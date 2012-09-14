PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Millennium Equity Finance Corporation Acquires Sun Capsule Private financing group acquires manufacturer of Sun Capsule Indoor Tanning Booths and its finance program, the “Flex Lease Plan.” - August 11, 2017 - Millennium Equity Finance Corporation

Advantedge Business Centers to Open Third Location in DC Central Business District: 2101 L Street NW AdvantEdge Business Centers, an executive suites and virtual office provider in the Washington D.C. metro area, is announcing the April 2012 opening of a brand new 25,000 square feet location at 2101 L Street NW. With flexible terms and configurations, and an on-site management team dedicated to offering... - March 08, 2012 - AdvantEdge Business Centers

Canadian Equipment Financing Company Awarded Gold Standard Rating Patron West, a trusted Edmonton equipment leasing and financing brokerage, announced today that they have achieved a Gold Standard rating with their key lending partners. - August 28, 2011 - Patron West

CTR is Now Offering Sales & Rentals of Electrical Power/Energy Monitors and Power Quality Analyzers CTR, a Canadian technology rental business serving Toronto and Southwestern Ontario, is now offering sales and rentals of Electrical Power/Energy Monitors, Power Quality Analyzers, and Power Loggers. CTR was founded in 2005 by rental industry veteran Stuart Laurie whose background includes over ten... - May 05, 2011 - CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Lease South, LLC is Expanding by the Addition of an Atlanta Metro Location Lease South, LLC, a Florida based vehicle and equipment leasing company is pleased to announce a new Atlanta office as well as appointment of a regional director. - June 03, 2010 - Lease South, LLC

Charlotte-Based Enviro-Equipment, Inc. Receives MET Labs Certification for Control Panel Shop Enviro-Equipment, Inc., a supplier of environmental remediation/monitoring equipment and supplies, recently received its UL 508A and UL 698A Certification for building MET Approved control panels for both general industrial and hazardous location use. - June 08, 2009 - Enviro-Equipment, Inc

Great Companies Choose SAP...Now SAP Chooses Frontier Beverage Company to Supply Its Coffee Service From 1 April 2009, the Frontier Beverage Company will start supplying the SAP campus in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its hot beverage requirements. Started in 2002, the Frontier Beverage Company offers coffee machines for homes and coffee vending machines for offices, and has gone on to acquire... - March 31, 2009 - Frontier Beverage Company

Green & Christmas Concepts Announces Expansion to India For the first time ever Green & Christmas Concepts has announced an expansion into India. This will be the first interior plantscaping business to target the recent phenomenal growth of Indian businesses. - July 07, 2008 - Christmas Concepts

Price Reduction on 2-in-1 Franchise Opportunity Green Concepts announces an immediate price reduction for investors who choose both the Interior Plant Rental Franchise and the Christmas Rental Franchise programs. Plant rental clients ask for Christmas decorations at the holidays making this a double profit program. - December 21, 2007 - Christmas Concepts