The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
Newly supported Simulink® features, enhanced Embedded MATLAB® Support. - July 04, 2019 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek
The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek
The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek
The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek
The new version adds support for MATLAB® R2018b, supports Simulink® signals of greater than two dimensions, and offers cumulative coverage tracking of referenced subsystems and models. - December 23, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek
The Ruck for Our Fallen is a military grade ruck event being held on Ogunquit Beach to help raise money to support the families of our fallen military and first responder heroes from Maine. - October 17, 2018 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation
Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 15.6-inch GOT315WL-845 is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and high expandability for HMI, infotainment and self-service kiosk use. - September 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX560-900-FL with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 module and JetPack 3.2 support is ideal for AI computing, deep learning and edge computing. - August 22, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MMB501 is a feature-rich Micro ATX motherboard suited for gaming, POS/kiosk, industrial automation and other applications. - August 08, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation. - August 02, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1177E-500 is feature-rich and has a user-friendly design for use in industrial automation applications. - July 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s MANO311 is a highly expandable and versatile mini-ITX motherboard with an extensive selection of I/Os for industrial IoT applications. - July 11, 2018 - Axiomtek
New features include a revamped user-guided simulation, a capability to open scopes from the test suite browser, and a facility to include comments with excluded coverage targets. - June 30, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek's 21.5-inch GOT321W-502-PCT is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and flexible communication options for kiosk and automation use. - June 27, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX565-312-FL is a palm-sized embedded system with one channel Gigabit Power over EtherNet and flexible connectivity options. - June 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 1U rackmount, low power consumption NA362R is highly reliabile for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications. - May 16, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MANO310 is an feature-rich and versatile mini-ITX motherboard for use in automation, digital signage and other IoT-related applications. - May 09, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1127E-500 is highly flexible with rich expansions for use in industrial automation applications. - April 25, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s highly customizable IPC964-512-FL is a rugged fanless industrial PC with one I/O module slot and four PCI/PCIe slots. - April 04, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s PICO316 is feature-rich and highly versatile motherboard for IIoT applications with graphic-intensive requirements. - March 28, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s slim MPC152-845 is versatile, feature-rich and expandable for use in patient rooms, nurse stations and other medical environments. - February 28, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s rugged IPC962-511-FL is a highly customizable, fanless industrial PC with I/O module slot and two PCI/PCIe expansion slots. - February 22, 2018 - Axiomtek
Tester Optimizations, Scope and Test Report Enhancements - February 16, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek's RISC-based IFB125 gateway device is designed for remote control and remote monitoring management applications. - February 07, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's customizable stainless steel GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are durable enough to withstand extremely moist or dusty environments. - January 24, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek donated 80 items and $1,000 to the “Spark of Love Toy Drive” to go out to needy children during the holidays. - January 10, 2018 - Axiomtek