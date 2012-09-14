PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes

More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to grow... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.

Capezio Introduces New Limited Edition Bejeweled Sugar Plum Pointe Shoe Capezio announces their newest addition to the Nutcracker pointe shoe collection. Featuring the famous Sugar Plum Fairy scene, this year’s limited edition pointe shoe is encrusted with over 2400 Swarovski® crystals in shades of Amethyst, Fuchsia, Smokey Mauve and Crystal. Details are reminiscent of fairy dust, sugar flakes, and elegant castle backdrops, just to name a few. - November 14, 2017 - Capezio

BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather

Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

A New Wave of Shoe Makers Wants to Cut Out All the Middlemen Jack Erwin figured out how to take footwear directly to consumers. - August 05, 2016 - AWL and Sundry

Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes" Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes

ShuBee Covered for the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc

New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear

Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now. Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits

Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

SNKTRD Launches Innovative Way To Sell, Trade and Buy Sneakers Anytime, Anywhere SnkTrd (sneak+trade) is an online community established in 2012, by Thomas Mitchell, with a purpose of providing a social platform for all things sneaker-related, available to anyone, anywhere. The online community functions by integrating e-commerce with social media. SnkTrd's innovative approach to shopping online offers sneaker enthusiasts a specific online space to share their passion. Twitter | @snktrdonline Facebook | facebook.com/snktrd Instagram | @snktrd Website | www.SnkTrd.com - November 09, 2013 - SnkTrd

Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi

Shoepassion.com - The Berlin Shoe Brand Picks Up Pace Since 2010, Shoepassion.com has stood for passion for Goodyear-welted and handcrafted, full-leather shoes. From the very beginning, it has been the formerly online-only company’s ambition to give one of the oldest traditional crafts of shoe manufacturing a decent home and to provide a collection of highest quality men’s shoes in its own brand, at an affordable price. Now the Berlin StartUp takes the next step: going international! - November 08, 2013 - Shoepassion.com

Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes

Inspired by the Refined Country Lifestyle and Rooted in the Unmistakable Pursuit of His Heritage, Dingman Debuts a Remarkable Gentlemens Apparel Collection Celebrated for his timeless leathergoods design and insatiable pursuit of the very best, Martin Dingman expands his collection to include Harris Tweed Field Jackets, English Moleskin trousers, 100’s 2-ply mosquito proof shirtings, Alpaca hosiery and English woven silk neckwear. Dingman unveils... - August 21, 2013 - Martin Dingman

Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Las Vegas Singer Launches Ingenious Interchangeable Boots One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots

Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Zooligans Brand of Animal Themed Children’s Shoes Stampede Toward Fall Zooligans clever line of critter shoes is expanding their collection with new animal characters, new cooler weather profiles and larger sizes for Fall. Zooligans is also excited to announce an expansion into infant shoes with their Baby Zooligans Collection. Both collections are launching just in time for the 2013 Back to School shopping season. - April 28, 2013 - Zooligans

Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT) Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON

Walk By Faith Announces Its Nominate for Need Contest Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith

Shoe Company Releases New Christian Inspired Flip Flops That Spreads God’s Words to Others A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith

Fashion Accessory Brand Offering Wholesale Products to Worldwide Specialty Retailers Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

NYC Woman Debuts Unique Accessory for the Soles of High-Heeled Shoes Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Arch Tags LLC Releases New Line of "Tease Tags©" Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while exercising. Compression... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long periods... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation, peripheral... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no obligation... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now able... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Leading Ontario Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Introduce Sensa Line of Orthopedic Brace Products The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the mobility... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Donald & Lisa Pliner Introduce Their Fall 2011 Collection on a Personal Level - Event in Miami Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer trends... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner

Nitti Safety Footwear Turns 15 Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA

Wholesale Shoes Supplier J&M Footwear's Fall Collection Debuts and Includes Trendy, Fashionable Ankle Boots (booties), Pumps, and Sandals J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.