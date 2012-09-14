Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
> Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Jeely
Surat, India
We are a quality oriented diamond manufacturing firm based in world’s biggest diamond manufacturing center, Surat. Since our inception,...
New Age Diamonds
New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have...
Companies 1 - 2 of 2
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help