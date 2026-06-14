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HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes. - April 06, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
HCA HealthONE Swedish Confirmed as National Leader in Cardiac Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced its recognition as a national leader in cardiac care by Healthgrades on February 1, 2026. The hospital received the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the fourth consecutive year and the 2026 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™. Additional honors include Five-Star Ratings for Valve Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures, and treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, underscoring a commitment to superior patient outcomes. - February 05, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes. - January 18, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC. - December 20, 2025 - Senior Solutions, LLC
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births. - December 13, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care. - December 12, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish was recognized by Healthgrades as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado and one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for the third consecutive year (2023-2025). This distinction highlights the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional patient safety and outcomes through state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated professional team. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Unveils New Orthopedic Surgery Center to Support Advanced, Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Surgery facility. The expansion includes two new ORs and supports comprehensive care, from joint replacements to hip preservation. The grand opening is Friday, November 21, 2025, at the 4th-floor NW tower. The event features CEO Scott Davis and expert surgeon Dr. Brian White. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish 2025 Crush the Crisis
HCA HealthONE Swedish, with the Englewood Police, will host the 7th annual “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the hospital's Emergency Entrance. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner encourages safe disposal of unused medications to combat prescription drug misuse in Colorado, supporting HCA Healthcare's national goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of expired drugs. - October 23, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Earns Elite American Burn Association Verification
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s top burn centers. This prestigious recognition follows a rigorous multi-day review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes, placing the center among a select group nationwide that meet the highest standards in burn care. - September 18, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish earned the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus award for excellence in stroke care, along with multiple honors for rapid treatment and care for high-risk patients. As Colorado’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center, Swedish leads the region in advanced neurological care and outcomes. - July 27, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish offers state of the art facilities and a dedicated team of professionals to ensure patients’ surgical procedures are seamless and stress-free. For its exceptional patient outcomes and safety, Healthgrades recently ranked HCA HealthONE Swedish as the #1 hospital for... - May 16, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Neurological Care Excellence
This Stroke Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for 5 years in a row (2021–2025), putting it within the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for treatment of stroke. Additionally,... - May 04, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns 16th Consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group
New grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety. - May 01, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Critical Care Excellence
This Critical Care Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as being among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care for 5 years in a row (2021 – 2025), putting it in the top 5% of acute care hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades’s... - April 30, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
HCA HealthONE Swedish demonstrated lower inpatient mortality rates, with fewer readmissions and complications. - April 05, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Healthgrades Names HCA HealthONE Swedish a 2025 Patient Safety Award Recipient
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today that it has been recognized as a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s clear commitment to safe,... - March 19, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Cardiovascular Care Excellence
This Heart Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to be recognized as a leading provider of cardiovascular care in the Rocky Mountain Region. In October 2024, Healthgrades announced HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked as having the #1 Cardiac Care and #1 Cardiology programs in Colorado. Based on... - February 01, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Second Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2025, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s unwavering commitment to... - January 28, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Brandon Hair Joins Retirement Living Associates to Lead Operations - Third-Party Management Growth is Focus
Brandon Hair becomes VP of Operations for Retirement Living Associates. He will lead the effort to expand third-party management relationships. - January 07, 2025 - Retirement Living Associates, Inc.
Award-Winning Independent Living Cottages Redefine Senior Living at Brookside Commerce
Cedar Communities announces the winner of the 2024 Model Room Contest, celebrating the “Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce. This award-winning design highlights Brookside Commerce’s commitment to redefining senior living with a blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities. The Independent Living Cottages offer seniors the best of both worlds - personalized, maintenance-free living with access to enriching services and a vibrant community. - December 20, 2024 - Cedar Communities
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized with 46 Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced that it has achieved numerous accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. Among HCA HealthONE Swedish’s many distinctions are 12 Specialty Excellence Awards, placing the hospital among... - December 14, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish to Host Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Day on October 26
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it will partner with the Englewood Police Department to host the sixth annual Crush the Crisis Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26. Crush the Crisis events align with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the United States Drug... - October 01, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Greenberg Regenerative Medicine Celebrates Nearing 2 Years of Success with Pioneering VSEL Therapy
Greenberg Regenerative Medicine is approaching its two-year milestone of offering Very Small Embryonic-Like (VSEL) stem cell therapy at their Bryn Mawr, PA clinic. VSEL therapy has proven highly effective in treating diverse conditions by enhancing the body’s natural healing. Under Dr. Scott Greenberg's leadership, VSEL therapy is now a key component of their advanced regenerative treatment offerings. - September 27, 2024 - Greenberg Regenerative Medicine
The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System
The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting. - September 18, 2024 - The Dandy Horse
Scioto Properties Closes Record $80 MM Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition
Scioto Properties is proud to announce the portfolio acquisition of 277 properties across 17 states. This transaction, totaling $80 million, is the company’s largest acquisition to date and significantly expands Scioto's national footprint, underscoring its position as the nation’s... - September 05, 2024 - Scioto Properties
Swedish Medical Center Named One of America’s Great Hospitals
Swedish is the only hospital in Colorado recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 “Great Hospitals in America” list. - August 29, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Derech Shalom Center Inc. Announces Resignation of Former President, Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan
The Derech Shalom Center Inc. today announced that Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan has resigned from his role as President of the organization, effective August 14, 2024. Rabbi Kahan has chosen to step down from his position in order to pursue other endeavors. Rabbi Kahan has played a significant role... - August 23, 2024 - The Derech Shalom Center Inc.
Swedish Medical Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 5-Star Quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a distinguished recognition that places the hospital among the top 8.2% of hospitals nationwide. This year, Swedish is one of only 381 hospitals... - August 13, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Heart Failure Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all heart failure patients have access to best practices and life-saving care - August 10, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke: Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care. - August 10, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by Fortune and Premier’s PINC AI™
Swedish demonstrated lower inpatient mortality rates, with fewer readmissions and complications. - April 21, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Revolutionary Access to Dental Solutions: Digital Denture Studio Unveils NHS Discounts and Hassle-Free Process
Digital Denture Studio, a pioneering dental laboratory, is redefining access to dental solutions by introducing exclusive NHS discounts and a hassle-free process. This innovative approach aims to make high-quality dental care more accessible and affordable for all patients, revolutionizing the... - March 17, 2024 - Digital Denture Studio Ltd
Healthgrades Names Swedish Medical Center a 2024 Patient Safety Award Recipient
Swedish outperforms 95% of U.S. hospitals in patient safety for sixth consecutive year. - March 13, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ by Fortune and PINC AI™
Swedish demonstrated better patient outcomes associated with cardiac care, while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. - February 21, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
Ranking Puts Swedish Among Top 2% in the Nation - January 24, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Opens 50% Expansion of Rehabilitation Center to Meet Patient Need
Swedish Medical Center today opened an expansion of its Rehabilitation Center to address the growing demand for rehab and physical therapy services in the Rocky Mountain Region. The larger and upgraded space underscores Swedish’s commitment to providing best-in-class care teams, tools and... - January 24, 2024 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Prevarian Companies and Voyages Start Construction on the First New Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas in 40 Years
The Prevarian Companies, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate developer, has started construction on a state-of-the-art 72-bed hospital with Voyages Behavioral Health, an affiliate of national healthcare provider PAM Health. Addressing a lack of services in the market area, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas will improve access to inpatient acute psychiatric services for adolescents, adults, and older adult patients while supporting surrounding acute care hospitals. - January 15, 2024 - Prevarian Companies
Swedish Medical Center Recognized for Advanced Pediatric Readiness in Emergency Care
Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce it is the first Level 1 Trauma Center in all of Colorado to be verified as Pediatric Advanced by the Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER) program. This recognition underscores Swedish’s commitment to providing exceptional... - December 13, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Earns an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group
New Grade for Fall 2023 is a national recognition for patient safety. - November 16, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center is One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Specialty Care
Swedish Named Among Top 1% in the Nation for Surgical Care and in the Top 2% for Critical Care, Stroke Care and Other Best Specialties - November 12, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
World-Class, Comprehensive Cancer Center Now Open in South Denver
Swedish Medical Center’s Investment Brings Advanced, Convenient Care to Rocky Mountain Region - October 31, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on October 28
Swedish Medical Center announced today it is hosting its fifth “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event... - October 12, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Swedish Medical Center Recognized with Everest Award and Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by Fortune and PINC AI™
Swedish is one of just 29 hospitals in the United States recognized for its continued trend of excellence and highest current year performance on the 100 Top Hospitals® balanced scorecard. - September 28, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish