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Platinum Company Profiles

4-humans.org

4-humans.org

4-humans.org

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)

Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)

The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) www.gcupri.org The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) is a non-profit organization formally established under...

International School of Arizona

International School of Arizona

The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth by...

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

The Larz Anderson Auto Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) cultural and educational institution. Based in the carriage house of the original Anderson estate in Brookline, MA, the Museum preserves the...

OvationMR

OvationMR

OvationMR is a leading marketing insights agency based in New York City offering access to global audiences and insights for business decision-makers and research practitioners supporting global...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Skylab Apps

Skylab Apps

Skylab is the most sophisticated and advanced gamified platform in the world for building & managing communities. Multi-billion dollar brands, emerging small businesses, and non-profits alike...

SS Support Network

SS Support Network

SS Support Network LLC is a US-registered business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The company delivers 24/7 outsourced support to clients...

Stress Doc Enterprises

Stress Doc Enterprises

Mark Gorkin, MSW, LICSW, "The Stress Doc" ™, a nationally acclaimed speaker, webinar expert, published author, and "Motivational Psychohumorist" ™, is a Stress...

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect, 8 week Intensive Positive Communication Program yourconsciousconnect.com/ During the eight weeks you will learn the different parts of body language and communication. As...

YourGroups

YourGroups

YourGroups, the all-in-one platform for building and managing dynamic online communities.

Gold Company Profiles

AARP Maryland

AARP Maryland

From Oakland to Ocean City, AARP in Maryland creates Real Possibilities for Marylanders across the state. As a member or someone 50+, you can: - Advocate to support family caregivers and Marylanders...

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

Andrea Plaza, LLC

Andrea Plaza, LLC

We help businesses, nonprofits and leaders soar with effective public relations and marketing and communications strategies. Founder Andrea Plaza brings years of experience in news, public relations...

Aspiring Independent Real Estate Experts, Inc

Aspiring Independent Real Estate Experts, Inc

www.aireegroup.org/

Beyond Banyan

Beyond Banyan

Beyond Banyan is a Value Management Partner that helps companies prove ROI and drive measurable outcomes. Founded by C-Suite executives, commercial leaders, and buy-side experts, the firm combines...

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

About BPS Philanthropic Advisors BPS Philanthropic Advisors is full-service consulting firm for nonprofits who need to increase financial sustainability, deepen donor engagement, and demonstrate...

Camp Carter International Karate Association

Camp Carter International Karate Association

Camp Carter International Karate Association (CCIKA) and Camp Carter International Foundation (CCIF) is a multifaceted non-profit organization that integrates martial arts, health, education,...

CEDIA

CEDIA

CEDIA® is the global membership association that serves the home technology industry through advocacy, connection, and education. Founded in 1989, CEDIA fights for the rights and interests of its...

Children Uniting Nations

Children Uniting Nations

Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political realities and rapid globalization. The planet today is...

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International is a global non-profit offering support and opportunities to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouse International works to...

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search & Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer team available 24/7, 365 days a year to assist city, county, state, and federal agencies. We have deployed to major disasters including the Texas...

Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology transfer nationwide. Today, approximately 300 federal...

Fishtechy, Inc.

Fishtechy, Inc.

flytechy.com

Georgia Stand-UP

Georgia Stand-UP

www.georgiastandup.org/about

Guitar of Freedom, Inc.

Guitar of Freedom, Inc.

GUITAR OF FREEDOM, INC. Our mission is to raise crucial funds for our nation's heroes by curating, customizing and auctioning World Class guitars. Guitar of Freedom, Inc.,is a service-disabled...

Heaven 7.0

Heaven 7.0

Dream Quest International Inc. is a non-profit organization that develops inspiration, books, seminars, workshops, and speaking engagements. Under Dream Quest International we encourage many speakers...

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes (KFD) is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Type 1 Diabetes through innovation, education, and empowerment. Based...

KUNX Digital Broadcasting Network

KUNX Digital Broadcasting Network

KUNX-db Digital Broadcasting Network produces multiple programs having to do with paranormal subjects such as UFOs, portals, time travel, cryptids, hauntings, consciousness, and more. Nationally...

Lighthouse for Public Safety

Lighthouse for Public Safety

Lighthouse for Public Safety’s mission is to provide every public safety agency in the nation the opportunity to support their first responders with the top notch resources, technology,...

Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

M3Linked

M3Linked

Headquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEOs, business owners, inventors,...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

MONI

MONI

MONI is a technology-focused holding company with subsidiaries that provide data, analytics and advanced information retrieval solutions across a wide range of sectors including consumer content,...

neurobit

neurobit

About Neurobit Neurobit is a leading innovator in health analytics, transforming the understanding of sleep as a biomarker to help deliver predictive precision medicine. Their AI-driven solutions...

Nickel City Hockey

Nickel City Hockey

Nickel City Hockey is a premier youth hockey tournament organization delivering high-level, competitive events across the United States. Founded in 2020, we specialize in professionally run...

NPII

NPII

The National Private Investigation and Intelligence Firm (NPII) is a government-licensed private investigation agency in the US, specializing in education accreditation investigations, background...

ParkingNSites Inc.

ParkingNSites Inc.

Founded out of a passion for enhancing accessibility and improving quality of life, ParkingNSites is a cutting-edge platform dedicated to solving real-world challenges in mobility and parking.

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium is a coalition of organizations across the payments ecosystem dedicated to collaborating on identifying, detecting and implementing best practices to combat...

PermaCity Foundation

PermaCity Foundation

INTRODUCING THE PERMACITY FOUNDATION Energizing carbon mitigation on a global scale Permacity Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, starting projects in 2022 to...

Project Safekids

Project Safekids

Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.

RiseHer Network

RiseHer Network

The RiseHer Network is a multi-media empire with the purpose to restore, inspire, stand with and empower others to be the greatest first version of themselves. The RiseHer Network provides small...

Sari M Cicurel

Sari M Cicurel

Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the...

Speak Up for Kids

Speak Up for Kids

Speak Up for Kids' (SUFK) mission is 100% advocacy for every abused, abandoned, and neglected child in Palm Beach County. With the vision of a community where every child is nurtured, supported and...

SWL Miner

SWL Miner

SWL Miner 是一家持有英国牌照的云挖矿平台，成立于 2017 年 6 月 13 日，注册资本为 1,000,000 英镑，总部位于英国东约克郡布罗镇 Cave Road 19...

Texas Self Storage Association

Texas Self Storage Association

A Wide Range of Benefits for Self-Storage Owners The largest state self-storage organization in the country, the Texas Self Storage Association (www.txssa.org) has been providing a wide range of...

The Cassata Foundation

The Cassata Foundation

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The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors (also known as the PawSquad), is a year-round online, self-paced, superhero-themed, youth humane education program for kids 5-17. Our mission is to inspire and teach compassion &...

the*gamehers

the*gamehers

About the*gamehers: the*gamehers is a community-driven platform dedicated to celebrating and advocating for women within the gaming ecosystem. Through events, awards, and continuous initiatives,...

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