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Within Cultural Institutions
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more. - July 23, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries. - June 03, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation. - May 23, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts Renovation Kickoff
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts is thrilled to host a Renovation Kickoff at its historic fine arts building in the downtown business district of Maywood on April 30 at 12PM. - April 26, 2026 - Maywood Fine Arts
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
Hands That Help the Community Giveaway
Still I Rise will host its “Hands That Help the Community Giveaway” this Saturday to support families and individuals in need throughout Kankakee County. - April 04, 2026 - Still I Rise
Stand-Up Comedy at Tribeca PAC James Austin Johnson
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center welcomes Saturday Night Live standout and viral impressionist James Austin Johnson on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM for an evening of razor-sharp, character-driven comedy. Reserved seating tickets are $40, with a student price of $30. Regular tickets may be... - March 19, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Global Affairs Lab Analyzes Global Data Protection Standards Through the Response to the Coupang Data Breach
Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea’s response to the Coupang data breach aligns with widely accepted international practices. The analysis emphasizes that government intervention after large-scale data breaches is standard, system-focused, and aimed at strengthening data protection and infrastructure stability rather than targeting specific companies or investors. - January 25, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
An Evening of Soulful Jazz with the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet at Tribeca PAC
Fresh off their first-place win at the prestigious 2024 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition, the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet brings their bold, expressive sound to the stage. Led by Philadelphia-born saxophonist, composer, and arranger Hiruy Tirfe, the group represents the next generation of... - January 22, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Global Affairs Lab Releases Analysis of South Korea’s Personal Data Protection Measures
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released an analysis of South Korea’s personal data protection measures following a recent large-scale data breach at Coupang. The incident, which involved the exposure of 33.7 million personal data records and affected more... - January 17, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Professional Women Photographers Open Call: Small Works — a Fundraiser Exhibition
In Celebration of Professional Women Photographers’ 50th Anniversary Curated by: Claudia Sohrens Exhibition Dates: March 8 – 21, 2026 Location: The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York City Overview Professional Women Photographers (PWP) invites women and... - January 11, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
JS Gallery Brings Global Voices to LA Art Show 2026 with “Off Script” Exhibition
International exhibition explores immigrant artists creating beyond predefined narratives. - January 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Jesse Jackson Jr. & Dr. Rodney Alford Speaks at Still I Rise Non-Profit Organization’s 12th Annual "Health and Wellness" Seminar
Still I Rise non-profit organization will host its 12th Annual “Health and Wellness” seminar. The event will be held at Rigo’s Place (164 North Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. This event intends to provide health awareness and education to the citizens of the community. The ultimate purpose of this event is to provide an educational, informative, and positive experience for area citizens. - December 12, 2025 - Still I Rise
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
Major Gift to Fund University Scholarships for Graduates of The Cambodia Academy
A generous benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous has donated USD $150,000 to establish a university scholarship program for graduates, opening the door for talented young people from rural communities to pursue higher education and realize their full potential. - November 10, 2025 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
Opera to Honor Air Force Hero Major Fernando Ribas-Dominicci
Ribas-Dominicci, will be presented on the Main Stage as part of the Opera Austin Festival at KMFA (41 Navasota) on Saturday, November 15 at 8:30pm CST. - November 04, 2025 - Nathan Felix
Best-Selling Author Zak Martin to Launch International Intuition Training Centre in Granada
Internationally acclaimed author and advisor Zak Martin has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new Intuition Training Centre in Granada, Spain, opening in 2026. It will be home to his flagship program SuperINTUITION, designed for global reach and soon available online and through partner centres worldwide. Martin will offer courses, workshops, and mentoring to develop intuition, boost creativity, improve decision-making, and strengthen personal and professional relationships. - October 31, 2025 - Zak Martin
Composer Nathan Felix Releases "Borderland" featuring Panoramic Voices
Composer, Nathan Felix, released a new classical music recording of his choral work, "Borderland," featuring Austin Texas choral group, Panoramic Voices. - October 15, 2025 - Nathan Felix
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Hot Peas 'N Butter Brings Family Fun and Bilingual Beats to Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is thrilled to welcome Hot Peas 'N Butter, the award-winning multicultural family music band, to its stage for a joyful, high-energy performance on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 1:00PM. - September 27, 2025 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Cirque‑Tacular Brings Halloween Magic to Tribeca PAC with Spooktacular 2025
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is excited to host Cirque‑Tacular & DCA Productions’ “Spooktacular” on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 3 PM. - September 27, 2025 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 24, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach
SOEL is a global membership organization of lawyers, students, scholars, and allies dedicated to transforming law for an ecological age. SOEL's work is rooted in three guiding meta-principles: relationality (everything is connected), reciprocity (giving back and paying nature’s blessings forward), and responsibility (accountability to all life). They believe Earth law must reflect the truth that humanity is part of nature, not separate from or above it. - September 18, 2025 - Society for Earth Law
Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture
Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. - September 07, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Y2J, Inc. Acquires SCS Telcom to Expand IT & Telecom Solutions Across Texas
Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom to expand its 360° Technology Platform. The integration strengthens Y2J’s managed IT, telecom, and cybersecurity offerings, adding nationwide fiber, VoIP, eFax, and redundancy solutions. Clients gain seamless service with expanded resources and support. - August 31, 2025 - Y2J, Inc.
Writers in Performance Returns to Tribeca PAC with a Celebration of Voice and Storytelling
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is delighted to present Writers in Performance, an acclaimed 11-week workshop-turned-stage series culminating in powerful live performances by emerging and established writers. Auditions begin in September 2025, with the final showcase scheduled for December 2025. - August 30, 2025 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Gatemaster Technology Announces Strategic Integration with Intercard to Enhance Arcade and Attractions Management
Gatemaster Technology announces a strategic integration with Intercard, enabling seamless management of arcade and game card functions directly within Gatemaster's POS and mobile tools. This partnership streamlines operations for family entertainment centers, allowing staff to manage Intercard systems—like adding balances and time play—without switching platforms, enhancing guest experience and efficiency. - August 05, 2025 - Gatemaster Technology
Formerly Incarcerated Leader Makes History: Florida DOC Residents Attend Public Resource Event Led by Return Leader Giovanni Sairras
In a historic first, currently incarcerated residents from Miami North Work Release attended a community resource event co-led by Giovanni Sairras — a formerly incarcerated leader who now runs a nonprofit, RE Entry One Inc., supporting reentry and criminal justice reform. This full-circle moment highlights a new model of leadership and collaboration with FDOC. - August 03, 2025 - Re-Entry One Inc.
JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right. - July 18, 2025 - JAT Creative
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2025 - 2026 Season Programming
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, proudly announces its 2025–2026 season. This year’s programming reflects the venue’s commitment to offering diverse, high-quality performances for audiences of all ages spanning music,... - July 14, 2025 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Love, Robots, and the Future: 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference Heads to China
The 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference is set to take place from June 24–26, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the event’s evolution since its inaugural gathering in London. Hosted in Shaoxing, China, this highly anticipated edition will bring together leading... - July 03, 2025 - Love and Sex with Robots Conference
Announcing Aurora, Born-Digital's Cloud Hosted Islandora Offering
Born-Digital is excited to announce the launch of Aurora, a cloud-hosted solution designed to streamline the management and accessibility of digital collections. Built on the trusted open-source foundations of Islandora and Drupal, Aurora enables cultural heritage institutions to focus on their content, rather than on the technical complexities of hosting, maintenance, and security. - June 15, 2025 - Born-Digital, Inc.
Stratford Hall Introduces New Event to Commemorate Richard Henry Lee’s Resolution for Independence
Stratford Hall Historic Preserve announced its new event, Virginia Resolved: A Commemoration of Independence, will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025 on the 249th anniversary of Richard Henry Lee’s resolution for independence. On June 7, 1776, acting on the instructions of the 5th Virginia... - May 31, 2025 - Stratford Hall
Musicall, Inc. Launches the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)
A New Cultural Landmark for Youth Talent and Global Exchange Arrives in Miami Musicall, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth music education and artistic excellence, is proud to announce the launch of the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)— a bold,... - May 29, 2025 - Musicall, Inc.
Travel the World Without Leaving Chicago at World Fair US
Experience Global Food, Culture, and Family Fun at World Fair US This July - April 25, 2025 - World Fair US
Optivate Strengthens Nonprofits Analytics Solutions by Acquiring Freeman Consulting Group
Optivate Solutions, a leading provider of innovative solutions for nonprofits, is proud to announce the acquisition of Freeman Consulting Group, a marketing analytics agency. This strategic acquisition includes Freeman Consulting Group’s innovative trademark, Analytics That Matter, and its... - April 10, 2025 - Optivate Solutions Inc
GHPAC Mobilizes African Diaspora on Capitol Hill & Urges Action to Stop Disruption to PEPFAR and Global Security
The Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) urgently calls on Congress to take immediate and decisive action to fully reauthorize the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) following this week's House Appropriations hearing. The hearing comes after Congress failed to... - April 10, 2025 - Ghana Diaspora Political Action Committee
Finhabits CEO, Carlos García Advocates for Latino Financial Inclusion at D.C. Policy Briefing on Retirement Security
Carlos García, CEO and Founder of Finhabits, participated in a Washington, D.C. policy briefing titled “Latino Retirement Security: Expanding Access to Financial Tools and Benefits,” where leaders from various sectors gathered to explore ways to improve retirement savings access for Latinos. García emphasized Finhabits’ mission to enhance Latino financial well-being through culturally relevant, tech-driven solutions that make saving, insurance, and financial education more accessible. The event - April 03, 2025 - Finhabits
39th Annual Folkfest, a Living History and Music Festival in New Braunfels, TX
Join the Heritage Society of New Braunfels for the 39th Annual Folkfest on April 12, 2025, from 10 AM to 8 PM at 1370 Church Hill Dr. Enjoy living history demonstrations, vendors, music from local artists, a Kinderplatz (kid play) area, and food trucks. Celebrate history, music, and community. - March 27, 2025 - Heritage Society of New Braunfels
BPS Philanthropic Advisors Launches New Website Following Merger of Byrne Pelofsky + Associates and Social Impact Advisors
BPS Philanthropic Advisors proudly announces the launch of its new website, BPSfundraising.com marking an important chapter for the firm following its official formation on January 7, 2025. BPS Philanthropic Advisors is the result of a strategic merger between Byrne Pelofsky + Associates (Kansas... - March 18, 2025 - BPS Philanthropic Advisors