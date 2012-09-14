PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Footwear Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
House Slipper Manufacturing
Men's Footwear (except Athletic) Manufacturing
Rubber & Plastics Footwear Manufacturing
Women's Footwear (except Athletic) Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Footwear Manufacturing
4346.aggaj 4346.aggaj New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and... 
Primco International Primco International Kanpur, India
We are manufacturer & exporter of leather, leather goods, Saddlery, equestrian & belts. We ensure to provide total customer satisfaction... 
Rhode Island Textile, Co. Rhode Island Textile, Co. Pawtucket, RI
In business since 1913, we are the 2nd largest provider of shoe care, accesories and laces in the USA behind onlt sara Lee.  We manufacture... 
