National Pi Day: Local Experimac to Offer Hands-On Raspberry Pi Programming Workshops Digital makers rejoice! In celebration of National Pi Day (3-14), Experimac West Houston and Experimac Pearland Parkway are launching a series of kid-focused programming workshops centered on the Raspberry Pi, a fully-functional computer that fits in your hand and opens your mind to a world of computing... - March 14, 2019 - Experimac West Houston

TechRestore Announces New Lifetime Guarantee on iPhone Repairs TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs. TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees on... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore

TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore

Red Hawk Marketing and Communications Honored by Industry Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security

Phone Savers Announces New Store in Phoenix, Arizona Phone Savers, the top choice for phone repair in Phoenix, is happy to announce the opening of a new store in Phoenix, AZ. The new flagship store is now open, offering all phone repairs, as well as device and accessories for sale. The new Phone Savers store is located at 3552 E Corona Ave, Phoenix AZ... - December 02, 2017 - Phone Savers

NM Cabling Completes Major Cabling Installation for Richmond Pharmacology The structured cabling was spread over 5 floors with dedicated data cabling cabinets on each floor and cat6 cabling installed back to each. - November 06, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

Phontronics in Schaumburg Now Offering Samsung Galaxy S8 Repair Services Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners will be happy to hear that Phontronics in Schaumburg has recently added screen repair and water cleanout services for Samsung's flagship model smartphone. - October 11, 2017 - Phontronics

Phontronics in Schaumburg Moves to a New and Larger Location on Golf Rd. Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has tripled its repair space at a new, modern repair facility on Golf Rd. - August 30, 2017 - Phontronics

NM Cabling Performs Upgrade and Refresh for Luxury Yachts In preparation for the start of the European yachting season, NM Cabling is performing regular upgrade and maintenance work for a number of luxury yachts. - August 11, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Prepared for the Start of Yachting Season NM Cabling has had a busy start to the European yachting season, completing system refreshes and upgrades to a number of yachts. - July 07, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

Structured Cabling Project for London Film Design Company NM Cabling - Data Cabling Specialists were to begin in March 2017 a multi site, multi structured cabling project for London Film Design Company, Empire Design - April 05, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Awarded Cat 7 Cabling Project by Schaltbau Transportation Group NM Cabling Solutions, a major provider of data, network and AV cabling in the UK, has been awarded the warehouse and office installation project for the Schaltbau Transportation Group at their new premises in Milton Keynes. - March 03, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Design Tier 3 Data Centre NM Cabling are currently involved in the design of a new data centre in South East London near Canary Wharf. The design team are helping the client to achieve Tier 3+ status for the data centre which will be a leading co-location centre in London. - March 02, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling an Approved Installer for Brand Rex Structured Cabling NM Cabling is pleased to announce that they are now an approved installer for “Brand Rex structured cabling.” The NM Cabling team will offer expertise in data cabling system design, Fibre Optic Cabling and Copper Data Cabling installations. Brand-Rex is a leading global supplier of standards... - February 02, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Completes Fibre Optic Cabling at UNESCO WHS at Kew Gardens Chosen as preferred partner, for the past six months NM Cabling Solutions UK, has been carrying out fibre optics works throughout the gardens at Kew, one of London’s premier tourist attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. - September 28, 2016 - NM Cabling Solutions

Skyguide Has Selected Schmid Telecom to Modernise Its Existing VCS at Zurich Airport …with a Refresh of the TWR & APP VCS to the Latest VoiP VCS Solution Skyguide has selected Schmid Telecom to modernise its existing Voice Communication Systems (VCS) for Zurich Airport. The Site Acceptance for both VCS systems with the latest ED-137B compliant Software has been passed successfully. The new VCS solution is fully redundant and distributed with integrated... - August 27, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

NM Cabling Signup for Supporting Renovation of Wellesley Super Yachts Following the successful renovation of the MY The Wellesley Motor Yacht last year, NM Cabling Solutions now also undertake refurbishment works for the MY The Wellesley II yacht (ex New Life) which is based in Istanbul, Turkey. - August 27, 2016 - NM Cabling Solutions

Schmid Telecom Successfully Passes SAT with Its VCS at IAA's Remote TWR in Dublin and Adds the Voice Communication Part to Saab's Remote Tower Solution Schmid Telecom has successfully completed the Site Acceptance Test with its latest Voice Communication System for the Remote Tower Centre in Dublin of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA). Together with the Remote TWR Solution provided by Saab it`s now possible to remotely control the air traffic at the... - August 17, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

NM Cabling to Complete Structured Cabling at New Zoopla Offices NM Cabling will soon complete work on the structured cabling installation for Zoopla at their new headquarters in London, including telephone cabling, audio visual cabling and WIFI cabling services. - August 05, 2016 - NM Cabling Solutions

Schmid Telecom AG Successfully Passes SAT at Birmingham Airport for the Refresh of the TWR VCS to the Latest VoIP VCS Solution Together with a New HMI Schmid Telecom AG has successfully completed the Site Acceptance Test at Birmingham Airport for the refresh of the main Voice Communication System. The Schmid Telecom VCS is now running on the latest ED-137B compliant Software-Release. As part of the system refresh a completely new HMI was deployed,... - May 31, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

Schmid Telecom Successfully Passes FAT for the VoIP-VCS Solution for ChongQing JiangBei International Airport After one week of intensive Factory Acceptance Tests the delegation from Chongqing SUB-ATMB signed the certificate to accept the VoIP-VCS solution purchased from Schmid Telecom AG. The successfully completed FAT covered the main VCS system for ChongQing JiangBei International Airport East Region and... - March 31, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

Cellular Repair Center, Inc. Announces Apple iPhone Repair Program Cellular Repair Center, Inc. announces an eagerly-awaited repair program for Apple iPhones. - February 14, 2016 - Cellular Repair Center, Inc.

NM Cabling Becomes Nexans Certified Solution Partner Becoming a fully certified NEXANS solution partner shows NM Cabling’s commitment to staying at the cutting edge of a fast changing industry,” said Gary Crilly, Director NM Cabling. “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer clients this high standard of service throughout 2016 and beyond.” - January 27, 2016 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Solutions Selected to Install Fibre Optic Cabling for Winchester Prison NM Cabling Solutions, a major U.K. Cabling provider servicing London and the Home Counties, has been selected to install the fibre optic cabling within HM Prison Winchester. - January 02, 2016 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Solutions Open New Wiltshire Office NM Cabling Solutions, a major Network Solutions Company based in London and Herts., opened a brand new office in Wiltshire on November 16th. - December 06, 2015 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Solutions Begins Work on Imagination Office Refurbishment NM Cabling Solutions recently began work on a major refurbishment project for the Imagination Head Offices, based in central London. - December 05, 2015 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling to Begin Work on Battersea Arts Centre Refurbishment Upgrade NM Cabling are providing expertise in the installation, termination and commissioning of the Cat6a network incorporating the BAC upgrade. - December 05, 2015 - NM Cabling Solutions

NM Cabling Completes Refurbishment on Imagination Head Office Throughout this year, NM Cabling has provided the structured cabling and electrical installation on this substantial refurbishment. Renovating five entire floors, front and rear, as well as ground floor public spaces and basement design suites and office areas; NM Cabling kept to the tight timescale phased program within a live working environment. - December 05, 2015 - NM Cabling Solutions

NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NM Cabling Solutions Attended 2015 BICSI Middle East Conference NM Cabling Solutions, a provider of Data Cable services along with Network and AV cabling, attended the 2015 BICSI Middle East Conference and Exhibition, which took place in Dubai at the Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa from April 14th through April 16th. As a leader in data and structured cabling installations... - May 30, 2015 - NM Cabling Solutions

Phone Ambulance Superstore Launches Phone Screen Refurbishing Training Course Phone Ambulance Superstore, Cleveland, Ohio’s leader in cell phone repair, today announced the launch of a new training course designed to provide students with comprehensive instruction for refurbishing Apple, Samsung, and LG cell phone screens in-house. The three-day course provides step-by-step training in “glass only” screen repairs and is expected to save students up to 90% on the cost of repair parts. - May 20, 2015 - Phone Ambulance

NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Revolutionizes Satellite Communication Into a New Era Through Eye Catching Designs, Easy Navigation, and Personalized Support for Satphones, and BGAN'S NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications has gone outside the the box of typical satellite phone voice, and data websites to take the time to give their customers an experience that is sure to please. The originality towards the industry is refreshing and, just in time for the release of the iridium GO!, and the Inmarsat IsatHub. - May 28, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

SCWOA (Security Consulting Wizards of America) Launches New Website IT Security Support Services California-based IT security support services company unveils its new and redesigned website, in order to better engage with customers. - October 15, 2012 - Security Consulting Wizards of America

iPhone 4S Screen Repair Now Available from Jet City Device Repair Jet City Device Repair announces they are now fixing cracked screens for the iPhone 4S. These are full service repairs that include parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. The iPhone 4S can be fixed in-person at their Seattle or Chicago office in about 30 minutes or through the mail with a 24 hour turnaround time. - November 14, 2011 - JCD Repair

Electronic Systems Solutions Inc Has Been Awarded Contract# PT65385 in Response to RFP 20191, Group 77201, Security Systems and Solutions, Lot 1, Statewide Electronic Systems Solutions will offer security systems and solution products such as camera and video recording, access control on the New York State Contract. Electronic Systems Solutions represents several manufacturers and distributors on the New York State Contract. All products and manufacturers can be viewed on their website at www.gotoess.com - June 07, 2011 - Electronic Systems Solutions, Inc.

Jet City Device Repair Announces a New Location for Their Chicago Smart Phone Repair Shop Jet City Device Repair has just completed the move of their Chicago Smart Phone Repair office to the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. They are now located just east of DePaul University at the corner of Fullerton and Southport. - June 07, 2011 - JCD Repair

Advanced Technical Services Offering Expanded Assembly and Testing Services to OEM's, ODM's, and Homeland Security Integrators and Solutions Providers Advanced Technical Services has expanded it's services offerings to Original Equipment Manufactures, Original Design Manufaturers and Homeland Security Integrators and Solutions Providers. In addition to the component level repair and assembly solutions they have provided since their inception in 2001,... - May 21, 2011 - Advanced Technical Services

OktavaMod Announces Free International Shipping OktavaMod - a leading provider of microphone upgrade services announces free international shipping. - February 10, 2011 - OktavaMod

ReVamp Electronics Launches a New Website for Repair Services ReVamp Electronics launches a new website for repair services. They extend their repair services to popular cell phones such as the Apple iPhone, HTC, Motorola, Droid, Samsung, T-Mobile & BlackBerry. - December 23, 2010 - ReVamp Electronics

iFixiRepair.com Announces Affordable iPhone Water Damage Repair iFixiRepair.com, the industry leader in iPhone repair, announces a new low price point of $59.99 for iPhone 3G/3GS water damage repair. With the new price of $59.99 comes a “Low price guarantee.” If any major competitor has a lower price on iPhone 3G/3GS water damage repair, iFixiRepair will... - November 06, 2010 - iFixiRepair LLC

Digital Thermo Hygrometer Available from TEK Instrument Company Digital Thermo-hygrometer model ST-615 manufactured by Reed Instrument Company available at Tek instrument. The Model ST-615 has a fast sampling rate and user selectable temperature units. - October 15, 2010 - TEK Instrument Company

Digital Thermocouple Thermometer Available from TEK Instrument Company Digital Thermocouple Thermometer Model ST-610B with single input and large LCD with backlighting. This thermometer recognizes any type K thermocouple. - October 10, 2010 - TEK Instrument Company

Dr. Cell Phone Lowers Prices on iPhone Cracked Screen Repair in Dallas Texas iPhone Repair Dallas, the leading iPhone Repair Service provider, reduces prices on iPhone Cracked Screen Repairs. - October 07, 2010 - Doctor Cell Phone

Complete Thermocouple Probe Family Now Available from TEK Instrument Company LS Family of thermocouple probes by Tek-instrument Company. A top product for test and measurement in instrumentation and tools. - October 07, 2010 - TEK Instrument Company

Sensocon Series A3 and A4 Digital Differential Pressure Controller Available from TEK-Instrument Digital Differential pressure gauge controller series A3 and A4 of Sensocon by Tek instrument company. This series can be used to measure negative, positive pressure of air and compatible gases. - October 03, 2010 - TEK Instrument Company

Apple MacBook Repair Services Now Available at Dr. Cell Phone Walk-in Cell Phone Repair Center is Houston’s Source for Ailing and Aging MacBooks. - October 02, 2010 - Doctor Cell Phone

Ashcroft Type 2089, 2086, 2084 Precision Digital Pressure Test Gauge Available from TEK-Inst Ashcroft type 2089, 2086 and 2084 Precision digital pressure gauges for your safe testing operations. Digital pressure gauges are approved by FM for your safety. - September 24, 2010 - TEK Instrument Company