PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Telemarketing Bureaus

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Hello Banking Hello Banking, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...
HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...
Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...
HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.
HELLO MALL HELLO MALL, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...
HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...
HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation, from Emerging Technologies
Service
Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...
Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal, from Emerging Technologies
Service
This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...
Outbound Dialer Outbound Dialer, from Emerging Technologies
Service
The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...
Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help