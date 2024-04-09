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Within Footwear Manufacturing
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes
A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury. - August 30, 2021 - TealHouse Inc.
Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli
The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli
Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA
Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention
YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour
TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP
TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.
Capezio Introduces New Limited Edition Bejeweled Sugar Plum Pointe Shoe
Capezio announces their newest addition to the Nutcracker pointe shoe collection. Featuring the famous Sugar Plum Fairy scene, this year’s limited edition pointe shoe is encrusted with over 2400 Swarovski® crystals in shades of Amethyst, Fuchsia, Smokey Mauve and Crystal. Details are reminiscent of fairy dust, sugar flakes, and elegant castle backdrops, just to name a few. - November 14, 2017 - Capezio
BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology
Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather
Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
A New Wave of Shoe Makers Wants to Cut Out All the Middlemen
Jack Erwin figured out how to take footwear directly to consumers. - August 05, 2016 - AWL and Sundry
Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes"
Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes
ShuBee Covered for the Cause
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls
Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear
Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now.
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits
Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
SNKTRD Launches Innovative Way To Sell, Trade and Buy Sneakers Anytime, Anywhere
SnkTrd (sneak+trade) is an online community established in 2012, by Thomas Mitchell, with a purpose of providing a social platform for all things sneaker-related, available to anyone, anywhere. The online community functions by integrating e-commerce with social media. SnkTrd's innovative approach to shopping online offers sneaker enthusiasts a specific online space to share their passion. Twitter | @snktrdonline Facebook | facebook.com/snktrd Instagram | @snktrd Website | www.SnkTrd.com - November 09, 2013 - SnkTrd
Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America
Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi
Shoepassion.com - The Berlin Shoe Brand Picks Up Pace
Since 2010, Shoepassion.com has stood for passion for Goodyear-welted and handcrafted, full-leather shoes. From the very beginning, it has been the formerly online-only company’s ambition to give one of the oldest traditional crafts of shoe manufacturing a decent home and to provide a collection of highest quality men’s shoes in its own brand, at an affordable price. Now the Berlin StartUp takes the next step: going international! - November 08, 2013 - Shoepassion.com
Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Inspired by the Refined Country Lifestyle and Rooted in the Unmistakable Pursuit of His Heritage, Dingman Debuts a Remarkable Gentlemens Apparel Collection
Celebrated for his timeless leathergoods design and insatiable pursuit of the very best, Martin Dingman expands his collection to include Harris Tweed Field Jackets, English Moleskin trousers, 100’s 2-ply mosquito proof shirtings, Alpaca hosiery and English woven silk neckwear. Dingman... - August 21, 2013 - Martin Dingman
Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities
Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Las Vegas Singer Launches Ingenious Interchangeable Boots
One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots
Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Zooligans Brand of Animal Themed Children’s Shoes Stampede Toward Fall
Zooligans clever line of critter shoes is expanding their collection with new animal characters, new cooler weather profiles and larger sizes for Fall. Zooligans is also excited to announce an expansion into infant shoes with their Baby Zooligans Collection. Both collections are launching just in time for the 2013 Back to School shopping season. - April 28, 2013 - Zooligans
Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT)
Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award
Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection
High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON
Walk By Faith Announces Its Nominate for Need Contest
Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Shoe Company Releases New Christian Inspired Flip Flops That Spreads God’s Words to Others
A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Fashion Accessory Brand Offering Wholesale Products to Worldwide Specialty Retailers
Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
NYC Woman Debuts Unique Accessory for the Soles of High-Heeled Shoes
Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard
Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P
Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Arch Tags LLC Releases New Line of "Tease Tags©"
Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes
Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear
Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele
Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians
Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation,... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear
Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections