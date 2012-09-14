PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Food Manufacturing
Animal Food Manufacturing
Animal Slaughtering & Processing
Bakeries & Tortilla Manufacturing
Coffee & Tea Manufacturing
Dairy Product Manufacturing
Flavoring Syrup & Concentrate Manufacturing
Food Retail Equipment Manufacturing
Fruit & Vegetable Preserving & Specialty Food Manufacturing
Grain & Oilseed Milling
Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing
Seafood Product Preparation & Packaging
Seasoning & Dressing Manufacturing
Snack Food Manufacturing
Sugar & Confectionery Product Manufacturing
  
HimalaSalt HimalaSalt SHEFFIELD, MA
Source-Omega Source-Omega Chapel Hill, NC
An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides... 
Vital Essentials Vital Essentials Green Bay, WI
Vital Essentials is the most tenured raw pet food in the nation. The family owned company located in Green Bay, WI, manufactures high quality... 
Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd Singapore, Singapore
Albany owns its reputation by supplying freshly ingredients made and hi tech CO2 freezing or chilling packed Ready to eat Packed Food, mainly... 
Ashna Foods Ashna Foods Chennai, India
Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health... 
Bella's Cookies Bella's Cookies Milton, DE
Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company 
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc. Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc. Rigaud, Canada
Brooks Pepperfire Foods is a premier Canadian food facility in Rigaud Quebec. Making a name for themselves in the development and production... 
ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc changsha, China
Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive... 
China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD Xiamen, China
We are a company direct from China manufactures and wholesales Chinese Oolong tea, green tea, black tea, white tea, flower tea, herbal tea,... 
Clubhouse Foods Inc Clubhouse Foods Inc Merrick, NY
Clubhouse Foods is a dynamic and imaginative food products and service company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells the finest... 
Cohveca Coffee Cohveca Coffee collegeville, PA
Under the motto “The Art of Coffee,” Cohveca Coffee offers the most outstanding single-origin and blended coffees in the world, and features... 
Coldani Olive Ranch Coldani Olive Ranch LODI, CA
At Coldani Olive Ranch we are literally a "Family Business." Our immediate family, our spouses, five little ones running around... 
Colorlight Creative Colorlight Creative Denver, CO
Colorlight Creative is Parent to the following creative services Colorlight Vignettes - Local art,cards and gift displays and marketing... 
Conte Luna Foods Conte Luna Foods Grand Forks, ND
At Conte Luna Foods, making pasta is a Marano family tradition that continues into the 4th generation and will continue for generations... 
Divina Desserts USA Divina Desserts USA Wilmington, DE
Specializing in the production of gourmet Italian desserts and other frozen specialty items. Established in 1996 Italian based company: Allegra... 
Expedition Tea Company Expedition Tea Company Burton, WA
Premium loose leaf teas and elegant tea gifts for the connoisseur including black, green, oolong, rooibos, white, chai, organic and decaffeinated... 
Fairytale Brownies Fairytale Brownies Chandler, AZ
Charm your Valentine this year with deliciously indulgent Fairytale Brownies. Send a unique chocolate Valentine with our whimsical Fairytale... 
FIGS Market FIGS Market Raleigh, NC
FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant... 
Fortitech, Inc. Fortitech, Inc. Schenectady, NY
Founded in 1986, Fortitech, Inc. is the world leader in the development of custom nutrient premixes for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical... 
früute früute West Hollywood, CA
früute, a curious new pastry shop, serves tarts as you’ve never seen them before: mini, incredibly airy and artistically infused... 
Gnu Foods, LLC Gnu Foods, LLC New York, NY
Gnu Foods is a company of fiber fanatics intent on redefining the fiber experience! Gnu Foods was founded in 2004 with the release of the... 
Healthy Food for Pets Healthy Food for Pets Vista, CA
Healthy Food For Pets - an online store of unique and hard to find natural pet care products which eliminates all the negatives of Pet... 
Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company Ashland, OR
The Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company exists to revitalize human mind, body, and spirit through good brews and good business. Brewing in... 
Karnataka Plantation Coffee Karnataka Plantation Coffee Hillsboro, OR
Coffee bean grower and coffee importer specializing in shade-grown, estate-specific, green superior arabica and gourmet robusta coffee... 
Khushal Genetics (Food Division) Khushal Genetics (Food Division) Mumbai, India
We / Khushal Genetics (Food Division), are manufacturers and Exporters of Indian processed and Raw food products. We Offer : INDIAN Spices/... 
Mama Vega*s Products Mama Vega*s Products Palmdale, CA
Mama Vega's Salsa has been featured on the Food Network "Viewer's Choice" and "Best of Viewer's Choice".  In addition,... 
McPugs Grub Rubs McPugs Grub Rubs
McPugs Grub Rubs creates delicious all-natural, no-fat, low-calorie gourmet dry rubs for the grill. Their mission is to rescue barbeque... 
Merdeka Coffee Merdeka Coffee Bukit Sentul, Indonesia
Merdeka Coffee works with small holders, villagers and small plot cooperatives in Indonesia to help them to produce the best arabica. We... 
Miracle Muffins Miracle Muffins Fremont, CA
Miracle Muffins manufactures the world's healthiest muffins.  The muffins are designed with low glycemic ingredients making them ideal... 
Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc. Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc. Yucaipa, CA
We are a small, family owned company specializing in authentic Jamaican food products, created from family recipes that have been passed... 
Neco Foods, LLC Neco Foods, LLC Lantana, FL
Neco Foods is a manufacturer of high quality fresh and frozen soups, dips, spreads, butters, sauces, stuffing and other prepared food products. 
NewBoy FZCO NewBoy FZCO Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NewBoy FZCO engages in the marketing and distribution of toys, food, stationery, nursery, and cosmetic products throughout the Middle East... 
NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fr... NIngbo, China
Established in 2001, Ningbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd. is a modern grocery enterprise, which integrates exploitation,... 
Nutritional Institute Nutritional Institute Grayslake, IL
Nutritional Institute's mission is to empower college students of all ages to become healthier, feel more confident and function at their... 
Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream Tampa, FL
Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream provides wholesale gourmet all natural handmade homemade ice cream to restaurants, scoop shops, dip... 
Peacock Moon Peacock Moon
Since its inception in 2004, Tom Best, Owner of Peacock Moon Cheesecakes, has committed himself to providing the utmost quality in gourmet... 
Revive Energy Mints Franchise - Revive Franchising, LLC Revive Energy Mints Franchise - Revive F...
Revive Energy Mints/RyLo Products LLC is a Denver-based company specializing in the sale of healthy energy supplements. With the release... 
Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Lt... Xintai, China
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts ,herb extracts and botanical extracts.We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts... 
Terra Ken Herbal Remedies Shoppe Terra Ken Herbal Remedies Shoppe Comer, GA
Terra Ken Herbal Remedies creates the best balneotherapies, aromatherapies and other natural products using the highest quality herbs and... 
Tiba Expo Tiba Expo port said, Egypt
TIBA Rice is distinguished by the highest caliber of rice quality. Standing out from the competition our grain is picked from the best... 
Unit Brazil Unit Brazil Sao Paulo, Brazil
UNIT is a import-export company headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since 1994 we have been mediating foreign trade projects on behalf of... 
With Gratitude, Inc. With Gratitude, Inc. Las Vegas, NV
With Gratitude is an innovative supplier to the promotional products industry utilizing unique and one-of-a-kind products to facilitate... 
XanGo, LLC XanGo, LLC Lehi, UT
XanGo, LLC is a recognized category creator as the first company to market a premium mangosteen beverage, XanGo® Juice, to consumers... 
XTREME Performance XTREME Performance Littleton, CO
XTREME Performance Inc. designs and develops innovative, safe, natural performance enhancing nutritional products for serious competitive... 
Xuancheng Baicao Plants Industry And Trade Co., Ltd. Xuancheng Baicao Plants Industry And Tra... xuancheng, China
Xuancheng baicao plant industry and trade co.,ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of botanical, galenical,herbal and... 
Z International NY, Inc Z International NY, Inc NY
The Don Veitia story begins in Venezuela, where we produce our very own exclusive and gourmet line, of fine Coffee and Cocoa products. Our... 
Zhejiang Kaihua Yushi Feilong Camellia Oil Co.,Ltd Zhejiang Kaihua Yushi Feilong Camellia O... Wenzhou, China
Established in August 1995,Zhejiang Kaihua Yushi Feilong Camellia Oil Co.,Ltd located at the foot of Gutian High Mountains, west of Zhejiang... 
