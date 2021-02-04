The Juicer Heroes, SuperHeroes KaleMan and SuperFood were just featured on Television. The San Antonio Living TV show featured KaleMan making their famous Sunrise Surprise, one of the many Organic Fresh juices offered by the Juicer Heroes. "We use SuperHeroes to reach children and teach them the benefits of Healthy eating," says Kale Man. Juicer Heroes is currently operating their Home Delivery Service and will open their store on May 19 in North San Antonio. - April 20, 2012 - Juicer Heroes