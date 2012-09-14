Post Profile for Your Business
>
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
>
Business Brokerage
> Mergers & Acquisitions
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
FranchiseBusinessBroker.com
Levittown, NY
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers...
Manheim Realty
Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to...
COMPANY PROFILES
Chicagoland Sunbelt
Chicago, IL
The Chicagoland Sunbelt Team, a Chicago Franchisee of Sunbelt, provides business buyers and business sellers with professional services...
CMG Holdings LLC
(CMGO) Chicago, IL
CMG Holdings LLC (CMGO/OTCBB) is a strategically situated acquisition firm focused on companies operating in rapid growth industries, including...
Grosvenor Capital Markets, Inc.
New York, NY
Grosvenor Capital Markets, with offices in New York and London, is consulting services company for businesses seeking seed and angel funding...
Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and A...
Vienna, Austria
The Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (MANDA) is research institute dedicated to excellence and innovation in education and...
J.G. Wentworth
Radnor, PA
J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement...
JV Times
Griffin, GA
JV Times works with entrepreneurs and consultants to buy, grow and sell their businesses. Our business growth strategies...
Madison Street Capital
Chicago, IL
Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering...
Medical Business Exchange
Marina del Rey, CA
Medical Business Exchange brings together different members involved or interested in the transactions of medical and medical-related businesses.
Pacific Security Capital
Pacific Security Capital is a leading commercial real estate investment banking firm providing commercial real estate loans, structured...
Robbinex
Robbinex is an international Mid-Market M&A consulting firm with offices throughout Canada and the US. Since 1974 Robbinex has served...
Sunbelt Business Advisors - Southeast Mi...
Southfield, MI
We are the Southeast Michigan franchise of Sunbelt Business Advisors Network, the largest business brokerage firm in the world, making it...
The Christman Group
Palatine, IL
The Christman Group is a boutique investment banking firm that represents owners of privately held companies with revenues of $5 million...
The Transition Companies
Addison, TX
The Transition Companies (“TTC”) headquartered in Addision, Texas is a leading Mergers and Acquisition ("M&A")...
