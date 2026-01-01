Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...
Pan Ocean Capital is a financial investment company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was established in a strategic partnership with TAVI, New York, which has over 25 years of experience in...
The Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA) is research institute dedicated to excellence and innovation in education and research to advance knowledge on mergers, acquisitions, and...
Medical Business Exchange brings together different members involved or interested in the transactions of medical and medical-related businesses. The goal of the website is to help interested parties...