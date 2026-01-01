All Medical Personnel is a locally minority owned and operated company that has been serving the needs of the metropolitan Atlanta healthcare community since 1991. As a full service staffing company...
The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, or IAHSS for short, is the only organization solely dedicated to professionals involved in managing and directing security and safety...
Our firm specializes in presenting and placing the brightest available talent today. We place candidates into the permanent, temporary, and contractual positions of the most prestigious international...