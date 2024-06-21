Recent Headlines
STG Auto Group Introduces DriveBuy: A New Way to Sell Vehicles Nationwide
STG Auto Group, a leading independent Dealer Group on the West Coast, announces the launch of DriveBuy, a pioneering solution transforming the way vehicles are bought from private sellers nationwide. With over 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, STG Auto Group is committed to... - June 21, 2024 - STG Auto Group
Texas-Based Wholesale Horsepower to Offer US Distribution of Verkline Suspension Products
Wholesale Horsepower is bringing North American distribution and warehousing to the entire line of Verkline performance chassis & suspension components including subframes, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts for many popular performance platforms. - November 24, 2021 - Wholesale Horsepower
GLMIM Parts Extending Its Product Line with a Stainless Steel Gearbox
Greelife MIM Parts Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of their new stainless-steel gearbox after continuously being on-trend for providing the best quality Precision metal parts. Most international CNC machining firms appreciated the GLMIM Parts team for their high-quality products and reliable services. - November 23, 2021 - Greelife MIM Co., Ltd.
Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement
Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.
Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) a leading provider of spare parts and services to military fleets and government contractors obtains ISO 90014:2015 Certification. - June 11, 2017 - Optimum Vehicle Logistics (OVL)
Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years
With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply
Central Florida Toyota to Host Lifeprint Child Safety Event
Central Florida Toyota is pleased to host a cutting edge concept in child safety: biometric FBI palm prints. Saturday, May 4th from 10a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, May 5th from 12p.m.-4 p.m. the dealership will open their doors for the Lifeprint Child Safety tour, a two day event offering visitors an... - May 02, 2013 - Central Florida Toyota
CarJunction Now in Tanzania
Recently there has been a welcome addition to Dar-es-Salaam`s automobile milieu. The largest exporter of primarily used Japanese automobiles, CarJunction has established its physical presence with top notch used vehicles of all categories, makes, and models of vehicles popular not just in Tanzania... - May 18, 2008 - Car Junction Ltd.
Shiotsu Autotrade Announced Online Car Auction System
Shiotsu Autotrade announced a new online auction system in English for buying Japanese used cars directly from major Japanese auctions. - October 19, 2006 - Shiotsu Autotrade
CLB Establishes Another Fine Alliance
This alliance Gives CLB a National Entry into the Motor Vehicle industry. - April 20, 2006 - CLB Investments LLC
Wrexham Man Loses Job Over False Speed Camera Ticket – Could Have Been Prevented
A man who received a speed camera ticket and paid his fine back in October has been told that he is one of 1,100 who received a ticket in error, but the error cost him a job. The inconvenience, expense, and lost job could have been avoided, according to speed camera expert. - June 28, 2005 - PhotoBlocker.com