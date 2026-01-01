Company Profiles Advanced Office Solutions Advanced Office Solutions Inc., a local Gestetner dealer, is focused on quality service with a personal touch. We specialize in selling wide format copiers, color digital imaging systems, and... CTR Computer & Technology Rentals CTR specializes in short term rentals and sales of electronic and electrical equipment for commercial businesses and industry. Short term rentals of PC laptop computers, LCD projectors, and flat... Five Point Capital Millions of small business owners around the country aren’t able to get the funding they need to grow their companies and prosper. We meet the urgent needs of these underserved entrepreneurs by... POSmatic Solutions, Inc. POSmatic Solutions is a provider of point-of-sales software and integration services for retailers and restaurants doing business in NYC. We have over 130 satisfied clients using our systems. We...