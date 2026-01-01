Company Profiles a-marble Co. We produce Marble, Travertine, Granite, Onyx, Sandstone from Turkey' s Natures. Some of our products are: Ivory (beige) Travertine, Light Travertine, Medium (Classico) Travertine, Noce Travertine,... New Age Diamonds New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have optical, chemical, and physical properties of natural diamonds. Omachron At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of our world to develop "Sustainable Technologies for a...