Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

World Affairs Council of St. Louis to Host Second Annual Gateway Glove Awards Nonprofit to honor innovative individuals and organizations - November 20, 2019 - World Affairs Council of St. Louis

Zonta Douglas County to Have Display at Nov. 23 Castle Rock Annual Starlighting Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

Make Art Day is November 17 Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios

Silent Opera, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream to Premiere at McNay Mexican-American composer, Nathan Felix, will again use headphones to present his new silent opera titled, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream..., at McNay Art Museum on Thursday November 7 in San Antonio Texas. A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream... is inspired by and written to premiere at... - October 25, 2019 - Nathan Felix

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

My Brother’s Keeper Service Center Acquires Haisten’s Hospital Property Renovations will work to preserve nursing history. - October 14, 2019 - My Brother's Keeper Service Center of Georgia Inc.

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Joins Forces with ARCHIVE Global to Host Its 5th Annual Poker Tournament On Thursday, October 24, Lend a Hand Uganda-USA (LAHU-USA) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Poker Tournament at Kellogg’s NYC to raise money for the expansion of the organization’s new, and already thriving Community Farm Project in Mwererwe, Uganda. Celebrity and World Series Poker Players Andy Frankenberger and Maria Konnikova will also be joining them for the 2nd year in a row. - October 10, 2019 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA

Celebr8: 24-Hour Birthday Fundraiser The Yards Collective Celebrates 8th Year in Operation with Fundraising Event The Yards Collective today announced an ambitious 24-hour silent auction and arts event to celebrate its 8th birthday October 18th and 19th. The company is also announcing plans to start working toward non-profit status within the next two years. - September 28, 2019 - The Yards Collective

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Black Alphabet Film Festival Honors Trans Awareness Week Black Alphabet Film Festival honors trans awareness in this 2-day event on November 9 and November 10. Join Black Alphabet for free films and a pre-screening reception. - September 21, 2019 - Black Alphabet NFP

Pretty Thing Announces “Tour” Event Series for Women in Creative and Entrepreneurial Fields Pretty Thing’s Women-Centric Anti-Conference to Hit New York and Los Angeles This Fall. - September 18, 2019 - Pretty Thing

Old School Square Announces 2019-2020 Season Launch Party, Friday Night Fever Friday Night Fever celebrates the opening of Old School Square’s 2019-2020 season on October 4, 2019. - September 15, 2019 - Old School Square

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS

San Diego Early Music Society 2019-2020 International Concert Series Now in its 38th season, the San Diego Early Music Society has presented some of the biggest names in early music and historically informed performance in the world today. This season, the Society will feature some returning artists as well as three long-anticipated San Diego debuts. In addition, the Society is pleased to bring one of its concerts to a new location - the PHAME! Center at Patrick Henry High School. - August 23, 2019 - San Diego Early Music Society

The Symphonic Underground, Florida’s Nerd Orchestra Premieres The Symphonic Underground, Florida’s newest (and only) professional nerd orchestra, is fiercely devoted to presenting live multimedia collaborations featuring music from video games, films, and cartoons. Their first official performance will be held on Sunday, October 6th (5 PM) at The Wayne Densch... - August 13, 2019 - Nathan Felix

Igbo Day Cultural Festival Offers Goers Free Vacation to Nigeria Right Here in Beantown The Igbo Organization of New England (IONE) celebrates Nigerian Heritage with 6th annual cultural festival at Franklin Park in Boston. - August 01, 2019 - Igbo Organization of New England (IONE)

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Colorado Mountain Club to Host the No Man’s Land Film Festival on August 16th, 2019 The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

West Houston Lacrosse Association and Nation United Foundation Hosting the WHLA Summer Camp to Promote Diversity in Lacrosse West Houston Lacrosse Association and Nation United Foundation are hosting the WHLA Summer Camp to promote diversity in lacrosse this July 29-August 1 in Houston. Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the US. African-Americans currently represent 14.5% of the US population, yet represent only 3.5%... - July 09, 2019 - West Houston Lacrosse Association

Tampa Crossroads' Athena House Looking for Homeless Female Veterans Athena House is home for up to 16 women Veterans at a time. If you know a homeless female Veteran in the state of Florida, they can help. - July 07, 2019 - Tampa Crossroads, Inc.

Day of the African Equestrian Returns to North Carolina on October 19th 2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Imagine Museum Announces New Exhibit, "PIVOT" Imagine Museum announced the opening of their new exhibition, “PIVOT,” which opens on Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 pm. The exhibit runs through December 22, 2019. PIVOT is the first open “call to artist” exhibition for Imagine Museum. They asked artists working in the glass medium... - June 29, 2019 - Imagine Museum

Bright Boys Media Releases New Book: "The Untold Story of Everything Digital"; the Book Details How the World Went Digital for the Very First Time in 1949 2019 will be the 70th anniversary (1949-2019) of the very first binary bits pinging out into the world. It was a beginning that changed everything. Few believed in the misfits who pulled it off...or in their strange new technology. We do now. - June 19, 2019 - Bright Boys Media

Exit 82 Theatre Company to Host Toms River's First-Ever LGBT+ Pride Celebration All Are Welcome to Partake in This Historic Event on Saturday, June 22 - June 12, 2019 - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Lampkin Foundation Calls for Volunteers for June 1 Tree Planting Event Join D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation volunteers and its community partners as it holds its second neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, June 1, 2019. This year’s event will take place at Ontario’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Grove and D St. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in anytime that morning. - May 23, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Composer Nathan Felix Present 6-Pianos "In Surround Sound" The 6-Piano Project will be a collaboration between Nathan Felix and Sawyer Yards. For this event Felix will collect and restore pianos via Craigslist. Then on May 4th 2019, the Houston community will be invited to enjoy an evening of music performed on these restored pianos, concluding with Felix’s compositions specifically written for six pianos in which the audience will sit in the middle of the performance space. - April 23, 2019 - Nathan Felix

Lampkin Foundation Annual Report Highlights Stories and Impact of Key Initiatives $1000 in university scholarships, disaster relief for fire victims, and foundations' food scarcity initiative continues. - April 11, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Last Chance to Participate in April 6 Zonta Douglas County Annual Trivia Event Fundraiser Annual Trivia Event raises money to help fund scholarships and grants that improve the lives of women and children, both locally and at the international level. - April 04, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

Association of South-Asian A Cappella Announces Third Annual All-American Awaaz Seven A Cappella groups will compete for the title of National Champion of South-Asian A Cappella in Washington, D.C. - March 25, 2019 - Association of South-Asian A cappella

St. Clair Butterfly Foundation Named "2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits Award based on Outstanding Online Reviews - March 22, 2019 - St. Clair Butterfly Foundation

Melodia Women’s Choir of NYC Presents “Gloria: Lifting the Veil on Vivaldi’s Masterpiece” The untold story of a composer, an orphanage, and the music of the women and girls of the Ospedale della Pietà conservatory in 18th century Venice. Conducted by Melodia Artistic Director Cynthia Powell; Directed by Christa Scott-Reed, script by Pam McAllister - March 22, 2019 - Melodia Women's Choir of NYC

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to Host Transgender Day of Visibility Event A panel event and open house where Lehigh Valley residents can learn about transgender people and the issues that are important to them. - March 20, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance

The Aquarian Tabernacle Church of Wicca Appoints a New Arch Priest, Rev. Dusty Dionne The Aquarian Tabernacle Church (ATC), an International Wiccan Church, is elevating a new Archpriest into its ranks after 5 years of being without one when the previous Archpriest passed away. Rt. Rev. Dusty Dionne, who has been a High Priest within the ATC for over almost a decade, will be elevated this... - March 08, 2019 - The Aquarian Tabernacle Church

Zonta Douglas County Announces 15th Annual Trivia Event Fundraiser Zonta Douglas County continues to make significant contributions to the community by raising money through its Trivia Event. - March 02, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

The Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) Lead More Than 500 in Solidarity at Grassroots Immigration Rally in Front of the White House on February 10th 2019 The RHC Organized a Grassroots Mass Rally for Its Bi-Partisan 5&5 Immigration Reform Policy in an Effort for Inclusion of DALCA and Green Card Backlog in Ongoing Congressional Negotiations. - February 19, 2019 - Republican Hindu Coalition

Mulan, Make Up! A Contemporary Queer Art Exhibition Opens in Westwood Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles is proud to present Mulan, Make Up! Queer Art Exhibition from February 22 to April 6, 2019. Curated by Yu Cheng-Ta, Mulan, Make Up! is a multidisciplinary exhibition combining film screenings, a visual arts exhibition, and a series of performances. The opening reception will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 22 at Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles. - February 15, 2019 - Taiwan Academy

Work Exchange Platform Work For Lodgings Launched Announcing the launch of Work For Lodgings, a new platform that caters for the exchange of work for accommodation. - February 13, 2019 - Work For Lodgings

New Chabad Center to be Inaugurated in Jacksonville Community is welcome to inauguration of the New Chabad of Southside Center on Sunday Feb. 24th. - February 06, 2019 - Chabad Lubavitch of Southside, Inc.

First African American Muslim Mother Duo Embark on Changing the Narrative of Children’s Books and Animation As new mothers they noticed a lack of books and children’s animated stories featuring African-American and/or African-American Muslim children as the main characters. That’s when the Muslim mommy duo decided to create Omera Productions. - January 28, 2019 - Omera Productions

Arab American Cultural Society (AACS) Rallied Local Businesses, and Sponsors to Provide Support to Local TSA Workers Saturday, January 26th members of the Arab American Cultural Society visited with DFW airport’s TSA workers; they provided 140 meals, and $1200 worth of gift cards to offer some sort of relief during the government shutdown. AACS partnered with local businesses to help sponsor the relief effort. - January 28, 2019 - AACS

Scholares Minores Pro Musica Antiqua to Perform in Dallas February 7-14, 2019 Jan Karski Polish School of Dallas announces the Small Big Hearts Foundation and the Camerata Dallas Chamber Orchestra have partnered to bring to Dallas a world-famous early music children ensemble, Scholares Minores Pro Musica Antiqua from Poniatowa, Poland. - January 25, 2019 - Jan Karski Polish School of Dallas

Colorado Harpists Perform with Parker Symphony for Valentine’s Day Concert Colorado harpists Don Hilsberg and Janet Harriman will perform with the Parker Symphony on February 15 for their Valentine's Day concert. - January 25, 2019 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Kauai's Women In Theatre Seeks Unpublished Plays Women In Theatre’s Biennial 10-Minute Play Festival in Kauai. Closing date: 01 April 2019. Prizes for Best Written and Best Staged plays. 10 plays will be selected from the first 100 submitted. Fee per entry but only one play will be selected per playwright. Looking for unpublished, unproduced plays that are fresh and inventive. Maximum of 5 characters and minimal technical support given preference. Submission guidelines found at www.WomenInTheatre.Org. Email: KauaiShortsFestival@gmail.com - January 21, 2019 - Women In Theatre

Baltimore Organization Announces 1,000 Dollar "Black Futures Micro-Grant" Award to Greater Baltimore "Changemakers" CLLCTIVLY.org is a social impact organization in Baltimore, Maryland that serves as a resource for those seeking to find, fund and partner with Black social change organizations in the Greater Baltimore community. Founded by Jamye Wooten, CLLCTIVLY seeks to foster collaboration, increase social impact and amplify the voices of local Black-led organizations. - January 17, 2019 - CLLCTIVLY