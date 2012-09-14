PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.
For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.
This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
New Procedure Quickly Removes Blood from Brain after Intracerebral Hemorrhage. - October 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology
to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Hospital recognized for superior clinical outcomes in gynecologic surgery. - September 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
American Heart Association Award recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s commitment to quality heart failure care. - June 15, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Christy Martin, Pam Karakusis, Cailly Haning recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - May 29, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. - May 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. - May 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Community Volunteer Recognized with Highest Honor from HCA Healthcare. - April 25, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center announces nine new providers as the hospital continues to offer the highest quality care and the most advanced technologies and treatments in nearly every medical specialty. - April 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Colleagues Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance - March 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Jean Gasteratos, Jessalynn Fiest, Wanda Zwiegelaar recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - March 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
It’s not hip to live in pain. Are you living with hip pain? Join expert orthopedic surgeon John Schwappach, MD, FACS, to learn about how to alleviate your pain and get you back to the activities you once enjoyed without pain. Dr. Schwappach will discuss causes of hip pain as well as diagnosis and... - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Join Swedish Neurosurgeon, Eric Arias, M.D., to learn about common causes of neck pain as well as the non-surgical and surgical treatment options available. - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. - March 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has announced Sean McConnell, RN, as the 2018 Employee of the 4th Quarter. The award is part of the Swedish Excellence Awards recognition program to recognize employees who uphold the hospital standards and values every day. Sean was nominated by... - February 19, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Surgery takes center stage with expansion of the hospital’s pre-procedure unit and new robotic-assisted surgical suites. - February 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center serves the south Denver metro area as a Level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - February 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Burn Awareness week is February 3-February 9. - February 02, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center serves as the south Denver metro areas only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - January 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Brianna Robinson is the first patient at the 408 bed acute care hospital to have her bladder removed and a urinary diversion created in a single robotic-assisted procedure. - December 22, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has announced Greta Whitehead, RN, as the 2018 Employee of the 3rd Quarter. - December 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Selina Dallas, MSN, MBA-HCM, RN, NE-BC, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - December 04, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Retired Swedish Medical Center physician, Irv Arenberg, MD, to hold book signing at debut of new van Gogh biopic. - November 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center partners with Englewood Schools to provide needed supplies to homeless and at-risk students. - November 17, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center cares for more than 200,000 patients annually with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Cheryl Tucker, RN, Connie Bohn, RN, Asalia Carrazco, RN, recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Englewood, CO, has been recognized for multiple specialty excellence awards and five-star achievements. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center located in Englewood, Colorado joins South Metro Fire Authority in full scale crisis training exercise. - November 02, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - November 01, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Kim Jefferson, RN, Director or Throughput at Swedish Medical Center, addresses bed availability at the acute care 408 bed level 1 trauma center. - October 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Contrary to what is often portrayed in the media, OCD is not a personality quirk, it is a very real and debilitating disorder. This year, as part of OCD Awareness Week, the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) will be working to educate the world about what it means to have #RealOCD. The IOCDF will be sharing videos from the community throughout the week, each responding to the statement "What I want you to know about OCD is..." - October 08, 2018 - International OCD Foundation