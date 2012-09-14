PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County

3DE Students Learn About Careers in Healthcare Staffing as Avant Healthcare Professionals Hosts 117 Freshmen from Oak Ridge High School Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 OONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. “Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Multi-Speciality Medical Practice Welcomes New Patients to Seven Office Locations Throughout New York Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community. Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

HealthUnlocked Appoints Joe McFadden as Chief Technical Officer HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at 2019 ANCC National Magnet Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 10 to 12. “Avant Healthcare Professionals... - October 09, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at ASHHRA 2019 in Chicago Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the 2019 American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois Sept. 21 to 24,... - September 18, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Comfort Keepers Lithonia Reaches 13 Years in Business Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates 10 Years in Business with 10 Days of Giving Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest... - September 13, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored with Top 100 MBE® Award Distinction Capital Region MSDC awards Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, as one of the best in the region. - August 23, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Research on Physician Opinions of Accountable Care Organizations Reveals Skepticism New research from RNA Search Inc. reveals that although Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are growing in prominence and number, physicians remain skeptical of value-based care and its impact to physician autonomy and patient care. The results suggest that ACOs wishing to recruit physicians should... - August 20, 2019 - RNA Search Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fifth Time Inc. magazine announced today that Avant Healthcare Professionals is No. 1710 on its newly-published, annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America’s fasting-growing private companies. Avant Healthcare Professionals has grown 209 percent since 2016, and its ranking this year marks the fifth time that the... - August 17, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Studio West Paint & Pour Announces Grand Opening Studio West, an art studio and boutique known for featuring artists with disabilities, is excited to open its own Studio West Paint & Pour located in downtown Brighton at 111 South West Street. Joining the team are former Paint & Pour instructors: Zach Chapman, Lauren Gordon and Hannah Gokey. At... - August 08, 2019 - Work Skills Corporation

SMD Powers New Functionality with AI, Creates Action Plans in One Click Action AI Serves Up Auto-Generated, Targeted Action Plans - August 03, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

DHS Group Announces Reseller Relationship with Conley Smith ePublishing to Revolutionize Online Higher Education Physical Education and Health Courses Dynamic Health Strategies, LLC (DHS Group), a leader in the movement to improve population health, has just announced a new partnership with Conley Smith ePublishing, LLC (CSePub), a leader in higher education software and publishing. Through the new partnership, CSePub will offer the CSePub Personal... - July 24, 2019 - DHS Group

U.S. Senator Rand Paul Introduces "BELIEVE" Act to Modernize Aspects of the Legal Immigration System U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Backlog Elimination, Legal Immigration, and Employment Visa Enhancement (BELIEVE) Act on July 11, 2019. The act will modernize aspects of legal, merit-based immigration system and fully eliminate the “green card backlog” within a matter of years. Dr. - July 13, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

How Avant Healthcare Professionals is Helping Foster the Next Generation of Leaders Local staffing company aims to give central Florida students a bright future. - July 12, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

Snyder Healthcare and Snyder Oaks Care Center to Merge and Form New Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in Snyder, Texas Continuing efforts to strengthen labor resources in the market, centers in Snyder, Texas will be consolidated. SLP Operations LLC has merged Snyder Healthcare and Snyder Oaks Care Center to now operate as Snyder Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This center will preserve and expand access to quality care and dedicated resources. - July 08, 2019 - Senior Living Properties, LLC

Moodcafe Organizes "Time Donation Camp" - a First for India Moodcafe, a mental health venture organized a unique event called Time Donation Camp for the first time. In the event, people could participate for free as a sharer or listener. Sharers could share their emotions or concerns with listeners. Listeners donated 45 minutes of their time to hear out a fellow human being. The event was a huge hit with more than double the number of expected registrations. - June 24, 2019 - Moodcafe

SMD Launches New Version of Patent-Pending Technology, SMD Link Presents Clear ROI, Eases Action Planning, Adds Reporting Capabilities & Enhances User Experience - June 22, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

CloudCall Strikes ACS Group Partnership American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall

Fusion Medical Staffing Takes Corporate Responsibility to the Next Level Company becomes the first medical staffing agency committed to making a donation to NAMI for every completed travel assignment beginning May 1st, 2019. - May 22, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 AACN’s NTI Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition (NTI) Conference in Orlando, Florida on May 21 to 23, 2019. “Avant Healthcare... - May 19, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

SMD Powering New Solution from Global Leadership Development Provider Center for Creative Leadership’s CCL Fusion to Use SMD for Employee Surveys, Assessments, and Analytics - May 10, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Attend at the 2019 Annual Rural Health Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the Annual Rural Health Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7 to 10, 2019. “We are looking forward to connecting with rural health practitioners... - May 08, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 AONE Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) Conference in San Diego, California on April 10 to 13, 2019. “We are excited to connect... - April 10, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Sponsor the 2019 Becker’s Hospital Review Annual Meeting Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will sponsor the Becker’s Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on April 1 to 4, 2019. This exclusive meeting brings together hospital executives... - March 28, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 NCONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the North Carolina Organization for Nurse Leaders (NCONL) Conference in Greensboro, NC on March 20 to 22, 2019. “We are looking forward to... - March 22, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 NYONEL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, is set to exhibit at the New York Organization of Nurse Executives & Leaders (NYONEL) Conference in Tarrytown, New York on March 17 to 19, 2019. “Participating... - March 16, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Physician Offers Robotic Procedures for Adolescent & Pediatric Patients Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children are proud to offer adolescent and pediatric robotic procedures for the following conditions: Appendectomy, Intestinal resection, Choledochal Cyst, Cholecystectomy, Splenectomy, Partial Splenectomy, Adrenalectomy, Nissen... - March 14, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Now Offers Nitrous Oxide for Anxiety Relief During Labor Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is pleased to now offer Nitrous Oxide (also known as “laughing gas”) as an option to delivering mothers to provide anxiety relief during childbirth. - March 12, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

m16.health Announces the Launch of Its Technology Platform for Employee Health and Wellness with Pre-Loaded Services m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s is First Hospital in Colorado to Offer Percutaneous Creation of AV Dialysis Fistula Using a Newly-Approved FDA Device In June 2018, the FDA approved two devices - Ellipsys and WavelinQ - for the percutaneous creation of an arteriovenous anastomosis to create a dialysis fistula. Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is the first hospital in Colorado to offer this procedure to patients. The FDA approved devices... - March 11, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

The Late Dr. John McCulloch of HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Profiled in the Journal of Neurosurgery Spine The late Dr. John McCulloch, first Director of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s (P/SL) Advanced Center for Spinal Microsurgery, was featured in a paper published in The Journal of Neurosurgery Spine, the official journal of the American Association of Neurologic Surgeons (AANS). The article was entitled,... - March 11, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

SMD to Speak at Northern Ohio HR Conference Maximizing People Data to Drive Business Results - March 11, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

2 New Markets Served: Pharmaceutical Processing & Lab Equipment Announcing that RNA Search Inc is now serving the quickly growing and evolving markets of Pharmaceutical Processing and Lab Equipment. Due to the need to keep our society and environment safe from harm or contamination, there have been significant advances made in technology, equipment, and automation... - March 06, 2019 - RNA Search Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 TONE Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the Texas Organization of Nurse Executives (TONE) Conference in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 28 to March 1, 2019. “We are excited to participate... - February 28, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Gator100 for Being One of the Fastest Growing Gator-Led Businesses Worldwide Avant Healthcare Professionals was named to the University of Florida’s 2019 Gator100 during a ceremony recognizing the 100 fastest-growing business owned or led by UF alumni on Feb. 22 at UF’s J. Wayne Reitz Union Grand Ballroom. Avant Healthcare Professionals was ranked 20th with a compound... - February 27, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

RNA Expands Sensors Division RNA Search, Inc. (RNA) is pleased to announce that Daniel Dwyer, Senior Consultant, will be spearheading the expansion of our Sensors Division. Daniel focuses on bringing top-notch Senior Executives, Business Development Professionals, Sales, Engineering, and Tech Support candidates together with clients specializing in sensor technologies and applications. - February 24, 2019 - RNA Search Inc.