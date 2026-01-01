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Food Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Tangent Materials

Tangent Materials

Since 2003, Tangent® has been the pioneer and category leader in High Performance Synthetic Materials — engineering durable, weather-resistant solutions that serve residential, commercial,...

Gold Company Profiles

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC

Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC

Joe’s Famous® Coffee Announces Retail Expansion Led by Kroger Veteran Arlene O’Bannion Joe’s Famous®, a specialty coffee company founded in Houston, Texas in 2020, is...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

Snubbies, LLC

Snubbies, LLC

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

Tierra Negra Salsa

Tierra Negra Salsa

Tierra Negra is a Mexican-American Chicago-based food company. Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez, a third-generation restaurateur from the Pilsen neighborhood, is coming out with his first product.

Vgarden

Vgarden

Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.,...

VIMAAN

VIMAAN

Vimaan is a leading provider of AI-enabled computer vision for identifying and tracking inventory in the warehouse. Invested in by Amazon and recognized by Gartner, Vimaan provides vision-based...

Company Profiles

Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd

Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd

Albany owns its reputation by supplying freshly ingredients made and hi tech CO2 freezing or chilling packed Ready to eat Packed Food, mainly Pasta and Sauces. Contact Sales@albanyfood.com. Our...

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Bella's Cookies

Bella's Cookies

Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

Brooks Pepperfire Foods is a premier Canadian food facility in Rigaud Quebec. Making a name for themselves in the development and production of hot and spicy foods, they specialize in co-packing and...

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive price, as well as its strict operation according to GMP and...

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

We are a company direct from China manufactures and wholesales Chinese Oolong tea, green tea, black tea, white tea, flower tea, herbal tea, pu-erh tea, teapots, tea sets. Currently our products sell...

Clubhouse Foods Inc

Clubhouse Foods Inc

Clubhouse Foods is a dynamic and imaginative food products and service company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells the finest quality, wholesome products at reasonable prices. We pledge...

Cohveca Coffee

Cohveca Coffee

Under the motto “The Art of Coffee,” Cohveca Coffee offers the most outstanding single-origin and blended coffees in the world, and features 100-percent certified pure Jamaica Blue Mountain...

Coldani Olive Ranch

Coldani Olive Ranch

At Coldani Olive Ranch we are literally a "Family Business." Our immediate family, our spouses, five little ones running around and a handful of dedicated employees are what encompasses our...

Colorlight Creative

Colorlight Creative

Colorlight Creative is Parent to the following creative services Colorlight Vignettes - Local art,cards and gift displays and marketing support for local businesses Lightgirl Art and Design - Art and...

Conte Luna Foods

Conte Luna Foods

At Conte Luna Foods, making pasta is a Marano family tradition that continues into the 4th generation and will continue for generations to come.  Conte Luna Foods has proud Italian roots. ...

Divina Desserts USA

Divina Desserts USA

Specializing in the production of gourmet Italian desserts and other frozen specialty items. Established in 1996 Italian based company: Allegra Desserts S.a.s. Via Rufigliano,...

Expedition Tea Company

Expedition Tea Company

Premium loose leaf teas and elegant tea gifts for the connoisseur including black, green, oolong, rooibos, white, chai, organic and decaffeinated teas plus a hand-picked selection of traditional and...

Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies

Charm your Valentine this year with deliciously indulgent Fairytale Brownies. Send a unique chocolate Valentine with our whimsical Fairytale Messengers. Or browse our site for other Valentine’s Day...

FIGS Market

FIGS Market

FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant with fresh entrees and unique side dishes from around...

Fortitech, Inc.

Fortitech, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Fortitech, Inc. is the world leader in the development of custom nutrient premixes for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, integrating functional ingredients from a...

früute

früute

früute, a curious new pastry shop, serves tarts as you’ve never seen them before: mini, incredibly airy and artistically infused with meticulously paired flavors, some even quite...

Gnu Foods, LLC

Gnu Foods, LLC

Gnu Foods is a company of fiber fanatics intent on redefining the fiber experience! Gnu Foods was founded in 2004 with the release of the Flavor & Fiber bar. After eight years of taste-testing,...

Healthy Food for Pets

Healthy Food for Pets

Healthy Food For Pets - an online store of unique and hard to find natural pet care products which eliminates all the negatives of Pet Store shopping – long lines, noisy critters,...

Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company

Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company

The Heartsong Herbal Brewing Company exists to revitalize human mind, body, and spirit through good brews and good business. Brewing in Oregon since 2000, we offer people healthful alternatives to...

Karnataka Plantation Coffee

Karnataka Plantation Coffee

Coffee bean grower and coffee importer specializing in shade-grown, estate-specific, green superior arabica and gourmet robusta coffee beans from southern India.

Khushal Genetics (Food Division)

Khushal Genetics (Food Division)

We / Khushal Genetics (Food Division), are manufacturers and Exporters of Indian processed and Raw food products. We Offer : INDIAN Spices/ Rice/ Grains/ Pulses/ Herbs/ Sea Food / Pickles / Fresh...

Mama Vega*s Products

Mama Vega*s Products

Mama Vega's Salsa has been featured on the Food Network "Viewer's Choice" and "Best of Viewer's Choice".  In addition, this authentic fresh raw salsa that uses on vine...

McPugs Grub Rubs

McPugs Grub Rubs

McPugs Grub Rubs creates delicious all-natural, no-fat, low-calorie gourmet dry rubs for the grill. Their mission is to rescue barbeque from the ritual drowning of meat in thick, sticky, sweet,...

Merdeka Coffee

Merdeka Coffee

Merdeka Coffee works with small holders, villagers and small plot cooperatives in Indonesia to help them to produce the best arabica. We do this through partnership with coffee professionals around...

Miracle Muffins

Miracle Muffins

Miracle Muffins manufactures the world's healthiest muffins.  The muffins are designed with low glycemic ingredients making them ideal for diabetics. They are also 1 POINT on Weight Watchers and...

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

We are a small, family owned company specializing in authentic Jamaican food products, created from family recipes that have been passed down for 300 years. Our current line includes mild and spicy...

Neco Foods, LLC

Neco Foods, LLC

Neco Foods is a manufacturer of high quality fresh and frozen soups, dips, spreads, butters, sauces, stuffing and other prepared food products. All our creations are dreamed, tested and perfected by...

NewBoy FZCO

NewBoy FZCO

NewBoy FZCO engages in the marketing and distribution of toys, food, stationery, nursery, and cosmetic products throughout the Middle East and North Africa. The company also markets selected toy...

NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd

NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd

Established in 2001, Ningbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd. is a modern grocery enterprise, which integrates exploitation, production, research and sales of fruit juices,...

Nutritional Institute

Nutritional Institute

Nutritional Institute's mission is to empower college students of all ages to become healthier, feel more confident and function at their highest level, physically, mentally and emotionally. We...

Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream

Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream

Old Meeting House Homemade Ice Cream provides wholesale gourmet all natural handmade homemade ice cream to restaurants, scoop shops, dip shops, cafes, hotels, resorts, and also provides several...

Peacock Moon

Peacock Moon

Since its inception in 2004, Tom Best, Owner of Peacock Moon Cheesecakes, has committed himself to providing the utmost quality in gourmet cheesecake selection. With flavors ranging from classic New...

Revive Energy Mints Franchise - Revive Franchising, LLC

Revive Energy Mints Franchise - Revive Franchising, LLC

Revive Energy Mints/RyLo Products LLC is a Denver-based company specializing in the sale of healthy energy supplements. With the release of Revive Energy Mints in August of 2008, RyLo Products...

Rooster Farms

Rooster Farms

Rooster Farms is small permaculture farm & coffee roastery cross-pollinated with science and art. Located in South Kona, on the Big Island of Hawai'i, Rooster Farms roasts fresh coffee almost...

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts ,herb extracts and botanical extracts.We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Tai'an Zhonghui Plant...

Terra Ken Herbal Remedies Shoppe

Terra Ken Herbal Remedies Shoppe

Terra Ken Herbal Remedies creates the best balneotherapies, aromatherapies and other natural products using the highest quality herbs and essential oils available. It's time to live an herbal life...

Tiba Expo

Tiba Expo

TIBA Rice is distinguished by the highest caliber of rice quality. Standing out from the competition our grain is picked from the best sources and stands within the top five percent of the market...

Unit Brazil

Unit Brazil

UNIT is a import-export company headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since 1994 we have been mediating foreign trade projects on behalf of brazilian food ingredients and cosmetics raw materials...

Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials is the most tenured raw pet food in the nation. The family owned company located in Green Bay, WI, manufactures high quality raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food, snacks and treats.

With Gratitude, Inc.

With Gratitude, Inc.

With Gratitude is an innovative supplier to the promotional products industry utilizing unique and one-of-a-kind products to facilitate corporate recognition programs such as customer retention,...

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