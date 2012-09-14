PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Computer Networking Equipment
Network Access & Communication Devices
Network Security Devices
Routing & Switching Equipment
Storage Networking Equipment
Wireless Networking Equipment
  
Computer Networking Equipment
Applica, Inc. Applica, Inc. Burbank, Ca
Applica Inc. is a privately held company, which delivers PC products that leverage its patent-protected, Zero-Client technology, which has... 
AscenVision AscenVision San Jose, CA
AscenVision Technology is a leading provider of highly reliable and efficient network appliances to improve network management, security... 
ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International Fremont, CA
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357), the perennial leader of the motherboard industry, is also a leading manufacturer of top-quality desktop... 
cell2get cell2get brooklyn, ny
Cell2Get makes it easy to purchase cell phones without having to pay for a contract. Cell2Get’s inventory boasts the latest in cell... 
Computech Resources, Inc. Computech Resources, Inc. De Pere, WI
Computech Resources, an IBM Premier Business Partner, is dedicated to providing high quality consulting services. With more than 70 professionals,... 
DBsafe DBsafe raanana, Israel
DBsafe protects database from internal and external attacks and prevents data leaks. The protection is supplied by a database security pre... 
Elitecore Technologies Elitecore Technologies India
Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing... 
ExperNet Systems, Inc. ExperNet Systems, Inc. Torrance, CA
Computer Networking - Firewalls, Cabling, Fiber Optics. ExperNet Systems is a company that is motivated in providing you the ultimate... 
Flash Cloud Storage Flash Cloud Storage AR
Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data... 
Indosoft Indosoft Fredericton, Canada
In its 10th year of operation, Indosoft is a leading information technology and telecom company operating in two key high tech domains -... 
Innovative Network Technologies, Inc. Innovative Network Technologies, Inc. Las Vegas, NV
For People Away From Home ie. hotels rooms, hospital rooms, public places: •We deliver a broad array of audio, video and interactive... 
Minicom Advanced Systems Minicom Advanced Systems Jerusalem, Israel
Minicom's mission is to enhance the level of IT service in organizations by creating innovative technology and solutions. Minicom's vision... 
Multi-Tech Multi-Tech Mounds View, MN
Multi-Tech is a global manufacturer of ip telephony, voip, modems, Internet security appliances, remote access, and device networking products. 
Nucleonet Security Appliances Nucleonet Security Appliances Foster City, CA
Nucleonet is the leading provider of enterprise internal networking security solution. Nucleonet's mission is to provide an integrated solution... 
Omnicor Omnicor Foster City, CA
Supplier of Ethernet IP traffic generators and network impairment emulators for IP network and device testing. Choose from software or hardware... 
Opengear Opengear Sandy, UT
Opengear designs and manufactures next-generation console server, power management and KVM over IP solutions for secure remote access and... 
Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Baulkham Hills, Australia
Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its... 
Secure SMB Secure SMB Toronto, Canada
SECURE SMB is a Toronto based IT Security Company. SECURE SMB offers Information security services, solutions and products, such as... 
Securence Anti Spam Software Securence Anti Spam Software Minnetonka, MN
Securence is a leading provider of anti spam, and Internet filtering services that include email protection and security services for small... 
Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen, China
China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber... 
Success Computer Consulting, Inc. Success Computer Consulting, Inc. Minneapolis, MN
Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Success Computer Consulting provides network infrastructure planning, design, installation and... 
Syswan Technologies, Inc. Syswan Technologies, Inc. Oregon City, OR
Syswan Technologies Inc. is a global company which creates a range of routing and networking products that help bring people together and... 
Top Global USA, Inc. Top Global USA, Inc. Lake Forest, CA
Top Global is a leading company in wireless technologies convergency, and our Mobileridge leverages 3G and WLAN, and offers flexible 3G... 
Vernier Networks Vernier Networks Mountain View, CA
Vernier Networks is the leading provider of Network Access Management (NAM) solutions delivering security at the network edge. The company’s... 
WideBand Corporation WideBand Corporation Gallatin, MO
WideBand Corporation, based just north of Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-end computer networking components. ... 
Wireless Internet Wireless Internet Winnipeg, Canada
Information, resources and consulting on wireless internet technologies. Including detailed analysis of 3G network and 4G network, satellite... 
