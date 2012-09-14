Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
>
Business Support Services
>
Telephone Call Centers
> Telemarketing Bureaus
Telemarketing Bureaus
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Telemarketing Bureaus
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Emerging Technologies
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Emerging Technologies (a UAE based LLC) is the first and leading Middle East provider of speech recognition solutions. While being a master...
Orion Dialog Pvt Ltd
New Delhi, India
Partnering our clients in fulfilling their vision Set up in 1994, Orion Dialog Pvt. Ltd, is one of India’s leading player in BPO...
Companies 1 - 2 of 2
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help