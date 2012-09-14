PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

MitVest/Sugarwood Financial: Recognition as Expert for Swiss Exporters and Start-Ups Expanding Into the USA MitVest, the transatlantic Corporate Finance platform operated by Sugarwood Financial Partners LLC, expands its local footprint within the D-A-CH region. MitVest has become part of Switzerland Global Enterprise’s "Expert Directory," which links Swiss and Liechtenstein exporters with professional providers to help expansion-minded corporations and start-ups to make their international business a success story. - November 17, 2019 - Mitvest

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Smarter Business Adds Further Strength to Its Management Team with the Appointment of Andrew Taylor as Sales Director Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019. Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a distinguished... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business

HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

ExitHolding Launches New Website for Mergers and Acquisitions of Middle-to-Large Internet Business ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Completes 6,000+ SF Office Lease in Denver Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that G&A Partners leased office space at 8055 E Tufts Ave in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. G&A Partners provides HR solutions for... - August 18, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace for Startups BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace Specifically Designed for Startups, Marketing & Branding Agencies, and Creative Professionals. - August 01, 2019 - Brand Bull Shop

Namaste Pure Designs Salon Sells a Retail Condo in Denver with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Namaste Pure Design Salons sold a retail condo at 1301 Speer Blvd in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. Namaste Pure Design Salons started... - July 28, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP

Smart Business Broker Inc. Offers Indian EB-5 Visa Investors a Faster, Safer, and Cheaper Alternative to the EB-5 Visa Program Indian investors need to wait over 9 years to get a temporary green card under the EB-5 visa category, and over 14 years to get a permanent green card under the EB5 visa category, and their money back. The Smart Business Broker team helps Indian investors to get their permanent green cards in about 4 years and their money back in about 5.5 years under the EB-1c visa category, if the investor has owned / operated their business outside the US for at least a year. - July 19, 2019 - SmartBusinessBroker.com

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

The Filling Station Taphouse Leases Space in Englewood with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that the Filling Station Taphouse leased space at 3242 S Acoma in Englewood with the support of Commercial Broker, Chris Lindgren. The Filling Station Taphouse is a family-owned... - July 04, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Mile High Hygiene Spa Leases Space in Edgewater with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Mile High Hygiene Spa leased space at 5390 W 25th Avenue in Edgewater with the support of Broker Associate, Chris Lindgren. Mile High Hygiene Spa is a dental hygiene office... - July 03, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Sun Acquisitions Announces Tony Schiappa’s Re-Election to Board of Trustees Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce Tony Schiappa, Chief Development Officer and Senior Advisor of Sun Acquisitions, has been re-elected to the Burr Ridge, Illinois Board of Trustees. This will be Tony’s second term serving the community of Burr Ridge. Tony, along with his fellow board members... - May 23, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Nutrimedy Raises $2.15 Million in Seed Funding Round Nutrimedy, a Massachusetts-based company focused on clinical nutrition, recently announced that it closed its seed funding round with $2.15 million dollars from various investors. - May 23, 2019 - Nutrimedy Inc.

Liberty Capital Group Continues to Grow Through the Acquisition of ID Global Corp., a Company Driven to be a Leader in Smart Cities & IoT Industry Adding to their portfolio of skills and insight, Liberty Capital Group has acquired Internet of Things innovator, the publicly owned ID Global Corp. through equity purchase. The two companies are expecting to leverage the vision and knowledge within the new group to build the skill platform necessary to lead the emerging fragmented smart city 4.0. - May 16, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Sun Acquisitions Welcomes Mike Vaughn as a Senior Advisor Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce that Mike Vaughn has joined the team as a Senior Advisor. Mike brings over 30 years of experience to our team and specializes in the manufacturing sector. For the past 5 years, Mike has focused on helping people acquire and sell businesses as an independent affiliate... - May 16, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions Has Successfully Facilitated CLM Equity Partners’ Acquisition of Zircon Precision Products Sun Acquisitions announced today the successful acquisition of Zircon Precision Products, a precision aerospace machine shop, by CLM Equity Partners. CLM Equity Partners engaged Sun Acquisitions in a nation-wide buy-side search to find an aerospace parts manufacturer to acquire and operate. For over... - May 09, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions Has Been Engaged to Sell a High-Performance Retail Franchisee Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a high performance, single location retail franchisee in Michigan with over a million dollars in net cash flow. The success of this company is due to the foundation of a highly ranked retail franchisor, the prime location with affluent customer base and a large... - May 04, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions Announces the Sale of a Knife and Blade Fabricator Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of a knife and blade fabricator in Southern Illinois. The company uses CNC Flat Grinder machines to produce high quality and high tolerance blades and knives. The company’s client-oriented approach has allowed them to build a large base of repeat... - April 26, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Author Tosh Cole Reveals "Freight Broker with Care Guide on How to Start and Grow Your Freight Brokerage Business Like a Pro" This book is focused on upcoming freight brokers who are just getting started in the business; dispatchers, truckers, owner operators, freight agents, 3PL Logistics coordinators, etc., those whom are in the field of transportation, trucking industry, and logistics supply chain. - April 16, 2019 - Freight Broker MyWay

Liberty Capital Group Reaches a Milestone of Funding with $150 Million Delivered to Small Businesses from Varying Industries Since launching its small business lending solutions, Liberty Capital Group has just passed a new funding milestone of $150 million. Comprised of term-loans, business cash advances and equipment leasing, the capital for this funding was sourced from direct funding, syndication and through a network of lenders across the nation. - April 09, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Liberty Capital Group Reaches a New Landmark as It Celebrates 15 Years of Business Success Leading small business lender Liberty Capital Group is currently celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Starting out delivering equipment finance, the business switched to providing general business funding for small businesses across the country in 2010. Since then, after lending over $150 million, they have experienced significant success and growth. Partnering with ABC10 news for its business segment, called, “Banking on Business,” will allow Liberty Capital to showcase its lending programs. - April 05, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Liberty Capital Group Shows Continued Growth as Key New Hires Take Their Positions In addition to recruits, restructuring within the existing team is aimed at fully exploiting the talent the organization has at its disposal while ensuring client service standards are maintained. This is part of the ongoing strategy in place to ensure that growth does not affect performance or the service standards the organization has become known for. - April 04, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

MortgageFlex Systems LOS, MortgageFlexONE Provides Solution to HELOC Specialist Symmetry Lending Industry leader and LOS provider, MortgageFlex Systems, implemented its advanced LOS, MortgageFlexONE at Symmetry Lending. Symmetry Lending, the HELOC specialist headquartered in Atlanta, GA, needed a system built for their commitment to service, speed, and simplicity. - March 28, 2019 - MortgageFlex Systems

Sun Acquisitions Announces the Sale of an Auto Industry Delivery & Courier Service Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of an auto industry delivery/courier service operating in the Chicagoland area. This business provides delivery and courier services to customers in the auto industry. Each customer is given their own dedicated delivery driver with their own car, insurance... - March 28, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

Sun Acquisitions Has Been Engaged to Sell an Applicator of Corrosion Resistant Linings & Coating Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a corrosion resistant linings and coating applicator. This business, located in the suburbs of Chicago, has been in operation since 2000. Since inception, the company has become known as the industry standard. They offer many services including: the application... - February 28, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

7MARKETZ Group Acquires Equity in CGCX.io, First Fully Insured Crypto Exchange 7MARKETZ Group, a leading media holding in Blockchain and Fintech space that helped launch some of the most notable blockchain startups, today announced equity acquisition in CGCX.io, the world’s first fully insured Crypto Exchange. The transaction was closed successfully early February 2019 with the aim to further develop CGCX exchange and grow its market share in the crypto world. - February 25, 2019 - 7MARKETZ

Sun Acquisitions Announces the Sale of a Meat Processor and Wholesaler Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of a meat processor and wholesaler. The business has been servicing the Chicago market for over 90 years. This business specializes in providing the highest quality meat products in various forms to a wide variety of clients. They provide portion control,... - February 22, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Doeren Mayhew Launches CYBERCLAW™ - A New Suite of IT Security Solutions Doeren Mayhew’s IT Advisory and Security Group has extended its service offerings by introducing CyberClaw™, a new suite of cybersecurity solutions designed to help protect organizations of all sizes against cybercrime. Cybercrime is one of the leading risks threatening organizations daily,... - February 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Ostberg Elected a Director of Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited, part of the Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew group, is pleased to announce that Linus Ostberg has been elected a director effective January 1, 2019. Ostberg has advised on cross border tax matters for more than 11 years with a particular focus on private clients. - February 15, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

AcquireTek Acquires Clear IT Addition of new CTO expands acquisition firm’s technology strategy development. - February 14, 2019 - AcquireTek

Stayli Launches Free Business Document Templates Platform Stayli helps businesses thrive with the launch of a website of templates for entrepreneurs. This platform gives them access to documents ranging from: agreement, pitch deck, business plan, cold e-mail samples, and an invoice generator web app at no cost. These resources are of high quality and can be... - February 13, 2019 - Stayli

Lyco Scoops Two International Finance Awards Zambian specialized business advisory and capital raising firm has scooped two International Finance’s Financial awards. - February 11, 2019 - Lyco Business Solutions

Potrero Hill Restaurant Avoids Rising Rent by Purchasing Building with SBA 504 Loan from TMC Financing TMC Financing helped owners of Plow to secure $2.5 million in total project cost through the SBA 504 loan program. The funds were used to purchase a 4,000 square foot mixed-use property in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. - February 06, 2019 - TMC Financing

Singapore Management University (SMU) Partners with IMAA to Provide Best Practices in Mergers & Acquisitions Education Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA) announced a new collaboration that aspires to set new standards of learning within the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) landscape in South East Asia. This partnership aims to make global best practices... - January 31, 2019 - Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA)

Sun Acquisitions Has Been Engaged to Sell a Commercial Printing Company Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a successful commercial printing company. They have been in operation since 1985, servicing the Chicago market. The company is a full-service commercial printer. They also offer design and pre-press services, large press operations, digital printing services,... - January 31, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions

Malfitano Partners, the Global Business Asset Acquisition and Disposition Advisory Firm, Taps Retail Veteran Gary S. Carlton, to Expand Operational Bench Malfitano Partners, a preeminent provider of advisory services in the asset acquisition and disposition industry, announced that Gary S. Carlton has joined the firm as a lead field supervisor. Gary S. Carlton joins the group after working in the retail field for over 30 years both in the United States... - January 28, 2019 - Malfitano Partners

Sun Acquisitions Announces the Sale of a Commercial Landscaper Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of a commercial landscaper that has operated the Chicago market for over 40 years. The firm services commercial clientele in southwest suburbs of Chicago. This is a full service commercial landscaper that provides landscape maintenance, snow removal,... - January 24, 2019 - Sun Acquisitions