PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services > Business Brokerage
 
Business Brokerage
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Mergers & Acquisitions
  
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Business Brokerage
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
FranchiseBusinessBroker.com FranchiseBusinessBroker.com Levittown, NY
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers... 
Liberty Capital Group, Inc. Liberty Capital Group, Inc. San Diego, CA
Liberty Capital Group’s current portfolio of clients was segmented into categories based on characteristics such as business trade industries and geographic analytics. Each client segment... 
Manheim Realty Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Asiabz Asiabz Koyang-shi, South Korea
Asiabz is premier provider of Free Local Agency Service, Customized Services to your Needs and Budget and Consultancy & Advisory Service... 
Chicagoland Sunbelt Chicagoland Sunbelt Chicago, IL
The Chicagoland Sunbelt Team, a Chicago Franchisee of Sunbelt, provides business buyers and business sellers with professional services... 
CMG Holdings LLC CMG Holdings LLC (CMGO) Chicago, IL
CMG Holdings LLC (CMGO/OTCBB) is a strategically situated acquisition firm focused on companies operating in rapid growth industries, including... 
Crystal Consulting Spain SL Crystal Consulting Spain SL Barcelona, Spain
Crystal Consulting Spain, S.L. is managed by Gregor Schellhammer (BBA) who prides himself in having 18 years presence in Spain. He speaks... 
Franchise Buyer Direct Franchise Buyer Direct W. Keansburg, NJ
Franchise Buyer Direct, a discount business broker specializing in the sale of franchise businesses, offers a new alternative for those... 
Grosvenor Capital Markets, Inc. Grosvenor Capital Markets, Inc. New York, NY
Grosvenor Capital Markets, with offices in New York and London, is consulting services company for businesses seeking seed and angel funding... 
Healthcare Business Brokers, Inc. Healthcare Business Brokers, Inc. Coral Gables, FL
Business Brokers for the Health Care Industry. 
Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA) Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and A... Vienna, Austria
The Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA) is research institute dedicated to excellence and innovation in education and... 
J.G. Wentworth J.G. Wentworth Radnor, PA
J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement... 
JV Times JV Times Griffin, GA
JV Times works with entrepreneurs and consultants to buy, grow and sell their businesses.  Our business growth strategies... 
Madison Street Capital Madison Street Capital Chicago, IL
Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering... 
Medical Business Exchange Medical Business Exchange Marina del Rey, CA
Medical Business Exchange brings together different members involved or interested in the transactions of medical and medical-related businesses. 
Medical Practice Brokers Medical Practice Brokers Colorado Springs, CO
Practice sales and valuations of all types of medical practices: physician, dentist, chiropractor, optometrist, and more. 
Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC Pembroke Pines, FL
Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC (NETA) is a business and economic development consulting firm helping business organizations and... 
Pacific Security Capital Pacific Security Capital
Pacific Security Capital is a leading commercial real estate investment banking firm providing commercial real estate loans, structured... 
Practice World LLC Practice World LLC Colorado Springs, CO
Marketplace for medical professionals.  Practices for sale.  Medical employment and equipment classifieds.  Consultant Directory. ... 
Robbinex Robbinex
Robbinex is an international Mid-Market M&A consulting firm with offices throughout Canada and the US. Since 1974 Robbinex has served... 
Sloy, Dahl & Holst Sloy, Dahl & Holst Portland, OR
Sloy, Dahl & Holst, Inc. carefully tailors investment portfolios for each of its clients. Wealth building, capital preservation, retirement... 
Sunbelt Business Advisors - Southeast Michigan Sunbelt Business Advisors - Southeast Mi... Southfield, MI
We are the Southeast Michigan franchise of Sunbelt Business Advisors Network, the largest business brokerage firm in the world, making it... 
The Christman Group The Christman Group Palatine, IL
The Christman Group is a boutique investment banking firm that represents owners of privately held companies with revenues of $5 million... 
The Transition Companies The Transition Companies Addison, TX
The Transition Companies (“TTC”) headquartered in Addision, Texas is a leading Mergers and Acquisition ("M&A")... 
Companies 1 - 24 of 24 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help