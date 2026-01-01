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Business Brokerage

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Platinum Company Profiles

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Gold Company Profiles

Pan Ocean Capital

Pan Ocean Capital

Pan Ocean Capital is a financial investment company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was established in a strategic partnership with TAVI, New York, which has over 25 years of experience in...

Company Profiles

Asiabz

Asiabz

Asiabz is premier provider of Free Local Agency Service, Customized Services to your Needs and Budget and Consultancy & Advisory Service in Korea. Our services include General Agent Service ,...

Chicagoland Sunbelt

Chicagoland Sunbelt

The Chicagoland Sunbelt Team, a Chicago Franchisee of Sunbelt, provides business buyers and business sellers with professional services and the highest commitment to integrity. Our team helps...

CMG Holdings LLC

CMG Holdings LLC

CMG Holdings LLC (CMGO/OTCBB) is a strategically situated acquisition firm focused on companies operating in rapid growth industries, including high-tech and entertainment. Known for Capital,...

Crystal Consulting Spain SL

Crystal Consulting Spain SL

Crystal Consulting Spain, S.L. is managed by Gregor Schellhammer (BBA) who prides himself in having 18 years presence in Spain. He speaks English, Spanish, French and German fluently. With an...

Franchise Buyer Direct

Franchise Buyer Direct

Franchise Buyer Direct, a discount business broker specializing in the sale of franchise businesses, offers a new alternative for those looking to sell their existing franchise business. Unlike...

Grosvenor Capital Markets, Inc.

Grosvenor Capital Markets, Inc.

Grosvenor Capital Markets, with offices in New York and London, is consulting services company for businesses seeking seed and angel funding and venture and private equity investments.

Healthcare Business Brokers, Inc.

Healthcare Business Brokers, Inc.

Business Brokers for the Health Care Industry.

Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA)

Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA)

The Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA) is research institute dedicated to excellence and innovation in education and research to advance knowledge on mergers, acquisitions, and...

J.G. Wentworth

J.G. Wentworth

J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement payments which over several advantages over settlement loans.

JV Times

JV Times

JV Times works with entrepreneurs and consultants to buy, grow and sell their businesses.  Our business growth strategies in include:  -   implementation of joint...

Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and...

Medical Business Exchange

Medical Business Exchange

Medical Business Exchange brings together different members involved or interested in the transactions of medical and medical-related businesses. The goal of the website is to help interested parties...

Medical Practice Brokers

Medical Practice Brokers

Practice sales and valuations of all types of medical practices: physician, dentist, chiropractor, optometrist, and more.

Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC

Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC

Norman E. Taylor & Associates, LLC (NETA) is a business and economic development consulting firm helping business organizations and local governments meet strategic economic growth objectives.

Pacific Security Capital

Pacific Security Capital

Pacific Security Capital is a leading commercial real estate investment banking firm providing commercial real estate loans, structured finance, investment sales and advisory services. The...

Practice World LLC

Practice World LLC

Marketplace for medical professionals.  Practices for sale.  Medical employment and equipment classifieds.  Consultant Directory.  Conference Calendar.

Robbinex

Robbinex

Robbinex is an international Mid-Market M&A consulting firm with offices throughout Canada and the US. Since 1974 Robbinex has served its clients by building enterprise value and by garnering a...

Sloy, Dahl & Holst

Sloy, Dahl & Holst

Sloy, Dahl & Holst, Inc. carefully tailors investment portfolios for each of its clients. Wealth building, capital preservation, retirement planning and pension fund management are all...

Sunbelt Business Advisors - Southeast Michigan

Sunbelt Business Advisors - Southeast Michigan

We are the Southeast Michigan franchise of Sunbelt Business Advisors Network, the largest business brokerage firm in the world, making it the dominant force in the industry.  Since 1978, the...

The Christman Group

The Christman Group

The Christman Group is a boutique investment banking firm that represents owners of privately held companies with revenues of $5 million or more. We specialize in developing comprehesive exit plans...

The Transition Companies

The Transition Companies

The Transition Companies (“TTC”) headquartered in Addision, Texas is a leading Mergers and Acquisition ("M&A") firm specializing in confidentially opening the market to...

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