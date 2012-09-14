COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Applica, Inc. Burbank, Ca Applica Inc. is a privately held company, which delivers PC products that leverage its patent-protected, Zero-Client technology, which has... AscenVision San Jose, CA AscenVision Technology is a leading provider of highly reliable and efficient network appliances to improve network management, security... Multi-Tech Mounds View, MN Multi-Tech is a global manufacturer of ip telephony, voip, modems, Internet security appliances, remote access, and device networking products. Nucleonet Security Appliances Foster City, CA Nucleonet is the leading provider of enterprise internal networking security solution. Nucleonet's mission is to provide an integrated solution... Opengear Sandy, UT Opengear designs and manufactures next-generation console server, power management and KVM over IP solutions for secure remote access and... Vernier Networks Mountain View, CA Vernier Networks is the leading provider of Network Access Management (NAM) solutions delivering security at the network edge. The company’s... Companies 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

