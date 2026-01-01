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Repair & Maintenance

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national...

Justus Bath

Justus Bath

Justus Bath- bathroom/shower remodeling justusbath.com

Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair

Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair

Rebuilding transmissions is more of an art form than a mechanical task. Our builders have years of experience and specialize in handling jobs no other transmission shop can not figure out. The...

Gold Company Profiles

California Tow Truck Association

California Tow Truck Association

www.ctta.com

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Since 1996, Castle Keepers House Cleaning has provided meticulous care to homes in Charleston and Greenville South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. We take pride in the level of training we provide to...

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...

DRYOUTpro PLUS

DRYOUTpro PLUS

DRYOUTpro PLUS Inc. is a professional water damage restoration and mold remediation company based in Florida. Specializing in the quick and efficient recovery of properties from water, mold, fire,...

EZ Lube Oil Change

EZ Lube Oil Change

WelCome to EZ Lube Oil Change: The Antelope Valley's Premier Drive-Thru Oil Change Service Providing Fast, Reliable, and Honest Auto Maintenance for Palmdale, Lancaster, Quartz Hill, Acton and...

ForTest

ForTest

Many quality products contains a story, made of research, work and attention of every single detail. ForTest is the right partner for companies looking for quality and reliability in leak testing...

Gemini Public Relations

Gemini Public Relations

Public and Personal Relations Manager

GYS

GYS

Founded in 1964 and based in Saint-Berthevin, France, GYS is a French family business specialising in battery chargers, welding equipment, induction equipment and bodywork equipment. The group...

HearthMasters Inc.

HearthMasters Inc.

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Whistle Express

Whistle Express

Whistle Express is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, operating approximately 470 locations across more than 20 states. Whistle delivers a fast,...

Company Profiles

A1 Windshield Replacement

A1 Windshield Replacement

A1 Windshield Replacement serves the entire continental US and Canada with the highest quality glass service available, a commitment to service and value, and the experience and expertise to get the...

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture used spare parts - Obsolete parts...

Alamo Auto Air

Alamo Auto Air

Alamo Auto Air, Houston's place to go for competitive pricing & excellent customer service. Cooling Houston for over 15 years. We take pride in the following services: Auto Air Conditioning...

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Working on-site, and on your...

ARCH Computing Services, Inc.

ARCH Computing Services, Inc.

ARCH Computing Services provides high quality, low cost computer equipment and components for the discerning purchaser. We are also able to provide leasing for our business customers, so companies...

Blat Auto Lube & Rapair Center

Blat Auto Lube & Rapair Center

Welcome to Blast Auto, since 1989 we have been New York's premier Lube and Repair Center. We use state of the art modern diagnostic and repair equipment to save our customer's time and money as well...

Caribbean Forklift Parts

Caribbean Forklift Parts

Provides forklift parts and accesories to all of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. We have been working in this field for over 10 years, and our clients vary from small to large companies. Our...

ChipsAway Dorset

ChipsAway Dorset

ChipsAway is one of the most successful franchises in the UK. Based on unique patented technology, ChipsAway has become the dominant force in the Small and Medium Area Repair Techniques ( SMART )...

Chirange Technologies

Chirange Technologies

Chirange Technologies Limited designs and builds smart personnel GPS and Geospatial tracking and incident management solutions primarily for tactical law enforcement and fire rescue services, that...

Computer SOS, Inc.

Computer SOS, Inc.

Computer SOS, Inc. was founded in the mid-nineties as a small computer repair business in Williamsville, New York on the outskirts of Buffalo. Since then we have grown to a full service company...

Cybert Tire & Car Care

Cybert Tire & Car Care

Cybert Tire & Car Care was established in 1916. We are a full service Tire & Auto Repair facility. Our organization is professional. Our goal is to handle all auto maintenance and repair...

Dalton Diesel

Dalton Diesel

Fast and responsive mobile boat and truck repair. Dalton Diesel has over 21 years of diesel repair and mobile mechanic experience supported by educational training and certifications. Experience as...

DatasheetArchive.com

DatasheetArchive.com

Millions of free semiconductor datasheets. New and Obsolete parts. Only industry supports datasheet site.

DSI Data Recovery

DSI Data Recovery

Drive Solutions Inc. is a supplier of new and early model, hard to find hard drives as well as one of the few quality Data Recovery labs in the country. Founded in 1994, Drive Solutions, Inc. (...

Earl Stewart Toyota & Scion of North Palm Beach

Earl Stewart Toyota & Scion of North Palm Beach

New cars and used cars at Earl Stewart Toyota in North Palm Beach, Florida! Earl Stewart Toyota is an excellent choice for buying a new car or used car in North Palm Beach, Lake Park, West Palm...

Ed Napleton Honda

Ed Napleton Honda

Ed Napleton Honda is the full-service authorized dealer for Honda vehicles in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Our website contains full details about Honda vehicles and all features offered at our showroom.

eele Laboratories, LLC

eele Laboratories, LLC

eele Laboratories, established in 1997, specializes in advancing the state of the art for a wide variety of illumination applications, in particular those which need to efficiently concentrate light...

ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

Excalibur Technology is a premier provider of network and Internet services, specializing in complete business support. Whether you need new computers, secure VPN access, custom programming or a new...

First Data Services

First Data Services

First Data Services is a Malaysian based Data and Disaster Recovery specialist company with offices in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya with worldwide resellers. Providng an affordable flat rate charge...

fordfix.info

fordfix.info

The solution to the Ford cruise control switch problem… CNN (and several other news agencies) have investigated the problem that Ford has been reluctant to respond to. Ford finally issued a...

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity. All the necessary equipment supply.

H H Traders

H H Traders

H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders is one of the leading Trading Company in field of used...

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

The Best Solution for Your Busy Lifestyle!! I'LL DO IT! is the perfect solution for anyone who wishes they had more hours in the day, more free time to spend with family and friends or time to take...

Inner Auto Parts

Inner Auto Parts

Consumer guide and technical resource on auto parts. Provides description of auto parts with animated action and graphics.Features relevant articles and online auto parts store offers a wide range of...

ITecs Corporation

ITecs Corporation

ITecs On-site Technical Support provides cutting edge IT solutions such as Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Citrix Software and hardware firewall security. More common services are provided such as PC...

JCD Repair

JCD Repair

Jet City Device Repair is a full-service cell phone repair shop specializing in cracked screen repairs for the iPhone, Droids, HTC, Samsung, and many more smart phones. They offer in-person repairs...

Kitchen Remodeling

Kitchen Remodeling

Provides free estimates on kitchen remodeling design. Choose from a huge array of kitchen designs while perusing the websites of the biggest names in kitchen design companies. Find local builders and...

MM Comfort Systems

MM Comfort Systems

Seattle, WA area Heating and Air Conditioning company based in Redmond, Washington. Servicing Puget Sound area clients with their heating and air conditioning needs since 1977. MM Comfort Systems...

Nanjing Chuangdi Electric Co.,Ltd.

Nanjing Chuangdi Electric Co.,Ltd.

we produce power machine.

National Warranty Services dba US Direct Protect

National Warranty Services dba US Direct Protect

Our Extended Auto Warranties include Bumper-to-Bumper, Full Comprehensive, Powertrain Enhanced, and Powertrain Warranties for an array of otherwise costly issues. Backed by reputable providers, our...

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides you with communication where there is no regular cellular...

OktavaMod

OktavaMod

Michael Joly of OktavaMod is a leading provider of cost-effective microphone modifications. His mic mods have improved the performance of recording studio mics since 1994 and are used regularly by...

POR Products

POR Products

porproducts.com

POSmatic Solutions, Inc.

POSmatic Solutions, Inc.

POSmatic Solutions is a provider of point-of-sales software and integration services for retailers and restaurants doing business in NYC. We have over 130 satisfied clients using our systems. We...

PR Machinery Services Ltd

PR Machinery Services Ltd

Repair, refurbishment & re-engineering of all types of machinery & equipment.  Specialist engineers to the converting industry. Slitting, sheeting and rewinding machinery...

Right Contractors

Right Contractors

Right Contractors is a premier source for consumers and businesses to connect on home improvement projects. Consumers can find on Right Contractors, various home improvement resources such as...

Road America

Road America

Road America is a preeminent provider of private label and co-branded roadside and vehicle related services for insurance companies, OEM manufacturers, automotive service contract companies, and...

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