Company Profiles Freelife International About FreeLife Beginnings: FreeLife International was launched in March 1995 by CEO Ray Faltinsky and President Kevin Fournier. Their story is very simple, but reflects their strong commitment to... Innomark, Inc InnoMark, Inc. is the only Noni company in the world to be completely vertically integrated with farming and processing facilities in Hawaii, Tahiti and the mainland USA. In Hawaii we are... NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd Established in 2001, Ningbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd. is a modern grocery enterprise, which integrates exploitation, production, research and sales of fruit juices,...