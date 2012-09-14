PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

AVTECH Launches Room Alert Link Software for Easier Room Alert Monitor Management and Reporting Room Alert Link software gives Room Alert users new and improved management over their environment monitoring hardware, including SSL encryption, one-click firmware updates, faster online/offline status and much more - September 18, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Digital Defense, Inc. Technology Partnership with Cherwell Automates Prioritization and Response to Security Threats Organizations Benefit from Reduction of Noise and False Positives - August 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Debuts New Frontline Network Map™ Feature Provides Visual Topography of Network Vulnerabilities and Threats - August 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Introduces Frontline Insight™ Featuring On-Demand Peer Analysis of Security Risk Metrics Digital Defense, Inc. today announced Frontline Insight, a powerful array of security analytics accessible via Frontline.Cloud, the company’s SaaS security assessment platform. - July 31, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. and UTSA Partnership Facilitates Cybersecurity Career Readiness Digital Defense, Inc. and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Department of Computer Science jointly announced today a partnership that will provide students and faculty with access to an award-winning cloud-based information security platform to further enrich the students’ cybersecurity... - July 25, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Perle Launches DIN Rail Hi-PoE Injectors Maximum installation flexibility with up to 60 Watts PoE - June 30, 2019 - Perle Systems

Perle Launches DIN Rail Patch Panels Simplify the connection between field cabling and control cabinet cabling - June 27, 2019 - Perle Systems

New NBIoT Router Launched - WR222 and WR224 WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the next... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

QNAP NAS to Integrate WoMaster's ThingsMaster OTA Into QNAP NAS for Device Management WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and on-premises... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

Digital Defense, Inc. and Attivo Networks Introduce the Industry’s First Integrated Risk and Deception-Based Platform Optimizes Protection and Threat Detection for Business Critical and Unpatchable Assets Using Deception Technology. - June 12, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Frontline.Cloud™ App from Digital Defense, Inc. Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks Digital Defense, Inc. today announced the availability of its Frontline.Cloud app on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry’s only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. - June 05, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Rosanna Pellegrino of Digital Defense, Inc. Honored as One of CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel Newly Structured Program Leads to 200% Partner Growth - May 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

ATEN Execs again Honored with CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President & Business Unit Leader, Holly Garcia, and Marketing Manager, Morgan Hall, to its prestigious... - May 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Seeing Dramatic Partner Sales Growth Partners Increase Revenues by Helping Customers Transition to SaaS Security - May 04, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Gains Five Star Rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide Annual Guide Recognizes the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs - April 18, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Perle Launches High-Power PoE Media Converters 72 Copper to Fiber Converters with IEEE 802.3bt compliant Hi-PoE 100W PSE power injection. - April 12, 2019 - Perle Systems

WoMaster’s L2 Managed PoE and Ethernet Switches Now Support Modbus TCP WoMaster upgraded its line of 10-port L2 managed Ethernet and PoE switches (DS310 and DP310) with support of Modbus TCP protocol to provide users with much wider choice of devices and systems that can be utilized to meet specific applications. Modbus provides a common language for devices and equipment... - April 11, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Enhances Android Mobile Gaming Experience New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

SoftNAS® Vulnerability Disclosed by Digital Defense, Inc. Researchers Digital Defense, Inc., a leading security technology and services provider, today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) discovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability in SoftNAS Cloud® data storage platform.​ If customers have not followed SoftNAS deployment best practices... - March 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

WoMaster is Participating in IoT Tech Expo Global in London on April 25-26 On April 25-26, 2019, WoMaster will exhibit on one of the world’s largest IoT shows – the IoT Tech Expo Global which will include key IoT topics, such as edge computing, IoT connectivity solutions, industry 4.0&5.0, facility management and building automation, smart meter & smart... - March 21, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in IoTx Exhibition and Holds an IIoT Training in Dubai on March 30 On April 1-3, 2019, WoMaster is participating in Internet of Things Expo and Conference (IoTx) which is the region’s only large-scale exhibition dedicated to smart cities, blockchain, artificial intelligence, transportation, cyber security, big data, and more. Welcome to visit WoMaster’s... - March 16, 2019 - WoMaster

Perle Launches Console Servers with Integrated 4G LTE for Out-of-Band-Management Secure Console Server with integrated 4G LTE Cellular Access and support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports. - March 14, 2019 - Perle Systems

WoMaster is Participating in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019 WoMaster is exhibiting in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019. Hannover Messe is an event where all key technologies and core areas of industry can be found – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in “MtoM Embedded Systems” Show in Paris on March 20-21 On March 20-21, 2019, WoMaster is participating in IoT World and MtoM & Connected Things / Embedded Systems Trade Shows representing one of the biggest European events of IoT, M2M, connected objects and embedded systems. For 2 days, this big event will gather more than 300 leaders of IoT and M2M... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

Optimize Smart City Network Efficiency and Safety with WoMaster's Embedded SCB400 For optimization of city operation and services, various physical devices/sensors should be efficiently integrated to communication technology with further Cloud analytics. It allows city officials to interact directly with both community and city infrastructure and to monitor what is happening in the... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

Smart Bus System Integration with WoMaster’s WR329P WoMaster has developed a new industrial Cellular Ethernet Routing Switch WR329 specially designed for Smart Bus applications. It combines the functions of LTE/WiFi router and 8-Port PoE switch. With the growth of urban population and overall trend of population aging, bus is becoming one of the main... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

Perle Launches Industrial DIN-Rail Power Supplies Industrial-grade DIN Rail mountable power supplies provide reliable AC to DC and DC to DC power conversion in industrial environments. - March 06, 2019 - Perle Systems

WoMaster Introduces the New Mini-Size Poe Fiber Converter DP101 for Extreme Environments WoMaster’s new industrial grade converter DP101 connects fiber and Ethernet media and features advanced function of 90W PoE /PSE. To increase communication distance, it provides 10/100BaseT(X) Ethernet and 100BaseFX (SC and ST types) fiber connectors. It supports bi-directional link loss forwarding... - February 27, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN KVMP Switch Improves Operational Efficiency of Real-Time Monitoring Dual Boundless Switch Streamlines Multi-View Operations for Control Rooms, Surveillance/Command Centers and Post Production Environments - February 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Flexible and Compact LTE/WiFi Router WR224 for Easy IIoT and Smart City Integration Generating real-time data for its analysis on the Cloud and using it for desired business outcomes while reducing operational costs and increasing reliability is the main objective of IoT integration in industrial settings. WoMaster’s new WR224 is a smart industrial router designed for easy Smart... - January 24, 2019 - WoMaster

Ultra-High Throughput Managed Infotainment Network on Rolling Stocks with WoMaster’s 14-port Full Gigabit PoE Switch MP414 Modern trains are required to be equipped with surveillance and "infotainment" network systems to ensure passengers’ safety, provide them with the status of a public transport service through visual, voice or other media (Passenger Information System), as well as access to the Internet... - January 22, 2019 - WoMaster

Once again, Frontline VM is Designated Best Vulnerability Management Solution Finalist by SC Magazine Digital Defense recognized as a Trust Award finalist for the 2019 SC Awards. - January 19, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

ATEN Technology Launches New Presentation Switch Series Versatile, Multi-in-one Presentation Solutions Meet Commercial and Education Collaborative Meeting Demands - January 16, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Discover a New Approach to IIoT integration in WoMaster’s 2019 Smart City Guide WoMaster’s new 2019 Smart City Guide adds value for wide-range engineering roles on Smart City and industrial automation networks demonstrating the whole new approach to IIoT-based technologies from initial design of system-integration projects to cloud management and network control. Below are... - January 11, 2019 - WoMaster

Digital Defense, Inc. Named Top 10 Cybersecurity Company of 2018 SaaS Report Adds Digital Defense to list of Highly Recognized Security Brands - January 10, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Learn IIoT in 30 Minutes on WoMaster’s Webinars Internet of Things has been uniquely useful for industry bringing into life smart factories and facilities. In the following next years, Industrial Internet of Things will continue to make up a significant part of the multi-trillion dollar market that the internet of things currently represents. Take... - January 07, 2019 - WoMaster

WorldFlix Releases Their Annual Newsletter for 2018 WorldFlix Releases Their Annual Newsletter to Shareholders with Significant Insight to the Company's Past and Ongoing Development as Well as Future Potential. - December 31, 2018 - WorldFlix, Inc.

AVTECH Introduces Their Next Generation Temperature & Humidity Sensor Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors unveils next generation sensor to help better protect users against data loss, damages, and downtime. - December 29, 2018 - AVTECH Software