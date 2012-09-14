PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Food Manufacturing > Seafood Product Preparation & Packaging
 
Seafood Product Preparation & Packaging
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Fresh & Frozen Seafood Processing
Seafood Canning
 
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Seafood Product Preparation & Packaging
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Khushal Genetics (Food Division) Khushal Genetics (Food Division) Mumbai, India
We / Khushal Genetics (Food Division), are manufacturers and Exporters of Indian processed and Raw food products. We Offer : INDIAN Spices/... 
Neco Foods, LLC Neco Foods, LLC Lantana, FL
Neco Foods is a manufacturer of high quality fresh and frozen soups, dips, spreads, butters, sauces, stuffing and other prepared food products. 
Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help