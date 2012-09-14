PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019.
Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
Nonprofit to honor innovative individuals and organizations - November 20, 2019 - World Affairs Council of St. Louis
Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County
Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios
Mexican-American composer, Nathan Felix, will again use headphones to present his new silent opera titled, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream..., at McNay Art Museum on Thursday November 7 in San Antonio Texas. A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream... is inspired by and written to premiere at... - October 25, 2019 - Nathan Felix
Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club
Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community
Renovations will work to preserve nursing history. - October 14, 2019 - My Brother's Keeper Service Center of Georgia Inc.
On Thursday, October 24, Lend a Hand Uganda-USA (LAHU-USA) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Poker Tournament at Kellogg’s NYC to raise money for the expansion of the organization’s new, and already thriving Community Farm Project in Mwererwe, Uganda. Celebrity and World Series Poker Players Andy Frankenberger and Maria Konnikova will also be joining them for the 2nd year in a row. - October 10, 2019 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA
The Yards Collective today announced an ambitious 24-hour silent auction and arts event to celebrate its 8th birthday October 18th and 19th. The company is also announcing plans to start working toward non-profit status within the next two years. - September 28, 2019 - The Yards Collective
An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
Black Alphabet Film Festival honors trans awareness in this 2-day event on November 9 and November 10. Join Black Alphabet for free films and a pre-screening reception. - September 21, 2019 - Black Alphabet NFP
Pretty Thing’s Women-Centric Anti-Conference to Hit New York and Los Angeles This Fall. - September 18, 2019 - Pretty Thing
Friday Night Fever celebrates the opening of Old School Square’s 2019-2020 season on October 4, 2019. - September 15, 2019 - Old School Square
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS
Now in its 38th season, the San Diego Early Music Society has presented some of the biggest names in early music and historically informed performance in the world today. This season, the Society will feature some returning artists as well as three long-anticipated San Diego debuts. In addition, the Society is pleased to bring one of its concerts to a new location - the PHAME! Center at Patrick Henry High School. - August 23, 2019 - San Diego Early Music Society
The Symphonic Underground, Florida’s newest (and only) professional nerd orchestra, is fiercely devoted to presenting live multimedia collaborations featuring music from video games, films, and cartoons. Their first official performance will be held on Sunday, October 6th (5 PM) at The Wayne Densch... - August 13, 2019 - Nathan Felix
The Igbo Organization of New England (IONE) celebrates Nigerian Heritage with 6th annual cultural festival at Franklin Park in Boston. - August 01, 2019 - Igbo Organization of New England (IONE)
Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
West Houston Lacrosse Association and Nation United Foundation are hosting the WHLA Summer Camp to promote diversity in lacrosse this July 29-August 1 in Houston.
Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the US. African-Americans currently represent 14.5% of the US population, yet represent only 3.5%... - July 09, 2019 - West Houston Lacrosse Association
Athena House is home for up to 16 women Veterans at a time. If you know a homeless female Veteran in the state of Florida, they can help. - July 07, 2019 - Tampa Crossroads, Inc.
2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
Imagine Museum announced the opening of their new exhibition, “PIVOT,” which opens on Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 pm. The exhibit runs through December 22, 2019.
PIVOT is the first open “call to artist” exhibition for Imagine Museum. They asked artists working in the glass medium... - June 29, 2019 - Imagine Museum
2019 will be the 70th anniversary (1949-2019) of the very first binary bits pinging out into the world. It was a beginning that changed everything. Few believed in the misfits who pulled it off...or in their strange new technology. We do now. - June 19, 2019 - Bright Boys Media
All Are Welcome to Partake in This Historic Event on Saturday, June 22 - June 12, 2019 - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Join D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation volunteers and its community partners as it holds its second neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, June 1, 2019. This year’s event will take place at Ontario’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Grove and D St. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in anytime that morning. - May 23, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Platinum Seal Allows Donors to Focus on Progress and Results. - May 01, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
The 6-Piano Project will be a collaboration between Nathan Felix and Sawyer Yards. For this event Felix will collect and restore pianos via Craigslist. Then on May 4th 2019, the Houston community will be invited to enjoy an evening of music performed on these restored pianos, concluding with Felix’s compositions specifically written for six pianos in which the audience will sit in the middle of the performance space. - April 23, 2019 - Nathan Felix
$1000 in university scholarships, disaster relief for fire victims, and foundations' food scarcity initiative continues. - April 11, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Annual Trivia Event raises money to help fund scholarships and grants that improve the lives of women and children, both locally and at the international level. - April 04, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County
Seven A Cappella groups will compete for the title of National Champion of South-Asian A Cappella in Washington, D.C. - March 25, 2019 - Association of South-Asian A cappella
Award based on Outstanding Online Reviews - March 22, 2019 - St. Clair Butterfly Foundation
The untold story of a composer, an orphanage, and the music of the women and girls of the Ospedale della Pietà conservatory in 18th century Venice. Conducted by Melodia Artistic Director Cynthia Powell; Directed by Christa Scott-Reed, script by Pam McAllister - March 22, 2019 - Melodia Women's Choir of NYC
A panel event and open house where Lehigh Valley residents can learn about transgender people and the issues that are important to them. - March 20, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance
The Aquarian Tabernacle Church (ATC), an International Wiccan Church, is elevating a new Archpriest into its ranks after 5 years of being without one when the previous Archpriest passed away. Rt. Rev. Dusty Dionne, who has been a High Priest within the ATC for over almost a decade, will be elevated this... - March 08, 2019 - The Aquarian Tabernacle Church
Zonta Douglas County continues to make significant contributions to the community by raising money through its Trivia Event. - March 02, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County
The RHC Organized a Grassroots Mass Rally for Its Bi-Partisan 5&5 Immigration Reform Policy in an Effort for Inclusion of DALCA and Green Card Backlog in Ongoing Congressional Negotiations. - February 19, 2019 - Republican Hindu Coalition
Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles is proud to present Mulan, Make Up! Queer Art Exhibition from February 22 to April 6, 2019. Curated by Yu Cheng-Ta, Mulan, Make Up! is a multidisciplinary exhibition combining film screenings, a visual arts exhibition, and a series of performances. The opening reception will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 22 at Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles. - February 15, 2019 - Taiwan Academy
Announcing the launch of Work For Lodgings, a new platform that caters for the exchange of work for accommodation. - February 13, 2019 - Work For Lodgings
Community is welcome to inauguration of the New Chabad of Southside Center on Sunday Feb. 24th. - February 06, 2019 - Chabad Lubavitch of Southside, Inc.
As new mothers they noticed a lack of books and children’s animated stories featuring African-American and/or African-American Muslim children as the main characters. That’s when the Muslim mommy duo decided to create Omera Productions. - January 28, 2019 - Omera Productions
Saturday, January 26th members of the Arab American Cultural Society visited with DFW airport’s TSA workers; they provided 140 meals, and $1200 worth of gift cards to offer some sort of relief during the government shutdown.
AACS partnered with local businesses to help sponsor the relief effort. - January 28, 2019 - AACS
Jan Karski Polish School of Dallas announces the Small Big Hearts Foundation and the Camerata Dallas Chamber Orchestra have partnered to bring to Dallas a world-famous early music children ensemble, Scholares Minores Pro Musica Antiqua from Poniatowa, Poland. - January 25, 2019 - Jan Karski Polish School of Dallas
Colorado harpists Don Hilsberg and Janet Harriman will perform with the Parker Symphony on February 15 for their Valentine's Day concert. - January 25, 2019 - Parker Symphony Orchestra
Women In Theatre’s Biennial 10-Minute Play Festival in Kauai. Closing date: 01 April 2019. Prizes for Best Written and Best Staged plays. 10 plays will be selected from the first 100 submitted. Fee per entry but only one play will be selected per playwright. Looking for unpublished, unproduced plays that are fresh and inventive. Maximum of 5 characters and minimal technical support given preference. Submission guidelines found at www.WomenInTheatre.Org.
Email: KauaiShortsFestival@gmail.com - January 21, 2019 - Women In Theatre
CLLCTIVLY.org is a social impact organization in Baltimore, Maryland that serves as a resource for those seeking to find, fund and partner with Black social change organizations in the Greater Baltimore community. Founded by Jamye Wooten, CLLCTIVLY seeks to foster collaboration, increase social impact and amplify the voices of local Black-led organizations. - January 17, 2019 - CLLCTIVLY
Spirit Mountain Retreat, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Idyllwild, CA is offering several retreat weekends for women veterans with PTSD titled, “Return to Yourself, A Resiliency Retreat for Women Veterans with PTSD.” The retreats will take place on during three weekends in 2019: January 24-27; March 7-10; and May 2-5. - December 30, 2018 - Spirit Mountain Retreat