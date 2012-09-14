PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Computers & Software > Computer Hardware > Specialized Computer Systems > Industrial & Military Computer Systems
 
Industrial & Military Computer Systems
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Industrial & Military Computer Systems
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Aymer International LTD Aymer International LTD Guernsey
Aymer International Limited is a leading developer and provider of security & identification solutions for financial, civilian and military... 
Chassis Plans Chassis Plans San Diego, CA
Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial,... 
Opengear Opengear Sandy, UT
Opengear designs and manufactures next-generation console server, power management and KVM over IP solutions for secure remote access and... 
Recompliant, Inc. Recompliant, Inc. Sebastian, FL
Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich... 
TRENTON Systems, Inc. TRENTON Systems, Inc. Gainesville, GA
Established in 1977, Trenton Systems has become a global leader in the design and manufacture of board level products and integrated computer... 
Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help