Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
 Sub-industries:
Automotive & Automotive Parts & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Electrical & Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Furniture & Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
Hardware, & Plumbing & Heating Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers
Lumber & Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers
Machinery, Equipment, & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Metal & Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
Professional & Commercial Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Recyclable Material Merchant Wholesalers
Sporting & Recreational Goods & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Toy & Hobby Goods & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
Ativa Sativa Ativa Sativa
Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's... 
Crysobel Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted... 
Future Tire Ltd. Future Tire Ltd. Old Bethpage, NY
Plainview Tire Wholesalers Inc. was founded in 1973 by Richard Kugel and Marty Katz. The business handled both retail and the wholesale business until 1988 when Randy Lico joined their team... 
LaMar Lighting Company LaMar Lighting Company NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary... 
Unique World Unique World Van Nuys, CA
 Billions of dollars of goods and services are purchased annually by businesses, professionals, and agencies in various industries. Within past 12 years, the majority of investors, after... 
Buy Machinery Now Buy Machinery Now Northbrook, IL
BuyMachineryNow is a site that lists used machinery for other dealers. It started business in 2014 and has grown to have 20,000 machinery... 
Closet Works Closet Works Chicago, IL
Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms,... 
Deanna Marie Label, LLC Deanna Marie Label, LLC Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business. Deanna Marie Label is a rising... 
Direct Depot, LLC Direct Depot, LLC Wilmington, NC
Direct Depot, LLC offers trucking products and automotive products for the trucking industry. We also specializes in 12-volt power inverters... 
Helvetic Dental Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality... 
orientalpearls.net orientalpearls.net Santee, CA
Cathaygems.com and Orientalpearls.net are divisions of C.D. Plus, Inc., a company incorporated in San Diego, California and a provider of... 
Superior Fence & Rail Superior Fence & Rail Oviedo, FL
Superior Fence & Rail™ has validated the viability of replicating and expanding the fence franchise business model with nine locations... 
247 Workspace 247 Workspace Carrollton, TX
247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including... 
925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. 925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. Bangkok, Thailand
Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this... 
Aarti Jewels Aarti Jewels Mumbai, India
We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest... 
Aarushi's Array Aarushi's Array Kolkata, India
Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We,... 
Acoustiblok, Inc. Acoustiblok, Inc. Tampa, FL
About Acoustiblok – “Quieting the World” Acoustiblok Corporation, a NASA “Spin-off” company headquartered... 
Acroprint Time Recorder Company Acroprint Time Recorder Company Raleigh, NC
Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance... 
Act Global Act Global Round Rock, TX
ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands... 
Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div) Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div) New Delhi, India
Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated... 
Affirmative Accessories Affirmative Accessories Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the... 
Al Asher & Sons Al Asher & Sons Minneapolis, MN
In 1914, Al Asher and his brother Louis established a family business that bought and sold horses and wagons to members of the local community. 
All Weather Contractors All Weather Contractors Jacksonville, FL
All Weather Contractors is your air conditioning specialist in Jacksonville, FL. We offer AC maintenance, AC repair, AC replacement, new... 
Allegro International Trading Co. Allegro International Trading Co. Netanya, Israel
We are multinational importer / Exporters of all kinds of products, As Seen On TV items, stock lots, cancel orders and excess inventories. 
Alpha/Omega Air Conditioning & Heating Alpha/Omega Air Conditioning & Heating San Antonio, TX
Free Service Calls Free Estimates Licensed and Insured For Your Protection New Installs, Changeouts, clean coils, ductwork,repairs,preventative... 
American Glass Top Company American Glass Top Company Bensenville, IL
American Glass Top Company was established in 1993 with the express purpose of addressing the underserved furniture glass market. Our mission... 
Amoretti Brothers Amoretti Brothers New York, NY
Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti... 
Amy Peters' Studio Amy Peters' Studio Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an... 
Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Amritsar, India
A Ware House Of Gem Stones With The Blessing Of Heavenly Angel Importers & Exporters Of Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Diamond-Color... 
Anna's, LLC Anna's, LLC Colorado Springs, CO
Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6... 
Antiquorum Antiquorum New York, NY
Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by... 
Apparel Candy Apparel Candy Los Angeles, CA
ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances,... 
Apparel Deals Apparel Deals Los Angeles, CA
Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price... 
artificial-christmas-tree.com artificial-christmas-tree.com Richmond, VA
If you are looking for a unique one of a kind artificial Christmas tree, we offer cutting edge technology in LED and fiber optic artificial... 
Artwork's Originals, LLC Artwork's Originals, LLC San Juan, PR
1- Prints and Original artwork by Estefan Gargost 2- Support for non-profit organizations involved in community welfare and charitable... 
Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports renton, wa
Direct distributor and wholesaler wholesale silver jewelry, sarong, beach wrap, summer clothing, women’s apparel, home accent, interior... 
Atak Trucking Atak Trucking Matawan, NJ
Wholesale suppliers of Building Materials & Construction Materials including Gravel, Pea Gravel, Sand, Stone, Dirt, Topsoil, Rock Salt... 
AuctionWholesaler Liquidators AuctionWholesaler Liquidators Brooklyn, NY
Auctionwholesaler Liquidators corporate goal is to exceed your expectations. We work hard to offer our customer the best wholesale merchandise... 
Auriema Ltd Auriema Ltd Slough, United Kingdom
Auriema Ltd are distributors and stock holders of process control equipment and industrial instruments including switches, indicators and... 
Aztek Computers Aztek Computers Carrollton, TX
Aztek Computers is a leading provider of technology products and services to individuals, businesses, government agencies and educational... 
Bar Code Specialties, Inc. Bar Code Specialties, Inc. Garden Grove, CA
Since 1992, Bar Code Specialties, Inc. has been a value-added reseller whose strength is in the depth of experience of our sales staff,... 
Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,... 
Bazaarway.com Bazaarway.com Egypt
Bazaarway is an online shop for Egyptian Gifts and merchandise. We are specified in Egyptian Handmade products, Egyptian Clothing, Egyptian... 
Beadnic Co., Ltd Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. 
BELTRONICS BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS... 
Benz International Trading Co Ltd Benz International Trading Co Ltd London, United Kingdom
We sell a wide range of over 7000 wholesale products from Bali, Lombok Indonesia - specifically Interior Design merchandise ( Buddha,... 
Best Handbags Wholesale Best Handbags Wholesale Dallas, TX
We specialize in high quality and stylish Wholesale Replica Handbags, Purses, western styled leather belts, caps, jewelry and trendy, rhinestone... 
Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacture... Bangkok, Thailand
Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative... 
bestofbijoux.com bestofbijoux.com bradenton, fl
Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as... 
Bird Tire Sales and Service, Inc. Bird Tire Sales and Service, Inc. Houston, TX
Forklift tire, Foam Fill tire, solid tire, industrial tire - All your industrial and forklift tires from Houston based Bird Tire Sales &... 
