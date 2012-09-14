PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing > Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
 
Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Diamond & Other Precious Stone Mining
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Jeely Jeely Surat, India
We are a quality oriented diamond manufacturing firm based in world’s biggest diamond manufacturing center, Surat. Since our inception,... 
New Age Diamonds New Age Diamonds
New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have... 
Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help