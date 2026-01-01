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Telephone Call Centers

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Positive Psyche

Positive Psyche

Founded in 2008, Positive Psyche has three divisions serving nationwide customers. We have a fleet of trucks providing secure local and nationwide transport, a commercial staffing arm that places...

Company Profiles

AVOXI

AVOXI

DOW Networks is a next-generation telecommunications service provider focused on serving Call Centers, Business Processing Outsource Centers (BPOs) and other international businesses. DOW Networks is...

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

BPOVIA is the leading virtual assistant and Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) service provider in the world. BPOVIA provides global SMEs and individual clients with an on-demand, cost-effective and...

BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites is a leader in the workspace-as-a-service industry providing modern executive suites, virtual office services and shared workspaces at 23 locations in Texas, Nevada, Maryland and...

CallTower

CallTower

CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications solution based on an end-to-end Cisco® (software and...

Claire Driscoll & Associates

Claire Driscoll & Associates

Claire Driscoll & Associates, Inc. is a call center providing marketing services to the clinical research industry by integrating data collection and patient recruitment. The organization offers...

Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies (a UAE based LLC) is the first and leading Middle East provider of speech recognition solutions. While being a master distributor of Nuance’s and Philips' dictation and...

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

HiP (High-Impact-Prospecting) is a New York-based firm providing agile, single-vendor and high-outcome B2B digital marketing and demand generation services for technology-centric clients. Our key...

Infinity Support, LLC.

Infinity Support, LLC.

InfinitySupport.com is the preeminent billing, sales, technical support backbone for web hosting companies providing 24x7 phone/voice, email, helpdesk and live chat, also specializing in software...

Orion Dialog Pvt Ltd

Orion Dialog Pvt Ltd

Partnering our clients in fulfilling their vision Set up in 1994, Orion Dialog Pvt. Ltd, is one of India’s leading player in BPO space catering to the domestic market. · PAN...

OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

Outsourcedmarketingpros.com are experienced in setting up appointments for several diverse businesses and have a successful track record. Some of our clients have earned $3 for every dollar they have...

Secure Call Management

Secure Call Management

New Domestic Call Center provides highly trained American Operators for any size business 24 hours a day/7 days a week for rates even lower than foreign call centers.

Telecentrex, LLC

Telecentrex, LLC

Telecentrex offers an advanced suite of virtual communication services that allow small businesses and professionals to communicate more efficiently, sound larger and project a more professional...

VOCALCOM

VOCALCOM

Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling greater simplicity, flexibility and cost efficiency in...

Voxbone

Voxbone

Voxbone provides international DID numbers and VoIP origination services. All our numbers are charged a fixed monthly rate and come with unlimited minutes. In need of a phone number in Brazil,...

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