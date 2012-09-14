Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Retail & Consumer Services
>
Consumer Services
> Organizations & Institutions
Organizations & Institutions
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Charitable Organizations
Cultural Institutions
Foundations
Membership Organizations
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Organizations & Institutions
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
International School of Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
Medical Mutts
Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Addiction Recovery Network
Kleinburg, Canada
The Addiction Recovery Network is a Canadian Addiction Treatment Organization designed for providing Canadians with the very best Addiction...
AIC Managements
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf...
American Association on Health and Disab...
Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health...
American Law Society
New York, NY
The American Law Society is comprised of lawyers, marketing professionals, and digital technology experts. We spend a great deal of time...
Children Uniting Nations
Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political...
Combat Female Veterans Families United
Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address...
Craveyon CloudWines®
Temecula, CA
Craveyon CloudWines is an online wine subscription company that allows members to choose which wines are bottled. Custom designed frequency...
Donald L. Mooney Enterprises
San Antonio, TX
Donald L. Mooney Enterprises, founded by a West Point graduate on October 13, 2000, in San Antonio, Texas, provides workforce solutions...
Driftnet Urban Opera
Los Angeles, CA
“Hollywood Minstrel show: The Hollywood Africans,” is performance art inspired by “Hollywood Africans” canvas by...
Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Eastlake, CO
The mission of the foundation is to provide a path to healing through relationships, partnerships, and community to the widows and the fatherless.
Federal Laboratory Consortium for Techno...
Cherry Hill, NJ
The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology...
International Association of Home Stagin...
Greenbank, WA
The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com
International OCD Foundation
Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and...
LEAF Advising
Durham, NC
walterfinnigan.net
LeftRightStep.org
San Antonio, TX
Confidential Government Solutions dba LeftRightStep.org is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization serving Veterans, military members in transition...
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Sugar Land, TX
MobilDrTech, Inc. (www.mobildrtech.com) is a full-service telemedicine systems and equipment provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Sugar...
My LifeSite
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC-based myLifeSite provides online tools, resources, and research to help older adults and their advisors more effectively navigate...
Patrick Henry College
Purcellville, VA
At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the...
Project Safekids
Petersburg, IL
Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.
SFATA
Washington, DC
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association, we are committed to...
Texas Self Storage Association
Round Rock, TX
A Wide Range of Benefits for Self-Storage Owners The largest state self-storage organization in the country, the Texas Self Storage Association...
TOCICO
Denver, CO
About TOCICO - The Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) unites people who share a passion for win-win...
TranceLady Productions, Inc.
McLean, VA
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com
Ulzi
California
About Ulzi: As a technology company revolutionizing software’s role in personal safety, Ulzi is focused on building safer communities—instead...
VM&RC Enterprises
Paradise Valley, AZ
VM&RC Enterprises is an innovative toy company, creating interactive toys for kids and adults of all ages. Creators of the first interactive...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
365 Aware
Scottsdale
365 Aware is committed to increasing awareness and support of the many worthwhile causes that require our attention. Visit 365aware.org...
755 Hits, Inc.
Tampa, Fl
Honesty, Integrity, Truth, Sports. Our Goal: Establish 755 as the recognized symbol for Zero Tolerance against all athletic performance...
A Calling from the Wilderness
Malartic, Canada
Our Christian Mission and Vision: God has richly blessed us with a beautiful setting and eloquent facilities. We want to be obedient to...
AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference
Yorktown Heights, NY
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has...
ADDCO
Bohemia, NY
What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the...
Adoption Forum
Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
Africa Greater Life Mission
EA, Uganda
We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together...
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA
Silver Spring, MD
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community...
All About Family
Minneapolis, MN
All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family.
All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC
Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating...
All of Me Child Developmental Center
Oklahoma City, OK
All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech,...
Amazing Expos
Saint Louis, MO
Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more...
American Mesopotamian Organization
Valencia, CA
www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org
American Society of Landscape Architects
Washington, DC
Founded in 1899, ASLA is the national professional association for landscape architects, representing more than 16,000 members in 48 professional...
And Toto too Theatre Company
Denver, Co
About And Toto too Theatre Company Located and legally incorporated as a Not-for-Profit in Denver, Colorado, the And Toto too Theatre Company...
Annie Appleseed Project
Delray Beach, FL
The Annie Appleseed Project, a 501 (c)3 non profit corporation, provides information, education, advocacy and awareness for people with...
Arizona Real Estate Investors Associatio...
Phoenix, AZ
AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the...
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu...
San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around...
Arts Council for Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
The Arts Council for Long Beach is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and education of cultural and fine arts in Long...
Association of Organ Procurement Organiz...
Vienna, VA
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association...
Association of Schools of Public Health
Washington, DC
ASPH represents the 37 CEPH accredited schools of public health located in North America. The schools have a combined faculty of 7,500 and...
Association of Timeshare Sales Professio...
In 2002 Timeshare sales topped $9.4 billion! Tribute goes to the Sales Professionals for the large sales volume. Our objective is to continue...
ASTD-Lincoln
Lincoln, NE
ASTD-Lincoln is a professional association for people of diverse backgrounds whose mission is: "Through exceptional learning and performance,...
Companies 1 - 50 of 257
Page:
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
Next
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help