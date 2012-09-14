PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Real Estate & Construction > Real Estate > Real Estate Investment > Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) > Health Care REITs
 
Health Care REITs
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Health Care REITs
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
International OCD Foundation International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Sentio Healthcare Properties Sentio Healthcare Properties Orlando, FL
Sentio Healthcare Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests exclusively in healthcare related real estate,... 
Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help