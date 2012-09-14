PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods

NAFCO and Congressional Seafood Owner Inducted Into Hall of Fame Maryland Food Industry Hall of Fame Adds Stanley Pearlman to List of Distinguished Honorees. - December 08, 2017 - NAFCO

K·FISH, the Next Global Superfood, Enters the U.S. Market Korean Ministry Officials, Executives, Retailers, and Buyers Gathered Last Week to Celebrate the Brand Launch in the U.S. - November 16, 2017 - K FISH

Sixty South® Salmon Receives "Good Alternative" Rating from Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch® Program Sixty South®, the first and only premium salmon raised in the rare and icy cold waters of the Antarctic, has been recognized as “Good Alternative” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program. Through a rigorous evaluation and assessment process that lasted over a year, Monterey... - October 18, 2017 - Sixty South

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

Newport International Expands Operations with New Corporate Offices Newport International, a premier International seafood company and one of the leading minority owned seafood businesses in the country, announced today its relocation to new office space in an effort to accommodate its rapid growth and future expansion. - October 05, 2016 - Newport International

The Honey Smoked Fish Company Uses Only Non-GMO Salmon The Honey Smoked Fish Company uses only the finest and freshest products possible and does not support the production of genetically modified salmon for human consumption by their customers. - November 24, 2015 - Honey Smoked Fish Company

Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms

First Shopping Malls in West African Union Soon the architectural landscape of West Africa will get even more diverse with some projects unique for this region, namely the shopping malls that will cover the area of 100 thousand square meters each. These projects are a part of the investment-development program of the international direct investment... - March 05, 2015 - Hermes-Sojitz RUS

Newport International's Founder Sells Shares to Asian Seafood Company After 50 years at the helm of Newport International, Jack McGeough, puts in motion succession plan. - August 16, 2013 - Newport International

Newport Adds More Quality Assurance Manpower in Asia Jack’s Catch® brand seafood announces the expansion of its quality assurance team with the addition of veteran, Leonard “Lenny” Minster. A former employee of Kitchens of the Ocean and Red Chambers Co. This addition signals a change in Newport International’s purchasing and inspection program overseas. Leonard Minster will be the Director of all procurement and quality inspection for the Southeast Asia region. - August 11, 2012 - Newport International

Newport International Expands Sales Force While Other Seafood Companies Cut Back Newport International, the home of Jack’s Catch® brand of seafood products, announces the addition of five new sales managers and the promotion of Gary Lanoue to Vice President of Operations. The changes come as part of a product diversification plan put into effect in 2010 by the company. - May 05, 2012 - Newport International

Newport International, Jack’s Catch™ and Pacific Cove™ Brand Seafood, Adopts Major Crab Sustainability Policy Newport International, makers of Jack's Catch and Pacific Cove brand seafood, along with companies that represent more than 60% of the U.S. market for imported Blue Swimming Crab have launched a major sustainability initiative designed to end the harvesting of undersized crabs. - April 03, 2011 - Newport International

Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth. Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods industry. -... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC

East Coast Gourmet’s Lobster Bisque Takes Top Honors at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Lowell, MA's East Coast Gourmet took home the award for Best Bisque or Stew at the 21st Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, this past weekend. Their Lobster Bisque beat out over 60 competing seafood vendors at the popular event, one of the Top Festivals in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - Plenus Group Inc

Morey’s Fish Creations Are Now Available at Publix Morey’s Fish Creations, manufactured and distributed by Morey’s Seafood International LLC, recently expanded their availability to consumers in the Southeast. Morey’s Fish Creations are now being sold at Publix stores throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Publix... - February 26, 2010 - Morey's Seafood International

ICL Performance Products LP Completes Plant Upgrades, Improves Food Safety ICL Performance Products LP upgraded its powder handling, milling and packaging system for food grade phosphates at Lawrence, Kan. plant. - July 25, 2009 - ICL Performance Products LP

Fort Wayne Company Introduces Revolutionary "Buffalo Claws®" - Uncle Eddie’s, LLC Contributes to Community While Developing Innovative Food Product Fort Wayne’s newest innovation is finally available to the public. The soon-to-be legendary Buffalo Claws®, made by Uncle Eddies, LLC, a locally owned and operated company, has made its taste bud scintillating product available to the public at five local bars, restaurants, and catering services,... - January 13, 2009 - Uncle Eddie's, LLC

Extruder IPF Incorporated Introduces FDA Approved 100% Post Consumer Recycled PET Thermo Form Roll Stock IPF Inc. an extruder of specialty films, has expanded their line of environmentally responsible thermo form sheeting with ECO-THERM and ECO-THERM BD PET. Produced 100% from reclaimed and reprocessed plastic drink bottles, material can also be produced so it is biodegradable and compostable. Both materials are recyclable. High clarity, strong and cost competitive, material can replace PVC, OPS and APET. - December 01, 2008 - IPF Inc.

Food Industry Discovers New Technology to Kill E-coli & Salmonella Food processors explore NAV-CO2 technology following nationwide outbreaks of foodborne illness and product recalls. - February 22, 2008 - Biomist, Inc.