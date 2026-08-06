Recent Headlines
Within Health Care Staffing
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost. - April 21, 2026 - Age Well Care
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
Caring Excellence Hiring Caregivers to Support Growing 24/7 Home Care Needs Across Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence is hiring caregivers to meet growing demand for 24/7 in-home senior care across Northern Kentucky. Opportunities are available for compassionate individuals serving families in Union, Fort Thomas, Villa Hills, Edgewood, Florence, Covington, Newport, Hebron, Crestview Hills, Cold... - March 18, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Edmonton, Canada Holds "Visit Edmonton" Event, July 2026
A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area, July 3 to 12, 2026. - February 10, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A. - February 09, 2026 - Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, LLC
Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort
A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate. - January 26, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. - January 26, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
Physicians Seeking Freedom: The Rise of Independent Medical Practices as Corporate Medicine Faces Backlash
Amid growing frustration among physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers with the constraints and challenges of corporate healthcare systems, more clinicians are seeking alternatives that allow them to practice medicine and wellness in ways that align with their values and... - October 24, 2025 - Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025
MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec
CultivateCare Launches Recruiting and Consulting Services to Integrate Mental Health Into Healthcare and Workplaces
CultivateCare, founded by Elizabeth Uhles, connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists with healthcare providers and organizations. The firm also consults with clinics, hospitals, and businesses to design sustainable behavioral health programs. Its mission is to make mental health a standard part of medical care and organizational wellbeing. - October 02, 2025 - CultivateCare
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025
Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec
Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Local Family-Owned Caring Excellence Expands to Provide Caring Support for Seniors at Home
Caring Excellence, a family-owned provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced the opening of its newest office in Northern Kentucky. Located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550, in Florence, the office will serve families across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The Florence location marks... - September 10, 2025 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
World Resuscitation Congress 2025, the Global Emergency Medicine Community to Converge in India This Year by OneMedPro
OneMedPro organizes WRC 2025 - Early Bird Registration Now Open for India's First-Ever Global Resuscitation Congress, Bringing Together 2,000+ Experts from 25+ Countries. - August 09, 2025 - OneMedPro
Progress Counseling Group Expands to North Carolina with New Mooresville Counseling Center
Progress Counseling Group (PCG), a leader in compassionate mental health care across Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its newest counseling center, and its first location outside of Florida, at 500 S Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. This marks a major milestone in PCG’s three-year... - August 07, 2025 - Progress Counseling Group
DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire
Elevate MedCare Broadens National Footprint with Locations Across Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio
Elevate MedCare, a leading provider of Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its service network across four key states: Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio. This growth underscores the company’s mission to deliver compassionate, outcomes-focused care coordination to patients and healthcare partners nationwide. - July 14, 2025 - Elevate MedCare
GW Health PR and HealthQuant Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnership connects analytics and real-world context to build impactful, compliant healthcare communications. - May 06, 2025 - GW Health Agency
Always Responsive Home Care Expands to Ocean County, NJ, with New Toms River Office Now Open
Always Responsive Home Care is now open in Toms River, NJ, led by Steven Caruso. Offering live-in care, 24-hour support, and personalized home care, the Ocean County team helps seniors stay safe and happy at home. Steven’s passion and kind heart are already making a difference in the community. Learn more at www.arhomecare.com. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
Lifespire Expands Operations with Move to New Midtown Manhattan Headquarters
Lifespire, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Lower Manhattan to Midtown. This strategic move reinforces Lifespire’s longstanding commitment to... - February 05, 2025 - Lifespire, Inc.
Marriage Counselor and Psychologist Shivani Misri Sadhoo Conducts Stress Management Master Class for IIHM Students
Marriage Counselor and Psychologist Shivani Misri Sadhoo conducted an impactful Stress Management Master Class for students of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) at their Delhi campus. The workshop, held on December 19, 2024, aimed to equip students with practical strategies to... - January 07, 2025 - Saarthi Counselling Services
Transform Your New Year’s Resolutions with Joh Morris Benichou’s New Guide: Reinvigorate
Joh Morris Benichou’s message is timely, inspiring, and actionable—perfect for your readers as they prepare for the New Year and seek to make meaningful changes in their lives. - December 05, 2024 - With Joh
Lifespire Celebrates GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024, Raising Awareness and Support for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in New York City
Lifespire has been supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1951. With over 135 certified sites throughout 7 New York State counties, it reaches nearly 1,400 people everyday. - November 27, 2024 - Lifespire, Inc.
Care Managers Ltd: Redefining Compassionate Care in the UK Healthcare Sector
Care Managers Ltd has joined HealthTrust Europe’s Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) framework, reflecting its commitment to compassionate, high-quality healthcare staffing. Founded in 2019, the company transformed its mission to provide responsive care after a personal experience highlighted urgent service gaps. Now, with awards in Nursing & Care Service Workers and Social Care Workers, Care Managers Ltd is dedicated to supporting NHS, local authorities, and private clients across the UK. - November 19, 2024 - Care Managers Ltd
Rancho Family Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Justin Salehi to Newly Renovated Temecula Office
Dr. Justin Salehi joins Rancho Family Pediatrics in Temecula, CA, bringing top pediatric expertise to a newly renovated, child-friendly office designed to inspire young patients. - November 06, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Rancho Family Medical Group Expands Care with Dr. Nicole Tfaye at Menifee and Sun City Offices
Dr. Nicole Tfaye has joined Rancho Family Medical Group’s Menifee and Sun City offices, bringing her expertise in family medicine and commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered care. A graduate of UC Irvine and Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Tfaye looks forward to supporting patients’ health with services including hypertension management, women’s health, and minor procedures. - November 02, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Rancho Family Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Matthew Lee to Menifee, CA Office
Dr. Matthew Lee has joined Rancho Family Medical Group’s Menifee office, bringing a compassionate approach to patient care rooted in his experiences and training in Family Medicine. He is excited to support the Menifee community’s health by building meaningful connections and addressing patients’ physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. - November 02, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Dr. Mark Mueller Joins Rancho Family Medical Group at Cal Oaks Office in Murrieta, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Mark Mueller, a highly skilled Family Physician, to its team in Murrieta, CA. Dr. Mueller brings extensive experience in family medicine, providing personalized, compassionate care to patients of all ages. With a focus on preventive health, chronic disease management, and patient education, Dr. Mueller is committed to helping families in the Murrieta community achieve their best possible health. - October 31, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
GW Health PR Launches to Transform Health and Pharmaceutical Communications with a Focus on the Black Community
Establishing a New Era in Healthcare Communications to Bridge Cultural Gaps and Build Trust - October 30, 2024 - GW Health Agency
ConverzAI Accelerates Industry Transformation with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Virtual Recruiters
Company pioneers the first AI-driven Virtual Recruiters for the staffing industry; Celebrates significant milestones and announces participation at Staffing World 2024. - October 17, 2024 - ConverzAI
New Primary Care Clinic in Wildomar, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is proud to announce the opening of its new clinic in Wildomar, CA. The clinic will offer primary care services to the community, with Dr. Rome Walter, Dr. Anh Brewer, and Nurse Practitioner Desirae Segura leading patient care. The clinic provides a range of healthcare services, including preventive care and chronic disease management. - October 14, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health