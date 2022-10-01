Recent Headlines
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners
Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures. - July 25, 2020 - 4 The Office
Millennium Equity Finance Corporation Acquires Sun Capsule
Private financing group acquires manufacturer of Sun Capsule Indoor Tanning Booths and its finance program, the “Flex Lease Plan.” - August 11, 2017 - Millennium Equity Finance Corporation
Advantedge Business Centers to Open Third Location in DC Central Business District: 2101 L Street NW
AdvantEdge Business Centers, an executive suites and virtual office provider in the Washington D.C. metro area, is announcing the April 2012 opening of a brand new 25,000 square feet location at 2101 L Street NW. With flexible terms and configurations, and an on-site management team dedicated to... - March 08, 2012 - AdvantEdge Business Centers
Canadian Equipment Financing Company Awarded Gold Standard Rating
Patron West, a trusted Edmonton equipment leasing and financing brokerage, announced today that they have achieved a Gold Standard rating with their key lending partners. - August 28, 2011 - Patron West
CTR is Now Offering Sales & Rentals of Electrical Power/Energy Monitors and Power Quality Analyzers
CTR, a Canadian technology rental business serving Toronto and Southwestern Ontario, is now offering sales and rentals of Electrical Power/Energy Monitors, Power Quality Analyzers, and Power Loggers. CTR was founded in 2005 by rental industry veteran Stuart Laurie whose background includes over... - May 05, 2011 - CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Lease South, LLC is Expanding by the Addition of an Atlanta Metro Location
Lease South, LLC, a Florida based vehicle and equipment leasing company is pleased to announce a new Atlanta office as well as appointment of a regional director. - June 03, 2010 - Lease South, LLC
Charlotte-Based Enviro-Equipment, Inc. Receives MET Labs Certification for Control Panel Shop
Enviro-Equipment, Inc., a supplier of environmental remediation/monitoring equipment and supplies, recently received its UL 508A and UL 698A Certification for building MET Approved control panels for both general industrial and hazardous location use. - June 08, 2009 - Enviro-Equipment, Inc
Great Companies Choose SAP...Now SAP Chooses Frontier Beverage Company to Supply Its Coffee Service
From 1 April 2009, the Frontier Beverage Company will start supplying the SAP campus in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its hot beverage requirements. Started in 2002, the Frontier Beverage Company offers coffee machines for homes and coffee vending machines for offices, and has gone on to... - March 31, 2009 - Frontier Beverage Company
Green & Christmas Concepts Announces Expansion to India
For the first time ever Green & Christmas Concepts has announced an expansion into India. This will be the first interior plantscaping business to target the recent phenomenal growth of Indian businesses. - July 07, 2008 - Christmas Concepts
Price Reduction on 2-in-1 Franchise Opportunity
Green Concepts announces an immediate price reduction for investors who choose both the Interior Plant Rental Franchise and the Christmas Rental Franchise programs. Plant rental clients ask for Christmas decorations at the holidays making this a double profit program. - December 21, 2007 - Christmas Concepts
Advanced Office Solutions Will Host "Spring-clean with Scanning" Seminar
Advanced Office Solutions Inc., a local Gestetner supplier, will host “Spring-clean with Scanning,” a seminar focused on educating businesses on Gestetner’s GlobalScan Software and other scanning solutions. The seminar will take place on April 25th, 26th, and 27th at the New Bern... - March 21, 2006 - Advanced Office Solutions