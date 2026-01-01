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Computer Networking Equipment

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Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

SS Support Network

SS Support Network

SS Support Network LLC is a US-registered business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The company delivers 24/7 outsourced support to clients...

Company Profiles

Applica, Inc.

Applica, Inc.

Applica Inc. is a privately held company, which delivers PC products that leverage its patent-protected, Zero-Client technology, which has achieved several industry awards, (PC Week, Best of Comdex...

AscenVision

AscenVision

AscenVision Technology is a leading provider of highly reliable and efficient network appliances to improve network management, security and performance. The two key products are AscenLink, a...

ASUS Computer International

ASUS Computer International

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357), the perennial leader of the motherboard industry, is also a leading manufacturer of top-quality desktop barebones, notebooks, IA devices, servers, graphics cards,...

cell2get

cell2get

Cell2Get makes it easy to purchase cell phones without having to pay for a contract. Cell2Get’s inventory boasts the latest in cell phone technology, and if Cell2Get does not have the phone you...

Computech Resources, Inc.

Computech Resources, Inc.

Computech Resources, an IBM Premier Business Partner, is dedicated to providing high quality consulting services. With more than 70 professionals, they deliver enterprise solutions and services that...

DBsafe

DBsafe

DBsafe protects database from internal and external attacks and prevents data leaks. The protection is supplied by a database security pre & post processor standing in-line between the...

Elitecore Technologies

Elitecore Technologies

Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing solutions. Cyberoam is the Identity-based UTM solution that...

ExperNet Systems, Inc.

ExperNet Systems, Inc.

Computer Networking - Firewalls, Cabling, Fiber Optics. ExperNet Systems is a company that is motivated in providing you the ultimate computer service to help you get the most out of your computer...

Flash Cloud Storage

Flash Cloud Storage

Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data files from virtually any location. Cloud data storage is...

Indosoft

Indosoft

In its 10th year of operation, Indosoft is a leading information technology and telecom company operating in two key high tech domains - IT Services and Telephony product development. The IT Services...

Innovative Network Technologies, Inc.

Innovative Network Technologies, Inc.

For People Away From Home ie. hotels rooms, hospital rooms, public places: •We deliver a broad array of audio, video and interactive entertainment. •We use Gateway and D-Link equipment to...

Minicom Advanced Systems

Minicom Advanced Systems

Minicom's mission is to enhance the level of IT service in organizations by creating innovative technology and solutions. Minicom's vision is to be a growing and profitable company that is committed...

Multi-Tech

Multi-Tech

Multi-Tech is a global manufacturer of ip telephony, voip, modems, Internet security appliances, remote access, and device networking products.

Nucleonet Security Appliances

Nucleonet Security Appliances

Nucleonet is the leading provider of enterprise internal networking security solution. Nucleonet's mission is to provide an integrated solution to identify and authenticate users of the local...

Omnicor

Omnicor

Supplier of Ethernet IP traffic generators and network impairment emulators for IP network and device testing. Choose from software or hardware platforms. Ideal for fixed, mobile and satellite...

Opengear

Opengear

Opengear designs and manufactures next-generation console server, power management and KVM over IP solutions for secure remote access and control of network devices such as routers, switches,...

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its customers to Secure and Protect their Sensitive and...

Secure SMB

Secure SMB

SECURE SMB is a Toronto based IT Security Company. SECURE SMB offers Information security services, solutions and products, such as Desktop, Server, Data, Network and Web Security for small and...

Securence Anti Spam Software

Securence Anti Spam Software

Securence is a leading provider of anti spam, and Internet filtering services that include email protection and security services for small business, enterprises, educational, and government...

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber optics and access control.

Success Computer Consulting, Inc.

Success Computer Consulting, Inc.

Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Success Computer Consulting provides network infrastructure planning, design, installation and managed support services that focus on virtualization, server...

Syswan Technologies, Inc.

Syswan Technologies, Inc.

Syswan Technologies Inc. is a global company which creates a range of routing and networking products that help bring people together and minimize downtime while maximizing productivity. Our state of...

Top Global USA, Inc.

Top Global USA, Inc.

Top Global is a leading company in wireless technologies convergency, and our Mobileridge leverages 3G and WLAN, and offers flexible 3G communication for our customers.

Vernier Networks

Vernier Networks

Vernier Networks is the leading provider of Network Access Management (NAM) solutions delivering security at the network edge. The company’s main product line, EdgeWall, is a NAM appliance that...

WideBand Corporation

WideBand Corporation

WideBand Corporation, based just north of Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-end computer networking components.  WideBand designs and manufacturers a full line of...

Wireless Internet

Wireless Internet

Information, resources and consulting on wireless internet technologies. Including detailed analysis of 3G network and 4G network, satellite internet, wimax, and WiFI technology. Comprehensive...

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