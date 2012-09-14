PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality" Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone

Quartz Master to Introduce Five New Quartz Designs at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017 Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to attend The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Quartz Master

OneStoneWorld Inc. Supplied the French Limestone to the Exquisite Nashville Home of US Collectors Marlene & Spencer Hays One Stone World Inc. with Tor-Leif Walker supplied for 30 years limestone, marble granite stone work, ceramic and porcelain tiles for the major mall owners, hotels, privates residences. One Stone World Inc. also Matches Your Existing Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles. Their clients include Starwood, GGP, Rouse, Simon, Westfield, Taubman, Macerich, etc. - December 06, 2016 - One Stone World Inc.

Stone Sense Purchases New CNC Machine for Cutting Natural Stone Countertops in Ottawa As Ottawa's top supplier of natural stone countertops, StoneSense is excited to announce the purchase of a state-of-the-art CNC machine for precision stone cutting. The Quota Stone Computer Numerical Control (CNC) is a multi-functional workhorse designed to handle complex cuts to create beautiful profiles,... - August 04, 2016 - Stone Sense Ottawa

Artisan Group Adds Quartz to Its Line of Stone and Wood Countertops Throughout the Nation Artisan Group, a North American group of 35 countertop fabricators, has launched its exclusive Aventine Quartz line with 23 colors. The Aventine Quartz color palette is contemporary with whites such as Luxe, Glacial and Titanium White; grays like Concrete, Graphite and Sage Honed; and veined marbles... - January 20, 2016 - Artisan Group

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces New Aventine Quartz Product Line Company now offers another exclusive house brand of quartz surfacing. - December 17, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

AIA Approves STONEYARD’s New Natural Thin Stone Veneer Course for Continuing Education Credit Massachusetts natural thin stone manufacturer STONEYARD® announces the availability of a new American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems approved course for credit. The course will provide training on various topics surrounding natural thin stone veneer including installation and applications. - November 14, 2015 - STONEYARD®

Rocksolid Stone Works Remains as the Only Northeast Ohio Fabricator That is Accredited by the Marble Institute of America (MIA) Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Coveted Designation Symbolizing They Are Among the Nation’s Finest Granite and Natural Stone Fabricators - August 06, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

STONEYARD® Announces Plans for Relocation and Expansion to a Growing New Hampshire Community STONEYARD®, a natural stone veneer products manufacturer (www.stoneyard.com), has announced plans to move its extensive operation, including a corporate office and manufacturing facility, from Littleton, MA to a new 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Milford, NH. This move will generate additional jobs and... - July 23, 2015 - STONEYARD®

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces Exclusive In-House Brand of Quartz Surfacing Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of granite, natural stone and a specialist in quartz fabrication adds its own exclusive line of quartz countertop colors called the Rocksolid Select Quartz Collection. Since 1979, Rocksolid Stone Works has been on the forefront as a full-service solution to homeowners,... - March 13, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Chadsworth Columns Wins "Best of Houzz 2015" for Design Chadsworth Incorporated, leading manufacturer and distributor of columns and architectural products, is chosen by the millions of users in the Houzz community for the "Best of Houzz 2015" award. Offering thousands of project photographs, Chadsworth inspires online viewers with their design process. - January 26, 2015 - Chadsworth Incorporated

Denver-Based Granite Distributor Granite Imports Sheds Light on the Granite Packaging Process for Granite Countertops For anyone looking to understand the complex granite import business, Granite Imports is sharing their experiences on the many barriers that can pose problems during the packaging process. From the various sizing requirements of each granite slab to the protection process, Granite Imports knows the ins... - January 17, 2015 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports Supply Granite Slabs for Kitchen Remodeling of 25-Year-Old Columbine Country Club Townhome Colorado-based granite distributor Granite Imports recently supplied the granite slabs for the kitchen remodeling of a 25-year-old home located in the Columbine Country Club neighborhood. Using two slabs of Venetian Gold and two additional slabs of Baltic Brown, a unique horseshoe shape design was employed... - November 20, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Stoneyard™ Releases New 3 Part Specification for Thin Stone Veneer Installation with LATICRETE® Masonry Veneer Installation System (MVIS™) Massachusetts natural thin stone manufacturer Stoneyard™, announces the release of a 3 Part Specification for architects and design professionals. This is the first architectural specification to address both New England thin stone veneer products and installation with the LATICRETE® Masonry Veneer Installation System, a globally proven construction solution for the building industry. - November 13, 2014 - STONEYARD®

Gelmaxx Takes Center Stage at the World of Concrete 2015 Gelmaxx is eager to show attendees of the World of Concrete 2015 how to easily dispose of concrete slurry wastewater straight into any standard trashcan. Located at booth 031558 on the Silver Lot, Gelmaxx are providing product demonstrations and giving away free samples. - November 07, 2014 - Gelmaxx - Concrete Slurry Solutions

Cleveland Granite Countertop Fabricator Holds 2014 Sale Benefiting Homes for Our Troops Charity Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, and Natural Stone hosted their 2014 stone remnant sale with a portion of proceeds going toward disabled military veterans. - October 30, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Granite Imports General Manager Appointed as VP of Government Relations for National Kitchen & Bath Association Granite Imports has announced that their general manager, Tracy Rivera, was recently appointed to the board of the National Kitchen & Bath Association as the Vice-President of Government Relations. - October 16, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Summer Charity Sale Benefiting Habitat for Humanity Cleveland Countertop and Stone Fabricator Holds Remnant Sale with Portion of Proceeds Going Toward Habitat for Humanity - August 06, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

"Bladesdirect.net Reviews" Announces the Most Exciting Promotion of the Year, a "Free Saw Give Away" Blades Direct announces the "free saw" giveaway. - May 10, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Expanding Market Territory with a Bigger Fleet of Trucks, Granite Imports Adds Value in Its Distribution Larger Fleet Allows Granite Imports to Economically Deliver More Granite Slabs to More States - April 02, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

"Blades Direct Reviews" and "BladesDirect.net Reviews" Announces Record Q1 Sales Blades Direct LLC “bladesdirect reviews” (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws and blades; is excited to announce record Quarter 1 sales. - March 08, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Stoneyard.com Exhibiting at the Precast Show in Houston to Present Natural Stone Veneer Products Stoneyard.com will be exhibiting at the 2014 Precast Show in Houston, Texas, Feb. 13-15, 2014 at Hilton Americas Houston. They will be presenting natural stone alternatives to concrete-based thin veneer products. - February 14, 2014 - STONEYARD®

Stoneyard.com Exhibiting at NAHB International Builders' Show and Extending Free Admission Stoneyard.com will be exhibiting at the 2014 International Builders' Show in Las Vegas, Feb. 4-6, 2014. Stoneyard.com will also be offering free admission to pre-registrants through the IBS website. - February 01, 2014 - STONEYARD®

Stoneyard.com Exhibiting at World of Concrete and StonExpo Trade Shows Stoneyard.com will be exhibiting at World of Concrete and the StonExpo trade shows in Las Vegas, Nev. World of Concrete will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 21–25, 2014 and StonExpo will be at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Jan. 28–30, 2014. - January 23, 2014 - STONEYARD®

Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net Announces the Largest Inventory Blowout of 2013 Blades Direct USA, Blades Direct Canada, along with BladesDirect.net announces the largest inventory blow out sale of 2013. - November 15, 2013 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Rocksolid Stone Works Adds ECO by Cosentino Recycled Surfaces to Their Growing Line of Environmentally Sustainable Products Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop Fabricator Includes Another Eco-Friendly Option to Their Family of "Green" Surfacing Products. - September 28, 2013 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Stone Works Adds ColorQuartz Surfaces to Their Broad Versatility of Quartz Countertop Fabrication Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop Fabricator Includes Another Choice to their Growing Line of Quartz Products. - September 13, 2013 - Rocksolid Surfaces

New Hand-Selected Granite for Counters Now Available Through Granite Imports, Inc. Denver, Colorado-based natural stone suppliers Granite Imports, Inc. have announced the addition of several new options to their offering of more than 300 granite slabs for fabrication of kitchen counters. Some of the new granite slabs are actually a resurrection of granite from quarries that shut down... - September 06, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Rocksolid Stone Works Now Fabricates Additional Quartz Product Called Caesarstone Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop Fabricator Includes Another Choice to their Growing Category of Quartz Products. - August 29, 2013 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Stone Works Holds 2013 Charity Sale Benefiting Military Soldiers and Veterans Cleveland Countertop and Stone Fabricator Holds Remnant Sale with Portion of Proceeds Going Toward Homes for Our Troops Charity. - August 24, 2013 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Granite Imports, Inc. Increases Selection of Granite Counter Materials from South America Denver, CO specialists for high-end home renovating materials, Granite Imports, Inc. has announced that they’ve added new items to their selection of granite counter materials from South and Central American quarries. After extensive travel to remote, small quarries carved out of the Andes and other mountain ranges, the buyers at Granite Imports have found new materials that are unique and produce some exquisite granite counter products. - June 13, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Blades Direct & BladesDirect.net Announces a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on All Diamond Blade Orders Shop with Confidence - BladesDirect.net offers their customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders. If a customer is not 100% happy with their product, Blades Direct will swap it out. - May 25, 2013 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Wholesale Tile Specialist Granite Imports, Inc. Now Offering Urban Slabs Granite Imports, Inc., top Denver wholesaler for high quality natural stone tile products has announced that the company is now offering granite fabricators a new range of Urban Slabs. This new product is comprised primarily of recycled “post consumer” glass combined with Portland cement... - May 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports, Inc. Introduces New Enhance Plus for Granite Sink Maintenance Applications Denver, CO-based Granite Imports, Inc. announced a new addition to their line-up of specialty natural stone maintenance products. The company is now offering Enhance Plus by Dry Treat, which has been designed to help granite users across Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder, Colorado ensure granite sink,... - April 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Rocksolid Stone Works Now Sells Daltile® Product Line of Mosaics, Tile, Flooring and Decorative Stone Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop Fabricator Now Adds a Vast Selection of Ceramic Tile and Decorative Natural Stone to their Extensive Product Offerings. - March 15, 2013 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Granite Slabs Supplier Granite Imports, Inc. Introduces Stain Proof™ by Dry-Treat to Product Offering Leading granite slabs supplier Granite Imports, Inc. has announced that they are now a distributor for Stain Proof™ sealers, manufactured by Dry-Treat. Stain Proof™ stands out as one of the premier impregnating sealers for any porous building material, providing protection from environmental... - March 13, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Best Mexican Beach Pebbles Launches Its New Website Best Mexican Beach Pebbles is proud to announce the launch of its new website that can be found at www.bestmexicanbeachpebbles.com. The website features numerous textual updates and a completely new design, as well as various resources for landscaping, hardscaping and construction professionals and DIY... - March 11, 2013 - Best Mexican Beach Pebbles