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Real Estate Investment

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Platinum Company Profiles

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities is The Leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money & NON-QM Mortgage Lender that specializes in fast and flexible lending processes. We have the largest library of private money and...

Gold Company Profiles

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in the sale of Self-Storage facilities nationwide. Our team provides procurement, exchange, management, and consulting services.

DealPoint Merrill

DealPoint Merrill

About DealPoint Merrill: Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill specializes in value-added real estate opportunities and sponsors real...

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC, Gregory Hilz Executive Managing Member, www.concoursdelegancetexas.com

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on real estate land acquisition and entitlement. The firm takes an integrated approach to the investment process through...

Nationwide Real Estate

Nationwide Real Estate

About Nationwide Real Estate Nationwide Real Estate is a privately-held company focused on the acquisition of Real Estate Assets Nationwide. The company is focused on select acquisitions, investments...

NCG Experience

NCG Experience

NCG Experience is a leading DMC (Destination Management Company) and Travel Agency based in Casa de Campo Resort, St Barts in the Caribe and in The Amalfi Coast, Capri, Ibiza, Mykonos, Sardinia, St...

RoofPRO

RoofPRO

RoofPRO: Maryland’s Roofing and Exterior Solutions Experts Since 2004, RoofPRO has been Maryland’s trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing, siding, skylights, insulation,...

Siam Real Estate

Siam Real Estate

Welcome to Siam Real Estate, Thailand Real estate agents, property brokers, and consultants, covering Phuket Real Estate/Bangkok Real Estate/Pattaya Real Estate/Hua Hin Real Estate, Thailand Siam...

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Company Profiles

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

Our company's goal is to provide Buyers, Sellers and Investors with the easiest and most stress-free real estate transactions possible. From Lenders to Title Officers, we team with the very best in...

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun Where we have video presentations of property to help you find your dream home to buy or rent in France. If you have a property for sale or accommodation to rent in France, we...

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group is based in Ohio and specializes in business consulting, business writing, business planning, career training, business communications and commercial lender negotiating.

Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch

Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch

Homewood, IL branch of Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corporation. Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corporation is the largest U.S. privately held mortgage banker/mortgage broker, with 700 offices in 49...

Alteza

Alteza

Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio and offer a unique urban experience with easy access to the...

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the education, training, support, and networking opportunities...

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal. We specialise in Brazil real estate and identify/construct luxury beachfront developments...

Bellhouse Realty

Bellhouse Realty

We are a real estate brokerage company located in Elmont, New York.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond what you see!

Bulgarian Venture

Bulgarian Venture

Bulgarian investment property specialists. Bulgaria remains little affected by the world financial crisis, and offers relatively low investment risks. Bulgaria is enjoying economic growth and is...

BuyProperty4less

BuyProperty4less

Investment Property has proved to be probably the best Investment Vehicle of them all. These have always increased in value and provided not only income but capital growth. BuyProperty4less source...

BuySellTurkey.com

BuySellTurkey.com

The BuySellTurkey.com concept is very simple. We allow FREE advertising for agents and owners (FSBO) throughout South West Turkey. With strict quality control and a database of hundreds of...

CMG Equities, LLC

CMG Equities, LLC

CMG Equities, LLC owns and operates multiple mortgage, real estate, and finance related research web sites including PriceAMortgage.com, and ForTheBestRate.com. Consumers can use these sites to...

First Investment Properties

First Investment Properties

First Investment Properties specialize in helping our customers negotiate the Spanish real estate market. Whether you are a first time buyer or an experienced investor, we have the industry expertise...

Five Doors Network

Five Doors Network

Five Doors Network is the top expansion team of the largest real estate company in the world, Keller Williams Realty. Our team was ranked #19, industry wide, for closed transaction side, #57 for...

FloridaBeachFronts.com

FloridaBeachFronts.com

South Florida Real Estate Leading site for preconstruction, waterfront luxury homes and Condos.  View 1000's of condos, homes and preconstruction deals in one place. expert advice, money saving...

Fort-Lauderdale-Real-Estate.us

Fort-Lauderdale-Real-Estate.us

The Number One Source for Fort Lauderdale Real Estate  View the latest  condos and homes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Receive free reports, tutorials, virtual tours, money saving...

Franklin Masters Institute

Franklin Masters Institute

Franklin Masters Institute, We offer free real estate investment seminars. Learn how to be the master of your financial future

GoExpert Mortgage, LLC

GoExpert Mortgage, LLC

GoExpert Mortgage, LLC residential real estate financing office. Much like our real estate counter-part you are our priority. Our experienced staff of mortgage brokers, loan originators and...

GreenGate Estate

GreenGate Estate

Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your property in Bulgaria. Ask for more... ...

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use properties in strategic city and suburban markets. Our primary...

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following markets - NY, NJ, and CT. Loan minimums of 100k and loan...

Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred

Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred

The Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred in South Florida specializes in residential and commercial real estate. Offices located in Fort Lauderdale, Hillsboro Shores, Plantation and Wilton Manors,...

Henry Property Mangement

Henry Property Mangement

Henry Property Management provides rental homes in Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, and southern Wake County areas of North Carolina.

Hilda W. Allen Real Estate, Inc.

Hilda W. Allen Real Estate, Inc.

www.hilda-allen.com Hilda W. Allen Real Estate, Inc. is a licensed Real Estate Broker who specializes in the brokerage of golf courses, hotels, and related commercial properties throughout the...

Home Managers LLC

Home Managers LLC

Home Managers takes pride in assisting property owners in showcasing their homes. By working with Property Owners, their agents such as Realtors, and Banks; Home Managers strive for the highest...

Home Seller Solutions

Home Seller Solutions

We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation. If you need to sell your home for any reason, we can help...

Homes 4U Bulgaria

Homes 4U Bulgaria

homes 4u bulgaria, the specialist property developers and agents. Through our company we can help you find the very best deals around in sunny Bulgaria. Because in many cases we own the land as well...

Ideal Location International Real Estate

Ideal Location International Real Estate

Ideal Location, Inc specializes in international real estate and investment real estate. Headquartered in Chicago USA with offices in Boca Raton USA and coming soon to markets like Cabo San Lucas,...

Incolo Real Estate Services

Incolo Real Estate Services

Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the short sales, bank owned, distressed properties and negotiating...

India Property

India Property

Bharat Matrimony Enterprise is an organization with a vision of providing a host of comprehensive web based solutions through its group of portals. With a presence in 21 cities in India and three...

International OCD Foundation

International OCD Foundation

The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and productive lives. Our aim is to increase access to effective...

Investment Builders, Inc.

Investment Builders, Inc.

IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually to the local tax base. IBI has developed, designed and...

Investment Real Estate 101

Investment Real Estate 101

Learn to invest in real estate with the experts! Real estate investors looking for "ground Floor" land investment prospects are finding pre-construction planned communities to be the...

KimTimTeam

KimTimTeam

The KimTimTeam is a full service real estate team that specializes in most aspects of residential and commercial real estate. Our services include a builder trade in program for customers that want...

Latter & Blum Commercial - Skip Weber

Latter & Blum Commercial - Skip Weber

Together, Skip Weber and Latter & Blum have been in business over 125 years. Our commercial department is one of the largest in the Gulf South, with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette,...

Lechner Realty Group, Inc.

Lechner Realty Group, Inc.

Lechner Realty Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate brokerage firm, specializing in the sale and leasing of commercial, industrial, office, retail and investment properties. In addition to...

Loans101 Interactive Media LLC

Loans101 Interactive Media LLC

At Loans101, our goal is to educate consumers and give the power to understand their mortgage options. Today's lending climate is fast-paced and changes happen every day. Armed with knowledge, smart...

Mark Ryan Group, LLC

Mark Ryan Group, LLC

Dayton Ohio real estate experts. Mark Ryan and his team are ready to assist Dayton Ohio area home sellers and home buyers with all their real estae needs. Search all Dayton Ohio area homes for sale...

Millenia Commercial Real Estate

Millenia Commercial Real Estate

Welcome to Millenia Real Estate Services. Millenia Real Estate Services has been successfully serving clients for over 15 years. We have been able grow and succeed in real estate for over 15 years...

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