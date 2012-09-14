PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cultural Institutions
Children Uniting Nations Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political... 
American Mesopotamian Organization American Mesopotamian Organization Valencia, CA
www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org 
Arts Council for Long Beach Arts Council for Long Beach Long Beach, CA
The Arts Council for Long Beach is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and education of cultural and fine arts in Long... 
Brookhaven Academy Brookhaven Academy Allen, TX
Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in... 
Historical Society of Long Beach Historical Society of Long Beach
Since 1962, the Historical Society of Long Beach - an independent, nonprofit membership organization - has worked to collect, preserve,... 
Rachana World Collections Rachana World Collections Carrollton, TX
Rachana World Collections specializes in exquisite and high end exotic home decor. We offer crafts of the highest quality from many exotic... 
TEFL Institute TEFL Institute Chicago, IL
TEFL Institute, (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) provides training to individuals eager to teach English abroad. TEFL Institute... 
TrueRoots Organization TrueRoots Organization Canterbury, United Kingdom
True Roots is an organization of young artists dedicated to the advancement of visual and media arts through cross-cultural awareness and... 
