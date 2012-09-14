COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Emerging Technologies Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Emerging Technologies (a UAE based LLC) is the first and leading Middle East provider of speech recognition solutions. While being a master... Orion Dialog Pvt Ltd New Delhi, India Partnering our clients in fulfilling their vision Set up in 1994, Orion Dialog Pvt. Ltd, is one of India’s leading player in BPO... Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

