1973 by Richard Kugel and Marty Katz. The business handled both retail and the wholesale business until 1988 when Randy Lico joined their team and...

LaMar Lighting Company

LaMar Lighting Company

Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Unique World

Unique World

 Billions of dollars of goods and services are purchased annually by businesses, professionals, and agencies in various industries. Within past 12 years, the majority of investors, after...

Gold Company Profiles

Ace Screws LLC

Ace Screws LLC

Launched in 2021 by Chris McDonald, an entrepreneur with 30-plus years of experience in the commercial roofing business, Ace Screws is a New Jersey-based commercial roofing material supplier which...

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Full-service commercial industrial roofing contractor certified to install all major roofing systems. DDP has been in the roofing industry since 1989 - boasting over 30 years of commercial roofing...

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands, Inc., provides business management services to a portfolio of companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go...

Industrial Threaded Products Inc.

Industrial Threaded Products Inc.

Industrial Threaded Products Inc., services the fastener hardware requirements of manufacturers and construction wholesale distributors nationwide. ITP's multiple sites service nationwide customers...

infinity Stone Ventures Corp

infinity Stone Ventures Corp

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., listed on OTC Pink sheets, symbol GEMSF, acquired 100% by staking ground on Trend from RAMP Metals Inc., TSX-RAMP, gold discovery located in Saskatchewan,...

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE® Srl is an Italian reference company in the luxury wellness, spa, and hospitality sector, with over 40 years of history, operating as a direct manufacturer of professional solutions...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

orientalpearls.net

orientalpearls.net

Cathaygems.com and Orientalpearls.net are divisions of C.D. Plus, Inc., a company incorporated in San Diego, California and a provider of freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry for years. We wholesale...

Rep The Wild

Rep The Wild

Repthewild.com - Researched-based outdoor gear reviews and online travel guides for hikers, climbers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Company Profiles

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

Aarti Jewels

Aarti Jewels

We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest market trends AARTI JEWELS offers complete range of...

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We, at Aarushi’s Array, are committed to providing a vast...

Acoustiblok, Inc.

Acoustiblok, Inc.

About Acoustiblok – “Quieting the World” Acoustiblok Corporation, a NASA “Spin-off” company headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides acoustical soundproofing solutions for...

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance systems through a network of over 8,000 dealers and...

Act Global

Act Global

ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands and Cyprus.  Dealer offices are located throughout...

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated in 1999 and, since then, we have made fruitful endeavors to...

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

Al Asher & Sons

Al Asher & Sons

In 1914, Al Asher and his brother Louis established a family business that bought and sold horses and wagons to members of the local community. Through the years, as new industries emerged and...

All Weather Contractors

All Weather Contractors

All Weather Contractors is your air conditioning specialist in Jacksonville, FL. We offer AC maintenance, AC repair, AC replacement, new AC installations, commercial refrigeration, heating, indoor...

Allegro International Trading Co.

Allegro International Trading Co.

We are multinational importer / Exporters of all kinds of products, As Seen On TV items, stock lots, cancel orders and excess inventories. We buy from all over the world and sell in Middle East,...

Alpha/Omega Air Conditioning & Heating

Alpha/Omega Air Conditioning & Heating

Free Service Calls Free Estimates Licensed and Insured For Your Protection New Installs, Changeouts, clean coils, ductwork,repairs,preventative maintenance.

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company was established in 1993 with the express purpose of addressing the underserved furniture glass market. Our mission is to offer superior products and service at a fair price.

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti Brothers takes great pride in bringing you goods that marry...

Amy Peters' Studio

Amy Peters' Studio

Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an inspirational message, meant to create a connection for the...

Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd

Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd

A Ware House Of Gem Stones With The Blessing Of Heavenly Angel Importers & Exporters Of Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Diamond-Color Diamond, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire & Many More) Rare...

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

Antiquorum

Antiquorum

Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by cultivating a thriving collector’s market for timepieces...

Apparel Candy

Apparel Candy

ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances, women’s plus size clothes distributor in Los Angeles,...

Apparel Deals

Apparel Deals

Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price possible. We feature many popular tops, dresses, and...

artificial-christmas-tree.com

artificial-christmas-tree.com

If you are looking for a unique one of a kind artificial Christmas tree, we offer cutting edge technology in LED and fiber optic artificial Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths. If you are looking...

Artwork's Originals, LLC

Artwork's Originals, LLC

1- Prints and Original artwork by Estefan Gargost 2- Support for non-profit organizations involved in community welfare and charitable work.

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Direct distributor and wholesaler wholesale silver jewelry, sarong, beach wrap, summer clothing, women’s apparel, home accent, interior decoration, Indonesian arts crafts, garden décor, tribe...

Atak Trucking

Atak Trucking

Wholesale suppliers of Building Materials & Construction Materials including Gravel, Pea Gravel, Sand, Stone, Dirt, Topsoil, Rock Salt and Aggregate materials to New Jersey & New York State...

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

Auctionwholesaler Liquidators corporate goal is to exceed your expectations. We work hard to offer our customer the best wholesale merchandise for the lowest prices. Anything you might find in a...

Auriema Ltd

Auriema Ltd

Auriema Ltd are distributors and stock holders of process control equipment and industrial instruments including switches, indicators and transmitters for pressure, temperature, flow and level as...

Aztek Computers

Aztek Computers

Aztek Computers is a leading provider of technology products and services to individuals, businesses, government agencies and educational institutions nationwide. CORPORATE OVERVIEW Aztek...

Bar Code Specialties, Inc.

Bar Code Specialties, Inc.

Since 1992, Bar Code Specialties, Inc. has been a value-added reseller whose strength is in the depth of experience of our sales staff, which averages over 50 years of industry experience with...

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries, double-decker parts, lube, diesel and engine maintenance...

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway is an online shop for Egyptian Gifts and merchandise. We are specified in Egyptian Handmade products, Egyptian Clothing, Egyptian Papyrus, Egyptian Jewelry and much more.

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