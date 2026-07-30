Recent Headlines
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows. - December 06, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup
Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. - August 15, 2025 - Rugged Science
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2025 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2025 V1 includes exciting new features: Thermal Irradiance and TTC Edge. Plus, a complete renovation of ASAP Help Facility. - April 13, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
Rugged Science Expands Operations with New Headquarters to Drive Growth and Innovation
Rugged Science has moved to a new headquarters at 60 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD, bringing engineering, manufacturing, and production under one roof. This expansion enhances efficiency, accelerates production, and strengthens capabilities in Edge AI, defense, and industrial automation. With advanced manufacturing and AS9100D & CMMI Level 3 certifications, Rugged Science is positioned for future innovation. - February 02, 2025 - Rugged Science LLC
Tough Stump Technologies Names Benjamin Brown as President Amidst Strategic Rebranding and Growth
Tough Stump Technologies has promoted Benjamin Brown to President as the company embarks on a rebranding and growth initiative. The move underscores its focus on flagship offerings: Tough Stump University (ATAK training and certification) and the ATOS Tracking System, a cutting-edge real-time tracking platform. Under the leadership of CEO Jarrett Heavenston, Tough Stump has become a trusted defense and public safety partner. - December 04, 2024 - Tough Stump Technologies
Lanika announces Reactis® V2024 by Reactive Systems
Better Test Coverage, Use API on Linux, Co-simulate TargetLink Models and C Code. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 includes licensing support of Windows 11 Pro Editions and upgrades licensing runtime environments to Sentinel 9.12. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Rugged Computing Devices Manufacturer Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. Successfully Listed on ShenZhen Stock Exchange
Shenzhen Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (stock code: 001314), a leading global provider of rugged mobile computers, announced its successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 14, 2023 (Beijing Time). Relevant government leaders, brokerage representatives, intermediary agencies,... - February 22, 2023 - Emdoor Information Co.,Ltd.
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products. After... - December 16, 2022 - Logicube, Inc.
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design. - September 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified
Axiomtek's high performance industrial panel computer IPC962-525 is Nvidia certified perfect for AI computing applications. - September 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more. - August 18, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications. - August 11, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT – the IMB760
Axiomtek’s IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard features powerful performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIot applications. - August 04, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Releases MINI-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO560
Axiomtek’s MANO560 Mini-ITX motherboard features high computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIoT applications. - July 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – the AIE900A-AGXO
The AIE900A-AGXO is a perfect solution for intelligent edge AI applications such as machine vision, video analytics applications, smart infrastructure and more. - July 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson – The AIE100-T2NX
Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module, the AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city and more. - July 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's SDM300S Verified as Panasonic Professional Display Compatible Smart Display Module
Axiomtek's Intel® Smart Display Module, SDM300S, has been verified as compatible equipment with Panasonic Professional Display to provide more competitive solutions to the signage display market. - June 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP SAGUARO from Breault Research Organization (Bro)
ASAP SAGUARO offers new features, new commands, bug fixes, and additions to the Light Source Library. - June 24, 2022 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek's NA870 is Verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFV
The NA870, a dual-processor-based 2U rackmount network appliance, is a verified Intel Select Solution for NFVI and brings the perfect mixture of performance, flexibility, and security. - June 23, 2022 - Axiomtek
Enabling 5G and AIoT Seamlessly with Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard - Axiomtek's MANO321
Axiomtek's MANO321 Mini-ITX motherboard offers rich features, high computing power and graphics-rich performance. It is an excellent choice for IoT, industrial control applications and digital signage applications in smart retail and transportation. - June 15, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX671A – Leading a Smarter Path to Industry 4.0
Axiomtek's eBOX671A is powerful, feature-rich, highly customizable and easy to deploy, making it an ideal solution for AIoT applications including edge computing, machine vision, deep learning, and robotic control. - June 10, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s AIE900-XNX Teams with oToBrite to Navigate Your Vision with AMR
The AIE900-XNX can connect to oToBrite’s SerDes cameras to provide navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as obstacle detection, collision avoidance, rear collision warning, simultaneous localization and mapping, and more. - June 01, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s eBOX Series of Embedded Systems Now Support the Hailo-8™ Edge AI Modules
Axiomtek's eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions with the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator. - May 13, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Panel PCs for Heavy Duty Operations - GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521
Axiomtek’s GOT panel PCs feature powerful performance, rich I/O connectivity, great expansion, slim form factor, fanless operation design, and an optional I/O module slot for use with industrial integrations and to meet customers’ demands. - April 27, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils Advanced 3.5” Embedded SBC for Graphics-Intensive Applications– The CAPA55R
Axiomtek’s CAPA55R’s rich features and its reversed CPU design for space-constrained applications offer versatility for integration into a wide variety of industrial IoT applications including industrial control, machine vision, and medical imaging. - April 14, 2022 - Axiomtek
e-con Systems™ Launches a Ready to Deploy AI Vision Kit with e-con's Sony IMX415-Based 4K Camera Module, Qualcomm® QCS610 SoC-Based SoM, and Carrier Board
e-con Systems™, a leading embedded camera company, launches qSmartAI80_CUQ610, a Qualcomm AI vision kit based on Sony STARVIS IMX415. This ready-to-deploy AI camera kit is suitable for running image-based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge. - April 13, 2022 - e-con Systems