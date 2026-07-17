Recent Headlines
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Experience 60 Days of Free Trial with ThingsMaster OTA for Easy to Use IoT Management
WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial networking and IoT solutions, is excited to announce a 60-day free trial program for ThingsMaster OTA. This program allows users to explore the convenient IoT features of ThingsMaster OTA, a web-based over-the-air device management solution. Key Features... - May 15, 2024 - WoMaster
Perle Systems Named M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year
Perle products create the crucial bridge between isolated IoT devices and an enterprise network data processing hub. - January 21, 2024 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches IDS-710CT Industrial Managed Ethernet Switches with Fiber
Enabling seamless and reliable network connectivity in an incredibly small package. - November 18, 2023 - Perle Systems
Power and Efficiency Reinvented: Perle Systems Launches IDS-100HP PoE Switches
Fully compliant IEEE802.3bt PoE Industrial Switches that support all PD types, classes, and topologies in a compact DIN Rail chassis. - November 16, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG7440 5G Router is T-Mobile Network Certified
The IRG7440 Router delivers primary or failover 5G connectivity without annual subscription or license fees. - September 16, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers Are T-Mobile Network Certified
IRG5000 Routers provide primary or failover backup connectivity for branch offices, temporary "pop-up" locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - September 14, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches Native OCI Container Support in IRG Cellular Routers
With no license needed, Perle's Docker-based container solution provides native support to deploy lightweight apps to optimize edge computing processing capabilities. - July 20, 2023 - Perle Systems
WoMaster Releases New Outdoor IP68 Compact Modbus RS485 to CAT M1 / NBIoT Gateway SCB111-485-DC
WoMaster Introduces the new SCB111-485-DC, an outdoor compact RS485 to NB-IoT Cat M1 gateway with advanced features for efficient data reading and management. The SCB111-485-DC is designed for outdoor use with an IP68 weather protection rating, making it ideal for harsh weather conditions. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains
The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
Clearwater County Integrates Perle Console Servers for Out-of-Band Management of Micro Data Centers
IOLAN Console Servers enable administrators to remotely access and manage all equipment housed in numerous micro data centers (MDCs) sites throughout the county. - May 18, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG Routers and IDS Switches Are Used in the Creation of Virtual Reality (VR) Environments
The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence chose Perle’s ultra-low-power products that are ideal for use in battery-powered applications. - March 09, 2023 - Perle Systems
ATEN Technology Empowers BYOD Collaboration with New Presentation Switches
ATEN PresentON™ 4K Wireless Presentation Switches Enables Easier Idea Sharing During Meetings, Presentations and Lectures - February 07, 2023 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Perle Announces New IDS Industrial Unmanaged Switches with QoS
Robust hardware and prioritization of data traffic to ensure a stable network and increased system availability. - January 28, 2023 - Perle Systems
VitalPBX to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2023
VitalPBX - February 14-17, 2023 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year. - January 18, 2023 - VitalPBX
Perle IRG7440 5G Router is Certified as Orange Assessed
Orange’s IoT Journey Partnership Program tests devices to validate functionality and ease of connection to the Orange network. - January 12, 2023 - Perle Systems
ATEN Technology Launches New Solutions for the Control Room of the Future
New DisplayPort KVM Extenders Re-envision Control Rooms with 5K and Robust System Reliability. - December 02, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Sport-Club Freiburg Use Perle PoE Managed Switches at New Europa-Park Stadium
IDS-710HP-XT provides PoE and secure connectivity for Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras and Wi-Fi Access Points (WAPs) in a distributed network architecture. - November 11, 2022 - Perle Systems
Project Nixus Update: Electronics Testing Phase
Perle sponsors aspiring rocket scientists in liquid-fuelled rocket design and build. - October 13, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Wins Mission Critical’s 2022 Top Tier Product Award
IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers recognized as Product of the Year for Management Systems. - October 07, 2022 - Perle Systems
ATEN Technology Renovates the Desktop for the Hybrid Work Challenge with New KVM Switch
DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM Switch Improves Workflow Efficiency, Reduces Costs and Saves Space in Hot Desking Environments. - September 30, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Perle Wins Two Security Today New Product of the Year Awards
IOLAN SCG Secure Console Servers and IRG7440 5G Router recognized as outstanding security products. - September 30, 2022 - Perle Systems
ASDQMS Releases SmartCable with Keyboard Output for the A&D BA Series Balance
Advanced Systems and Designs has recently introduced a SmartCable™ Keyboard single gage interface which connects the A&D BA-T / BA Series Borealis Micro Balance to a computer. - September 25, 2022 - Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS
Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge with Timer Delays SmartCable™ USB Keyboard Gage Interface
Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has recently introduced an updated SmartCable™ Keyboard Gage Interface for the Ametek Crystal Pressure XP2i Digital Test Gauge. With just a few clicks, the SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface is set up to send data to your spreadsheet in different output modes. - September 14, 2022 - Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS
Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest SmartCable™USB Interface
Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS has just introduced their latest SmartCable™ USB gage interface for the Accurate Technology ProScale / Mitutoyo SurfTest. You can easily send your data to SPC data collection programs. - September 09, 2022 - Advanced Systems and Designs - ASDQMS
Perle Systems Nominated in Funkschau ICT Products of the Year 2022
Vote for IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers in the Network Infrastructure Category. - August 12, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Wins Network Management Product of the Year
IOLAN SCG Network Management Product of the Year Award. - August 06, 2022 - Perle Systems
ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Suite of Secure KVM Switches That Boost Network Security and Safeguard Data Access
New PP v4.0 Secure KVM Switches Ideal for Highly Sensitive Applications in Government, Military, Healthcare, Banking and Other Industries - August 03, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Wins 2022 Best of Infocomm Award
ATEN’s MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer Honored in AV Technology Category. - July 13, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Perle IOLAN Console Servers are Top-of-Rack in Bielefeld University Data Centers
Out-of-Band network access is used to remotely manage Cisco and HP Switches, WLAN controllers, and VPN Servers for 24/7 Network Uptime. - June 16, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches 10-Port Industrial Managed Switches
The IDS-710 is packed with features in an incredibly small chassis designed to fit into any space. - June 09, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle IDS Managed Switches Provide Reliable Connectivity in Traffic Light Control Systems
Telemetry data from cameras, sensors, and radios is collected to synchronize the City of Charlotteville traffic lights. - April 14, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge 5G Routers
The IRG7440 Router delivers primary or failover 5G connectivity without annual subscription or license fees. - March 24, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle IOLAN SCG Console Servers Now Offer Software-Selectable RS232/422/485 Interfaces
Multiprotocol interface support increase the value of serial-based equipment by enabling secure serial data transmission across existing Ethernet networks. - February 05, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Expands IOLAN SCG Console Servers to Support Dual Feed 48vDC
An input voltage range of 24-60vDC gives telecommunications facilities a reliable out-of-band management solution. - January 29, 2022 - Perle Systems
State Electric Company (STELCO) Remote Substations Use Perle PoE Switches in Surveillance Camera Installation
IP cameras are connected to Perle Industrial Switches for PoE and Copper to Fiber conversion at Maldives substation and transformer locations. - January 27, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Enhances Out-of-Band-Management Resiliency of IOLAN SCG Console Servers
Firmware v6 adds support for cloud-based hosting and full routing capabilities. - December 24, 2021 - Perle Systems
New LIR320 Thermal Camera from New Infrared Technologies (NIT)
New Infrared Technologies (NIT) presents a new product line of thermal cameras called LIR CAMERAS. The first product in this series is the LIR320 camera, a compact camera with small dimensions, industrial connectivity and capabilities oriented to the Industry 4.0. The LIR320 is the perfect device for Machine Vision and Industrial IoT applications. - November 10, 2021 - New Infrared Technologies, S.L.
Ahr Valley First Responders Use Perle IRG LTE Routers in Flood Response & Recovery Efforts
Mobile, rugged & always-on network connectivity ensures reliable communications for first responders. - November 05, 2021 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG LTE Routers Enable Greenville Electric to Fulfill Service Level Agreements
Equipment diagnostics, parameters, alerts, and alarms are transmitted to headquarters over LTE to reduce unscheduled service calls. - October 23, 2021 - Perle Systems
Perle Fiber Media Converters Enable a Hybrid Video Surveillance System Using Both Analog and IP Cameras
Perle Media Converters to provide copper to fiber conversion in a scalable solution as a Dragon Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) facility migrates from analog to digital IP cameras. - October 16, 2021 - Perle Systems
NextSession Revolutionizes How Mental Health Professionals Access Resources & Get Support from Their Peers
NextSession launches a user-generated content platform for verified Mental Health Professionals; provides clinicians with access to a robust digital library of resources between sessions. - September 29, 2021 - NextSession