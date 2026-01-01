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Specialized Computer Systems

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Company Profiles

aireus

aireus

A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant experience, businessmen with respect for the bottom line and...

Aymer International LTD

Aymer International LTD

Aymer International Limited is a leading developer and provider of security & identification solutions for financial, civilian and military authorities worldwide. In this age of wide and easy...

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial, rugged, and military markets. We manufacture 1U to 6U ATX and...

Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Datarecovery.com, Inc.

ESS Data Recovery, Inc. started in Carbondale, Illinois in 1996 as "Electronic Systems Services," which built and designed complex custom electronic systems for the scientific community.

E Control Systems

E Control Systems

E-Control Systems, Inc. is the leader for NAFEM Data Protocol compliant hardware and software for the food service industry. Its enterprise management and information software allows easy...

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution that enables you to operate and manage hundreds of retail...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

Lipman USA

Lipman USA

Lipman is a leading worldwide provider of electronic payment systems. Lipman develops, manufactures and markets a variety of handheld, wireless and landline POS terminals, electronic cash registers,...

Opengear

Opengear

Opengear designs and manufactures next-generation console server, power management and KVM over IP solutions for secure remote access and control of network devices such as routers, switches,...

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich Schwarzbach, a BSEE from Indiana Institute of Technology...

TabletKiosk

TabletKiosk

TabletKiosk manufactures and distributes a complete line of slate style Tablet PCs and Ultra-Mobile PCs featuring both resistive touch screen and active digitizer input options for on the go...

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Established in 1977, Trenton Systems has become a global leader in the design and manufacture of board level products and integrated computer systems to address the critical needs of industries such...

URway Holdings, LLC.

URway Holdings, LLC.

URway Holdings is a group of dynamic companies dedicated to providing unique solutions for our expanding and evolving digital ecoSystem. Our family of dynamic, digital solution companies provide a...

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