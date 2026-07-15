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FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC Launches Private Credit Advisory Platform
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC (GRM) just launched its new dedicated Private Credit Advisory platform focused on advising privately-owned and sponsor-backed companies in securing non-dilutive capital across the full spectrum of debt markets. - May 11, 2026 - Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Different Types of Buyers Are Actively Acquiring Florida Construction Businesses
Construction businesses are attractive acquisition targets due to recurring client relationships, experienced workforces, established reputations, and the potential to expand geographically or into new specialties. There are several buyer categories, and each presents unique opportunities for sellers. - April 02, 2026 - Premier Construction Business Brokers
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Studiothink Strengthens Canadian Leadership, Naming Three Internal Partners
At a time when many independent Canadian businesses are quietly closing their doors, Studiothink is making a different decision. The Surrey-based branding, website, and marketing agency announced today that three internal leaders Kurtis Boylan, Jessica Summers, and Tori Thistlethwaite have become... - January 26, 2026 - Studiothink
Island Insurance Group Launches ContractRiskFinder, a Free AI Platform for Understanding Contract and Document Risk
Island Insurance Group today announced the launch of ContractRiskFinder, a free AI-powered platform designed to help individuals and businesses identify potential risks in contracts and documents before signing. The tool analyzes agreements in minutes and highlights common exposure areas such as liability, renewal, and termination terms, supporting clearer understanding and more informed decision-making. - January 20, 2026 - Island Insurance Group
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Premier Construction Business Brokers Announces Robust Momentum in 2025 and a Strong Market Outlook for 2026
2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years on record for construction business transactions. Fueled by continued demand for infrastructure development, sustained private investment, and increased interest from strategic buyers, the Florida construction M&A market has shown exceptional resilience and growth throughout the year. - December 11, 2025 - Premier Construction Business Brokers
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
Group-Q Broadens Industry Expertise by Adding Two New Strategic Advisors
Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi Join Group-Q’s Leadership Team Group-Q, a leading architect of global growth in the language services industry, today announced the appointment of two accomplished Strategic Advisors: Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi, effective 12/8/2025. These key appointments... - December 08, 2025 - Group-Q
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report Highlights Record Funding, Broader Participation, and Signs of Maturity
Cara Stone, LLP today released the 2024 Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report, the state’s most comprehensive analysis of early-stage investment activity. Covering data from 2011 through 2024, the report shows an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is diversifying across industries,... - October 17, 2025 - Cara Stone, LLP
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Bluerock Capital Solutions Expands Financing Programs to Help Small Businesses Access Capital
Bluerock Capital Solutions, based in Atlanta, has expanded its financing programs to help small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company now offers fast and flexible solutions including working capital loans, SBA lending, equipment financing, and commercial real estate funding. With a focus on speed, transparency, and tailored support, Bluerock helps businesses strengthen cash flow, invest in growth, and adapt to changing market conditions. - October 13, 2025 - Bluerock Capital Solutions
Vamstar Launches U.S.-Focused RFP AI to Transform MedTech Procurement
Vamstar has launched its U.S.-focused RFP AI, a healthcare-native platform transforming how MedTech firms secure contracts across America. Debuting at The MedTech Conference in San Diego, it delivers real-time opportunity discovery, built-in compliance, and faster, smarter responses, helping suppliers win more in a competitive, compliance-heavy market. - October 07, 2025 - Vamstar
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) Provides Corporate Roadmap, Post-Uplisting Plans, and Strategic Operating Model
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) today announced a comprehensive update for shareholders, outlining its compliance initiatives, corporate restructuring roadmap, and long-term strategic vision under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, M.D. Robertson. - September 17, 2025 - Protek Capital, Inc
Business Wheel Transforms HR Management System for Major Middle Eastern Government Oil Company with Cutting-Edge AI and Automation Solutions
Business Wheel has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver customized, cutting-edge solutions that help organizations adapt to the fast-paced demands of today’s digital world. Through this collaboration, Business Wheel has not only transformed the HR system but also helped position the company for sustained success in the ever-evolving business landscape. - August 27, 2025 - Business Wheel
Approvd LLC Relocates Headquarters to Larger NYC Office Amid Continued Growth
Approvd LLC, a top private lending and business funding platform, expands to a larger NYC HQ boosting its mission to deliver fast, tech-driven private loans and small business financing. This move accelerates growth, lender partnerships, and nationwide capital access. - July 30, 2025 - Approvd
Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and... - July 28, 2025 - Russell Strategy Group
CXBERRIES Unveils CXNOVA: A Next-Gen Automation Framework Built for Intelligent Enterprise Transformation
CXBERRIES launches CXNOVA, a modern automation framework that enables intelligent, governed, and scalable enterprise automation with measurable outcomes. Download the whitepaper to explore CXNOVA’s strategic impact. - July 24, 2025 - CXBERRIES Services Pvt. Ltd.
The Secret Weapon Behind MedTech and Pharma’s Survival: Vamstar’s Agentic AI Is Quietly Reshaping Commercial Strategy Amid Economic Chaos
In the face of skyrocketing costs, tariff turmoil, and pricing pressure, leading life sciences companies are turning to a new kind of intelligence — one that doesn’t just inform decisions, but takes them. - May 27, 2025 - Vamstar
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
7aSavvy Unveils Expert Guide to Demystify SBA Loan Processing Time-to-Funding
Today, the Innovative SBA 7(a) Loan Facilitator 7asavvy.com, released a new step by step guide on the SBA loan process, how long it takes and provides tips to speed up the loan funding process. - April 09, 2025 - 7asavvy LLC
Neil Fink Joins Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors as Vice President, Producer
Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors has announced that Neil Fink has joined the company as vice president and producer. Fink has over 21 years of experience in commercial and personal insurance. "We’re thrilled to welcome Neil to the Associated team,” said our COO,... - March 27, 2025 - Associated
Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally. - March 13, 2025 - Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
Aventura Acquisitions Expands Efforts to Help Business Owners Exit Smoothly Amid Baby Boomer Retirements, AI Disruptions, and Market Shifts
As Baby Boomers retire and AI-driven automation reshapes industries, many business owners face crucial transition decisions. Aventura Acquisitions is expanding efforts to provide a confidential, fair, and seamless exit strategy for owners in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. With fast closings, market-driven valuations, and a focus on preserving business legacies, Aventura helps owners secure their future while ensuring company continuity. - February 14, 2025 - Aventura Acquisitions LLC
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Symphony Risk Solutions is Pleased to Announce Its Support of the Carve-Out of NewCo Risk, LLC
NewCo Risk, led by former Symphony executives Andy Harbut and Joshua Richman, will focus on its founders passion for providing insurance and employee benefits for operator-led investment firms, acquisition entrepreneurs and SMB’s. Its long-term goal is to create a nationally recognized brand... - January 22, 2025 - NewCo Risk, LLC
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
Vamstar & Pricia Join Forces to Transform Pricing in the Nordics Pharmaceutical Sector
Vamstar partners with Nordic consultancy Pricia to combine its AI-driven Pricing Co-Pilot with Pricia’s expertise in pricing strategy, support, and turnkey systems, enhancing pharma pricing decisions. - December 12, 2024 - Vamstar
Metal Fabrication and Machining Business Acquired by Elmsley Capital
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Successfully Guides Byrne Chiarlone LP Through Transaction - December 10, 2024 - BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
Madison Funeral Home Under New Ownership, Championing Inclusivity and Pre-Need Planning for All
Madison Funeral Home, under new ownership since November 7, 2024, is emphasizing inclusivity for all ethnicities and cultures while highlighting the importance of pre-need funeral planning to ease the burden on families. - December 04, 2024 - James Consulting Firm Dba Madison Funeral Home
MDN Group Empowers SMEs with Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Growth and Innovation
MDN Group has long recognised the pivotal role that SMEs play in driving innovation and economic progress. With extensive expertise in navigating complex market dynamics, MDN Group’s initiatives focus on connecting SMEs with like-minded partners, resources, and capital solutions to foster sustainable growth and competitive advantage. - November 21, 2024 - MDN Group
HafeziCapital Expands International Feasibility Study Services to MENA in Key Sectors: Farming, Ports, Education, Hospitals, Infrastructure, and Oil & Gas
HafeziCapital, a leading international consulting firm renowned for its expertise in structuring and conducting in-depth Feasibility Studies, proudly announces the expansion of its International Feasibility Study services to address critical sectors in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America,... - November 12, 2024 - Hafezi Capital LLC
Complimentary Business Valuations Offered by Premier Construction Business Brokers Through 2024
The Premier Construction Business Brokers team will provide you with a complimentary preliminary business valuation. - November 08, 2024 - Premier Construction Business Brokers
CXBERRIES Releases Whitepaper on Key Strategies to Maximize Value from ITSM Investments
CXBERRIES, a trusted leader and innovator in Service Management Consulting & services, proudly announces the release of its latest whitepaper, "How Policies and Processes Fuel Successful ITSM Tool Implementation." This in-depth guide sheds light on the crucial, yet often overlooked,... - October 17, 2024 - CXBERRIES Services Pvt. Ltd.
Telarus Welcomes Julie Peoples as New Chief Customer Officer
Investment in new leadership set to elevate Telarus’ service excellence for technology advisors. - October 09, 2024 - Telarus
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Telarus Unveils 2024-25 Tech Trends Report with Exclusive Insights for the Channel
Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has released the second annual Telarus Tech Trends Report, providing exclusive insights tailored specifically for technology advisors and consultants in the channel. This year's report reveals significant trends and shifts in tech adoption... - September 12, 2024 - Telarus