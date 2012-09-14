PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with DAISY Award Christy Martin, Pam Karakusis, Cailly Haning recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - May 29, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center Introduces Head and Neck Cancer Care Center Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Trigeminal Neuralgia Seminar Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. - May 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Physicians Swedish Medical Center announces nine new providers as the hospital continues to offer the highest quality care and the most advanced technologies and treatments in nearly every medical specialty. - April 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Announces Frist Humanitarian Award Winners Swedish Colleagues Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance - March 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with DAISY Awards Jean Gasteratos, Jessalynn Fiest, Wanda Zwiegelaar recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - March 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Hip Seminar It’s not hip to live in pain. Are you living with hip pain? Join expert orthopedic surgeon John Schwappach, MD, FACS, to learn about how to alleviate your pain and get you back to the activities you once enjoyed without pain. Dr. Schwappach will discuss causes of hip pain as well as diagnosis and... - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Neck Seminar Join Swedish Neurosurgeon, Eric Arias, M.D., to learn about common causes of neck pain as well as the non-surgical and surgical treatment options available. - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Neurologist Explains What to do if You Think You’re Having a Stroke With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. - March 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Takes a Shot at Fundraising for Heart Health The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Announces 2018 Q4 Employee of the Quarter HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has announced Sean McConnell, RN, as the 2018 Employee of the 4th Quarter. The award is part of the Swedish Excellence Awards recognition program to recognize employees who uphold the hospital standards and values every day. Sean was nominated by... - February 19, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Double Open House Surgery takes center stage with expansion of the hospital’s pre-procedure unit and new robotic-assisted surgical suites. - February 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Burn Survivor Reunion Swedish Medical Center serves the south Denver metro area as a Level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - February 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Celebrates Renovated Helipad Swedish Medical Center serves as the south Denver metro areas only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - January 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Patient at Swedish Medical Center Finds Relief from New Robotic Procedure Brianna Robinson is the first patient at the 408 bed acute care hospital to have her bladder removed and a urinary diversion created in a single robotic-assisted procedure. - December 22, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Recognizes 2018 Q3 Employee of the Quarter HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has announced Greta Whitehead, RN, as the 2018 Employee of the 3rd Quarter. - December 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Director of Trauma Services Selina Dallas, MSN, MBA-HCM, RN, NE-BC, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - December 04, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Retired Swedish Medical Center Physician to Hold Book Signing at Debut of New van Gogh Biopic Retired Swedish Medical Center physician, Irv Arenberg, MD, to hold book signing at debut of new van Gogh biopic. - November 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Collects Hygiene Items for Englewood Families Swedish Medical Center partners with Englewood Schools to provide needed supplies to homeless and at-risk students. - November 17, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Recognized for 2018 Best of the Best Award Swedish Medical Center cares for more than 200,000 patients annually with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with Third Quarter DAISY Awards Cheryl Tucker, RN, Connie Bohn, RN, Asalia Carrazco, RN, recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives an "A" for Patient Safety HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives Multiple Healthgrades Awards Again Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Englewood, CO, has been recognized for multiple specialty excellence awards and five-star achievements. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Participates in Large Scale Emergency Preparation Drill Swedish Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center located in Englewood, Colorado joins South Metro Fire Authority in full scale crisis training exercise. - November 02, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - November 01, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Nurse at HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse in Patient Flow Kim Jefferson, RN, Director or Throughput at Swedish Medical Center, addresses bed availability at the acute care 408 bed level 1 trauma center. - October 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center