PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour
TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market.
Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to grow... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.
Capezio announces their newest addition to the Nutcracker pointe shoe collection. Featuring the famous Sugar Plum Fairy scene, this year’s limited edition pointe shoe is encrusted with over 2400 Swarovski® crystals in shades of Amethyst, Fuchsia, Smokey Mauve and Crystal. Details are reminiscent of fairy dust, sugar flakes, and elegant castle backdrops, just to name a few. - November 14, 2017 - Capezio
Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women.
Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions.
She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Jack Erwin figured out how to take footwear directly to consumers. - August 05, 2016 - AWL and Sundry
Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
SnkTrd (sneak+trade) is an online community established in 2012, by Thomas Mitchell, with a purpose of providing a social platform for all things sneaker-related, available to anyone, anywhere. The online community functions by integrating e-commerce with social media. SnkTrd's innovative approach to shopping online offers sneaker enthusiasts a specific online space to share their passion.
Twitter | @snktrdonline
Facebook | facebook.com/snktrd
Instagram | @snktrd
Website | www.SnkTrd.com - November 09, 2013 - SnkTrd
Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi
Since 2010, Shoepassion.com has stood for passion for Goodyear-welted and handcrafted, full-leather shoes. From the very beginning, it has been the formerly online-only company’s ambition to give one of the oldest traditional crafts of shoe manufacturing a decent home and to provide a collection of highest quality men’s shoes in its own brand, at an affordable price. Now the Berlin StartUp takes the next step: going international! - November 08, 2013 - Shoepassion.com
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Celebrated for his timeless leathergoods design and insatiable pursuit of the very best, Martin Dingman expands his collection to include Harris Tweed Field Jackets, English Moleskin trousers, 100’s 2-ply mosquito proof shirtings, Alpaca hosiery and English woven silk neckwear. Dingman unveils... - August 21, 2013 - Martin Dingman
Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing
collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Zooligans clever line of critter shoes is expanding their collection with new animal characters, new cooler weather profiles and larger sizes for Fall. Zooligans is also excited to announce an expansion into infant shoes with their Baby Zooligans Collection. Both collections are launching just in time for the 2013 Back to School shopping season. - April 28, 2013 - Zooligans
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON
Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith
A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while exercising.
Compression... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario.
With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long periods... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation, peripheral... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters.
During this free, no obligation... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now able... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the mobility... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer trends... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner
Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA
J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.
Krista Barnett, a stay-at-home Mocha Mom who has turned her mini-van into a mobile office. What else is a mom to do with two screaming, fighting, and inquisitive toddlers? Learn how she launched a product that has been sold in 5 countries, empowers women to be able to shop without restrictions, and owns a business that O, The Oprah Magazine touts as an "ingenious invention." - November 02, 2010 - Boot Band