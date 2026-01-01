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Real Estate

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Financial One

Financial One

As an industry leader, Financial One offers mortgage and insurance services to both residential and commercial clients. In addition to providing an abundance of convenient alternatives at the lowest...

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...

Kelly Sonner, Real Estate Agent

Kelly Sonner, Real Estate Agent

With a diverse background spanning over a decade, Kelly brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to the real estate world. Formerly in the apparel industry for 7 years, she honed her sales...

Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Lisa Kraner makes finding a new home, office or investment property a stress-free experience for busy people. By her knowledge of the market and access to every listing through MLR’s extensive...

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design is an internationally recognized architectural design firm known for its cutting-edge house plans. With a commitment to innovation, functionality, and unmatched aesthetics,...

Saunder & Associates, APC

Saunder & Associates, APC

Saunders & Associates provides aggressive cost-effective and result-oriented representation to its clients. The difference between winning and losing is razor thin. The law firm representing you...

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities is The Leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money & NON-QM Mortgage Lender that specializes in fast and flexible lending processes. We have the largest library of private money and...

The Campins Company

The Campins Company

It's all about ... Passion! The Campins Company is a boutique real estate brokerage firm which caters to the high-end and luxury real estate markets. We also specialize in the representation of...

Gold Company Profiles

Air Sponge Filter Company

Air Sponge Filter Company

www.airsponge.com/index.html

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

Together, APPRO and CERRON provide a full menu of services to develop, design, build, buy, lease or sell your commercial or industrial space. We work together to meet all of your commercial building...

Bolst, Inc

Bolst, Inc

Bolst is a community-focused, agent-owned real estate brokerage serving Metro Atlanta, with office locations in Atlanta and Alpharetta. Founded as a Georgia Benefit Corporation, Bolst was built to...

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in the sale of Self-Storage facilities nationwide. Our team provides procurement, exchange, management, and consulting services.

DealPoint Merrill

DealPoint Merrill

About DealPoint Merrill: Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill specializes in value-added real estate opportunities and sponsors real...

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC, Gregory Hilz Executive Managing Member, www.concoursdelegancetexas.com

DRYOUTpro PLUS

DRYOUTpro PLUS

DRYOUTpro PLUS Inc. is a professional water damage restoration and mold remediation company based in Florida. Specializing in the quick and efficient recovery of properties from water, mold, fire,...

Emerald Creek Capital

Emerald Creek Capital

Launched in 2009, Manhattan-based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as an industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm provides short-term loans secured by...

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on real estate land acquisition and entitlement. The firm takes an integrated approach to the investment process through...

Malki Construction, Inc.

Malki Construction, Inc.

MalkiConstruction.com specializes in structural wood load-bearing repairs for apartment and condominium communities that have failed SB 326 and SB 721 inspection requirements. The company provides...

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over...

Mortgage Calculator.org

Mortgage Calculator.org

Our company publishes mortgage related tools and information online. Our flagship site is Mortgage Calculator.org, offering everything from a mortgage glossary, helpful articles, a news blog, and a...

Nationwide Real Estate

Nationwide Real Estate

About Nationwide Real Estate Nationwide Real Estate is a privately-held company focused on the acquisition of Real Estate Assets Nationwide. The company is focused on select acquisitions, investments...

NCG Experience

NCG Experience

NCG Experience is a leading DMC (Destination Management Company) and Travel Agency based in Casa de Campo Resort, St Barts in the Caribe and in The Amalfi Coast, Capri, Ibiza, Mykonos, Sardinia, St...

Panorama Insurance Associates

Panorama Insurance Associates

Panorama Insurance Associates offers two distinct services: a network for independent insurance agencies and a full-service brokerage for businesses and individuals. Our network provides independent...

Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS

Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS

ResBex

ResBex

Resbex.com a new real estate platform,

RoofPRO

RoofPRO

RoofPRO: Maryland’s Roofing and Exterior Solutions Experts Since 2004, RoofPRO has been Maryland’s trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing, siding, skylights, insulation,...

Siam Real Estate

Siam Real Estate

Welcome to Siam Real Estate, Thailand Real estate agents, property brokers, and consultants, covering Phuket Real Estate/Bangkok Real Estate/Pattaya Real Estate/Hua Hin Real Estate, Thailand Siam...

The Profile Virtual Services Inc.

The Profile Virtual Services Inc.

Get a Real Office Address in Canada Without renting an office space. It's a Virtual Business Address and Mailbox Rental in Vancouver, Canada. (Now open in Ottawa Ontario) Maintain a Professional...

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Company Profiles

1Roof4u.com

1Roof4u.com

www.1Roof4u.com is an Online Real Estate Portal that provides an online market to Buy, Sell, Rent Properties in India. It aims to bring all Realtors / Real Estate Agents under 1Roof to provide all...

8z Real Estate

8z Real Estate

We’re a different kind of real estate company. We’re a real estate firm that believes our job is to “tell it like it is.” 8z empowers you with powerful online tools and...

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

Our company's goal is to provide Buyers, Sellers and Investors with the easiest and most stress-free real estate transactions possible. From Lenders to Title Officers, we team with the very best in...

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun Where we have video presentations of property to help you find your dream home to buy or rent in France. If you have a property for sale or accommodation to rent in France, we...

ABetterWay.com

ABetterWay.com

ABetterWay.com was founded in June 2004 by Brian Sutryk. In September 2005, ABetterWay.com was launched on a national level to include approximately 650 local regions throughout the US. It is a free...

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group is based in Ohio and specializes in business consulting, business writing, business planning, career training, business communications and commercial lender negotiating.

Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group is number one real estate in Albania that is specialized with property market along the coast of Albania, as well as self-catering holiday rentals throughout...

Alia Accommodation & Rent a Car Bucharest

Alia Accommodation & Rent a Car Bucharest

Alia Accommodation is a services company specialized in offering accommodation in Bucharest in luxury, short term apartments for rent in downtown city center. Our serviced apartments are the right...

Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group

Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group

The Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group is a Minnesota Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lending Company serving Minnesota & Western Wisconsin since 1986. We provide mortgage and mortgage refinancing...

Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch

Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch

Homewood, IL branch of Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corporation. Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corporation is the largest U.S. privately held mortgage banker/mortgage broker, with 700 offices in 49...

Alpujarmar Real Estate

Alpujarmar Real Estate

Specialising is properties for sale on the Costa Tropical, La Alpujarras and Sierra Nevada. With English and Spanish speaking staff we can help you find the right property for you.

Alterna Home Solutions

Alterna Home Solutions

Cathy Rosebaugh, President of Alterna Home Solutions and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA), has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate and a lifetime of interest in assisting the post-career...

Alteza

Alteza

Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio and offer a unique urban experience with easy access to the...

Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

www.linkedin.com/in/deansparks

American Best Mortgages

American Best Mortgages

Representing all of the major home mortgage lenders in the US, with many different mortgage plans to fit a home buyer's needs. American Best Mortgages & Citizens Home Loan team up to bring you the...

American Financial Resources

American Financial Resources

American Financial Resources (AFR Mortgage) is a national mortgage lender that offers home financing assistance to home buyers and homeowners who are seeking to purchase or refinance residential real...

American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank is a locally owned and operated, full service bank with locations in Macon, Georgia and Warner Robins, Georgia. American Pride Bank offers small business checking, small business...

American West Homes

American West Homes

As one of the nation’s most successful privately owned homebuilders, American West has been providing homes for the families of Southern Nevada since 1984. From innovative design and superior...

Apartment Matching

Apartment Matching

At ApartmentMatching, we serve apartment communities and apartment seekers across the country. ApartmentMatching software automatically gathers information from apartment communities across the...

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the education, training, support, and networking opportunities...

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