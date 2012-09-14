PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems
New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software
Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design.
Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Room Alert Link software gives Room Alert users new and improved management over their environment monitoring hardware, including SSL encryption, one-click firmware updates, faster online/offline status and much more - September 18, 2019 - AVTECH Software
Organizations Benefit from Reduction of Noise and False Positives - August 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Feature Provides Visual Topography of Network Vulnerabilities and Threats - August 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc. today announced Frontline Insight, a powerful array of security analytics accessible via Frontline.Cloud, the company’s SaaS security assessment platform. - July 31, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc. and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Department of Computer Science jointly announced today a partnership that will provide students and faculty with access to an award-winning cloud-based information security platform to further enrich the students’ cybersecurity... - July 25, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Maximum installation flexibility with up to 60 Watts PoE - June 30, 2019 - Perle Systems
Simplify the connection between field cabling and control cabinet cabling - June 27, 2019 - Perle Systems
WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the next... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster
WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and on-premises... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster
Optimizes Protection and Threat Detection for Business Critical and Unpatchable Assets Using Deception Technology. - June 12, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc. today announced the availability of its Frontline.Cloud app on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry’s only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. - June 05, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Newly Structured Program Leads to 200% Partner Growth - May 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President & Business Unit Leader, Holly Garcia, and Marketing Manager, Morgan Hall, to its prestigious... - May 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Partners Increase Revenues by Helping Customers Transition to SaaS Security - May 04, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Annual Guide Recognizes the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs - April 18, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
72 Copper to Fiber Converters with IEEE 802.3bt compliant Hi-PoE 100W PSE power injection. - April 12, 2019 - Perle Systems
WoMaster upgraded its line of 10-port L2 managed Ethernet and PoE switches (DS310 and DP310) with support of Modbus TCP protocol to provide users with much wider choice of devices and systems that can be utilized to meet specific applications.
Modbus provides a common language for devices and equipment... - April 11, 2019 - WoMaster
New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc., a leading security technology and services provider, today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) discovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability in SoftNAS Cloud® data storage platform. If customers have not followed SoftNAS deployment best practices... - March 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
On April 25-26, 2019, WoMaster will exhibit on one of the world’s largest IoT shows – the IoT Tech Expo Global which will include key IoT topics, such as edge computing, IoT connectivity solutions, industry 4.0&5.0, facility management and building automation, smart meter & smart... - March 21, 2019 - WoMaster
On April 1-3, 2019, WoMaster is participating in Internet of Things Expo and Conference (IoTx) which is the region’s only large-scale exhibition dedicated to smart cities, blockchain, artificial intelligence, transportation, cyber security, big data, and more. Welcome to visit WoMaster’s... - March 16, 2019 - WoMaster
Secure Console Server with integrated 4G LTE Cellular Access and support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports. - March 14, 2019 - Perle Systems
WoMaster is exhibiting in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019. Hannover Messe is an event where all key technologies and core areas of industry can be found – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster
On March 20-21, 2019, WoMaster is participating in IoT World and MtoM & Connected Things / Embedded Systems Trade Shows representing one of the biggest European events of IoT, M2M, connected objects and embedded systems.
For 2 days, this big event will gather more than 300 leaders of IoT and M2M... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster
For optimization of city operation and services, various physical devices/sensors should be efficiently integrated to communication technology with further Cloud analytics. It allows city officials to interact directly with both community and city infrastructure and to monitor what is happening in the... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster
WoMaster has developed a new industrial Cellular Ethernet Routing Switch WR329 specially designed for Smart Bus applications. It combines the functions of LTE/WiFi router and 8-Port PoE switch.
With the growth of urban population and overall trend of population aging, bus is becoming one of the main... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster
Industrial-grade DIN Rail mountable power supplies provide reliable AC to DC and DC to DC power conversion in industrial environments. - March 06, 2019 - Perle Systems
WoMaster’s new industrial grade converter DP101 connects fiber and Ethernet media and features advanced function of 90W PoE /PSE. To increase communication distance, it provides 10/100BaseT(X) Ethernet and 100BaseFX (SC and ST types) fiber connectors. It supports bi-directional link loss forwarding... - February 27, 2019 - WoMaster
Dual Boundless Switch Streamlines Multi-View Operations for Control Rooms, Surveillance/Command Centers and Post Production Environments - February 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Generating real-time data for its analysis on the Cloud and using it for desired business outcomes while reducing operational costs and increasing reliability is the main objective of IoT integration in industrial settings. WoMaster’s new WR224 is a smart industrial router designed for easy Smart... - January 24, 2019 - WoMaster
Modern trains are required to be equipped with surveillance and "infotainment" network systems to ensure passengers’ safety, provide them with the status of a public transport service through visual, voice or other media (Passenger Information System), as well as access to the Internet... - January 22, 2019 - WoMaster
Digital Defense recognized as a Trust Award finalist for the 2019 SC Awards. - January 19, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Versatile, Multi-in-one Presentation Solutions Meet Commercial and Education Collaborative Meeting Demands - January 16, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
WoMaster’s new 2019 Smart City Guide adds value for wide-range engineering roles on Smart City and industrial automation networks demonstrating the whole new approach to IIoT-based technologies from initial design of system-integration projects to cloud management and network control.
Below are... - January 11, 2019 - WoMaster
SaaS Report Adds Digital Defense to list of Highly Recognized Security Brands - January 10, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
Internet of Things has been uniquely useful for industry bringing into life smart factories and facilities.
In the following next years, Industrial Internet of Things will continue to make up a significant part of the multi-trillion dollar market that the internet of things currently represents.
Take... - January 07, 2019 - WoMaster
WorldFlix Releases Their Annual Newsletter to Shareholders with Significant Insight to the Company's Past and Ongoing Development as Well as Future Potential. - December 31, 2018 - WorldFlix, Inc.
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors unveils next generation sensor to help better protect users against data loss, damages, and downtime. - December 29, 2018 - AVTECH Software
With the rapid development of Internet of Things connecting "things" and "machines," the number of connected devices is expected to exceed 15 billion by 2020. Thus, there is an emerging need in comprehensive remote gateway device management functionality for the IoT and M2M. This... - December 08, 2018 - WoMaster